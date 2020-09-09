Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : to Cut 639 Jobs as It Resumes Pre-Covid-19 Restructuring Plan

09/09/2020 | 08:11am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is cutting 639 jobs across the bank as part of a restructuring drive that was put on hold during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson of the bank said Wednesday.

The U.K.'s largest retail bank said the plans mainly reflect its previous strategy, adding that any worker affected by this decision will not leave until November at the earliest.

The FTSE-100 bank added that the businesses most affected by these layoffs are Insurance and Wealth, as well as the retail business, which is affected in relation to payment-protection insurance claims.

"We will seek to redeploy wherever possible, with all colleagues given access to a package of training and support designed to help them secure their next position, whether within or outside of the group," a spokesperson of Lloyds added.

Shares at 1142 GMT were down 0.18 pence, or 0.7%, at 26.28 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Financials
Sales 2020 15 298 M 19 727 M 19 727 M
Net income 2020 451 M 582 M 582 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 18 726 M 24 408 M 24 148 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 37,66 GBX
Last Close Price 26,46 GBX
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-57.66%24 408
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%304 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.33%244 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%220 761
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.94%182 120
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.03%136 029
