  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Lloyds Banking Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33 2022-11-28 am EST
46.18 GBX   -0.27%
05:15aLloyds Banking : partners with international motors to bring electric vehicle brand GWM ORA to
PU
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/27Lloyds Banking : Home and garden must-haves according to Brits
PU
Lloyds Banking : partners with international motors to bring electric vehicle brand GWM ORA to

11/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
International Motors has chosen Lloyds Banking Group as their finance partner to bring electric vehicle brand GWM ORA to UK customers. The fully electric cars will be available nationally through International Motors Finance, the joint venture business between Lloyds Banking Group's motor finance business Black Horse and International Motors, and also available for contract hire through Lloyds Banking Group's motor leasing business Lex Autolease.

GWM ORA is the first all-electric car brand from Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM), who awarded International Motors the rights the distribute GWM ORA in the UK. The ORA Funky Cat is the first model to be brought to market as part of this partnership, and is available from today.

GWM ORA cars combine retro aesthetics, intelligent engineering and futuristic design, and target largely urban drivers. To date, there are over 8,000 registrations of interest and the first vehicles will be delivered to customers by the end of 2022.

Retail customers will be able to use International Motors Finance products for Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) to fund their ORA purchase and Lex Autolease will offer the ability to lease ORA through Personal Contract Hire (PCH) or Business Contract Hire (BCH).

Nick Williams, Managing Director Transport, Lloyds Banking Group, commented: "As the uptake of electric vehicles continues to gather speed in the UK, we're here to support manufacturers and to make sure that the supply of electric vehicles is there to help motorists make the transition towards a net zero-emission future.

"As the UK's market leader in automotive funding and leasing, supporting this transition is central to our vision, helping motorists and businesses make the switch to electric in a way and at a time that's right for them.

"This exciting new partnership will help us bring electric motoring to even more people."

Toby Marshall, Sales and Marketing Director, GWM ORA UK, commented: "Our partnership with Lloyds Banking Group is an integral piece of GWM ORA's launch. Providing our retailers and their customers with the appropriate financial packages helps make electric vehicles more accessible which is something we're really passionate about. We're really looking forward to building the brand together."

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
