Lloyds Banking to Launch GBP600 Million Auction for The Telegraph, Sky News Reports

-- Lloyds Banking Group is set to start a 600 million pound ($745.4 million) auction for the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine, Sky News reports citing unnamed sources.

-- The British bank, which is being advised by Lazard, is planning to hire another large investment bank to launch a sale process within days, Sky News reports.

-- Lloyds doesn't plan to place Telegraph Media Group or its parent Press Acquisitions into administration, Sky News reports.

