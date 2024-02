LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group non-executive director Lord Lupton will step down from the board at the next annual shareholder meeting, it said on Thursday.

Lupton will also step back from his role as chair of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets (LBCM), the company said.

LBCM senior independent director John Owen will become interim chair of the division while a replacement is found.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; Editing by David Goodman)