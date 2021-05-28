Lloyds Banking : Scotland's most expensive seaside towns for homebuyers – and where to bag a bargain

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director at Bank of Scotland, said: 'Scotland's stunning coastline makes its seaside towns highly desirable places to live, with homebuyers hunting properties in the likes of North Berwick and St Andrews facing a hefty price premium.
'However for those prepared to cast their nets a little wider, Scotland still provides great value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain, with the west coast in particular offering the benefits of seaside living at a much more affordable price.
