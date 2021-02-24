Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : to Cut Long-Term Share Plan Awards by 40%

02/24/2021 | 10:20am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Lloyds Banking Group PLC said Wednesday that its remuneration committee has decided to cut 2021 long-term share-plan awards by 40% to reflect the group's performance last year, its current share price and shareholders' experience.

The FTSE 100 lender said it has committed to continue to pay staff their full salary, no matter how the pandemic affected what they do, and to give all permanent eligible staff a 400-pounds ($565) share award.

Lloyds said there will be no annual bonus pool for 2020 as its profit threshold wasn't met. Long-term share-plan awards for 2020 will be granted to a small number of senior staff, but there are fewer employees receiving awards than are eligible or who may have received awards in previous years, the bank said.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's total remuneration for 2020 is down 22% at GBP3.4 million, Lloyds said.

Members of Lloyds's executive committee confirmed in April that they would wave their right to be considered for a bonus award in respect of 2020 performance, the bank said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1019ET

Financials
Sales 2020 15 046 M 21 206 M 21 206 M
Net income 2020 629 M 886 M 886 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,6x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 27 781 M 39 178 M 39 156 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,7%
