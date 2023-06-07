Advanced search
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-06-06 am EDT
45.18 GBX   +0.99%
Lloyds Banking to Launch GBP600 Million Auction for The Telegraph, Sky News Reports

06/07/2023 | 01:57am EDT
-- Lloyds Banking Group is set to start a 600 million pound ($745.4 million) auction for the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine, Sky News reports citing unnamed sources.

-- The British bank, which is being advised by Lazard, is planning to hire another large investment bank to launch a sale process within days, Sky News reports.

-- Lloyds doesn't plan to place Telegraph Media Group or its parent Press Acquisitions into administration, Sky News reports.


Full story: https://tinyurl.com/yc44wr9p


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0156ET

01:57aLloyds Banking to Launch GBP600 Million Auction for The Telegraph, Sky News Reports
DJ
01:41aThe financial times lloyds threatens telegraph over debt
AQ
01:12aLloyds to launch GBP600 million Telegraph auction - Sky News
AN
12:21aLloyds Banking Lines Up Receivers for Telegraph Media Group Amid Failed Debt Repayment
MT
06/06Major UK lender Halifax pushes up mortgage rates
RE
06/05European Equities Start Off Week Modestly Lower
MT
06/0212g3-2(b) : 82- ________ - Form 6-K
PU
06/02Analysis-Banks break taboo for high-risk bonds
RE
06/01Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana
RE
05/31Homes Alone : Detached houses are movers' top choice
PU
Sales 2023 18 641 M 23 141 M 23 141 M
Net income 2023 4 814 M 5 976 M 5 976 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,21x
Yield 2023 6,19%
Capitalization 29 144 M 36 179 M 36 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 59 354
Free-Float 99,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,18 GBX
Average target price 63,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Managers and Directors
Charlie A. Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Alan Peter Dickinson Deputy Chairman
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-0.52%36 179
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%151 777
