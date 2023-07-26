LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group reported higher profit for the first half of 2023 but undershot analyst expectations, amid pressure on banks to offer a better deal to customers facing a cost-of-living squeeze.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender reported pre-tax profit of 3.9 billion pounds ($5 billion) for the six months to June, up on 3.1 billion pounds the prior year but below the 4 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

The bank reported an improved interim ordinary dividend of 0.92 pence per share, up 15% on the prior year and equivalent to returning 594 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7754 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)