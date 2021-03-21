Log in
Lloyds Banking : Working towards racial equality in employment

03/21/2021 | 02:43am EDT
Of course this means there will be a lot of pressure on new Black appointments, as well as on those who are promoted internally. Some people will always question whether they only got the job or promotion on account of being Black, which, as historical and existing representation data would indicate, is ridiculous but unfortunately a very common response. There could also be an expectation for newly promoted and external Black hires to arrive and not only deliver in their jobs, but step straight into role model/community leader mode for other Black colleagues. It's important we recognise and do our best to mitigate these additional pressures.

Career progression for Black colleagues

From entry level up, building that ever-important diverse talent pipeline is the way to go in terms of ensuring there are enough Black colleagues joining the Group and moving up the ranks. There are so many avenues for us to explore in terms of getting people through the door. Are we getting the people in early enough? How many schoolkids in areas that are rich in ethnic diversity actually know what Lloyds Banking Group is and the opportunities we have here?

I had no idea what Lloyds Banking Group was until I was 21 and stumbled upon the graduate scheme at a careers fair for Masters students. Compare this to many of my non-Black peers on the graduate scheme, who had been on placements with the Group since they were 16 years old, while they were in school. Maybe my experience was an anomaly, but it probably wasn't. A key question for me is: how do we engage talented, ambitious Black individuals much earlier? And of course, keep them.

Because it's also retention. The commitment the Group has made with the Race Action Plan has certainly increased my inclination to stay put as a Black colleague, but it's important that the momentum is kept up, that we continue to make progress and that we deliver on our promises to make working for Lloyds Banking Group an excellent experience for all our people.

Being part of the Race Advisory Panel

I'm really proud to be a member of the Race Advisory Panel and I've loved taking my place alongside some really inspirational co-panellists. One great thing the panel has done is bring together a group of colleagues who were previously siloed from each other, despite having been driving similar changes in our respective business areas for a while.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
