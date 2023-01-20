Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49:42 2023-01-20 am EST
49.47 GBX   +1.36%
10:20aLloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales
AN
08:20aLloyds Banking to Close 40 Branches Between April-June; No Job Losses Expected
DJ
06:44aLloyds Banking Group To Close 40 Branches In England
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales

01/20/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Another 40 bank branches are to be lost from the UK's high streets, as Lloyds Banking Group PLC units announced more closures.

The companies said that the closures of the sites, all but one of which are in England, will take place between April and June.

Banks across the country have scaled back their branch networks.

The number of people using in-person services has been falling for years as more and more people do their banking online.

During the pandemic, this increased, as some of those who had stuck to bank branches were forced to learn how to bank from home.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both the Lloyds and Halifax high street bank brands, said the branches to be closed have seen the number of visits drop by about 60% on average in the last five years.

A spokesman said: "Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.

"We'll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services."

The bank branches that will close include 18 Halifax sites in Golders Green, north London, Maldon, Essex, and Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, among others.

The 22 Lloyds branches to be lost include those in Dagenham, east London, Ipswich, Suffolk, Twickenham in south-west London and Harrow in north-west London.

The only site not in England is Halifax's Bangor branch, in Wales.

All the branches are within a third of a mile of at least one free-to-use cashpoint and a Post Office, the group said.

The closures will not lead to any job losses, it added.

The latest announcement brings the total number of bank branch closures that have been announced so far this year to 64.

Earlier in the month TSB announced it would be shutting nine sites, and Barclays named 15 for closure.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy & advocacy, said: "Whether it's to pay for everyday essentials or to keep track of spending amid the rising cost of living, cash is hugely important for millions of people across the country.

"These bank branch closures are just the latest in a series of cuts to the country's network, inhibiting people's ability to access cash as well as face-to-face banking services.

"The new law to protect access to cash cannot come soon enough, but risks being undermined unless minimum levels of free access to cash are protected, so those who want to use cash don't have to spend their own money to get their hands on it."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.65% 178.58 Delayed Quote.11.90%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.19% 49.37 Delayed Quote.7.48%
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
10:20aLloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales
AN
08:20aLloyds Banking to Close 40 Branches Between April-June; No Job Losses Expected
DJ
06:44aLloyds Banking Group To Close 40 Branches In England
MT
04:32aLloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England & Wales
AN
03:27aTruFin Unit Delivers Digital Invoice Finance System to Lloyds Bank
MT
01/19Lloyds Banking : More UK sectors report output growth in December
PU
01/19Tesco Bank offers staff 1,250 pound 'cost of living' payment
RE
01/19Lloyds Banking : Purpose is key in UK SMEs' push towards net zero
PU
01/18UK Export Finance (UKEF) finances new specialist burns hospital in Angola
AQ
01/18UK Export Finance (UKEF) finances new specialist burns hospital in Angola UK Export Fin..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 977 M 22 224 M 22 224 M
Net income 2022 4 717 M 5 831 M 5 831 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 32 615 M 40 321 M 40 321 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 48,81 GBX
Average target price 64,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC7.48%40 321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952