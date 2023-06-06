Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-06-06 am EDT
45.18 GBX   +0.99%
Major UK lender Halifax pushes up mortgage rates
RE
03:29pLloyds could push Telegraph news owner into receivership -FT
RE
06/05European Equities Start Off Week Modestly Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major UK lender Halifax pushes up mortgage rates

06/06/2023 | 04:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: New apartment blocks are seen behind traditional housing in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's largest mortgage provider Halifax will ramp up interest rates for new home loans on Wednesday, according to pricing provided to brokers, the latest major lender to do so in response to soaring funding costs.

Unexpectedly strong British inflation data last month sparked a big jump in market interest rates as investors scrambled to price in more increases in borrowing costs from the Bank of England in coming months.

The decision by Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, comes after rivals like Nationwide Building Society announced hefty increases to mortgage rates.

The moves had echoes of a more severe temporary shutdown of the mortgage market in late September and early October last year, sparked by investor reaction to former Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic agenda.

According to Halifax's latest product guide for brokers, the rate on a two-year deal with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 60%, available for a 999-pound ($1,242) fee, will rise to 5.36% on June 7.

The guide for June 1 showed a rate of 4.54%.

A Halifax spokesperson confirmed it was raising rates.

Two-year deals rather than five-year deals are currently popular among borrowers who hope that rates will fall again soon.

"This latest increase by the biggest mortgage lender in the UK will spook buyers and sellers alike not to mention those due to re-mortgage in the next few months," Lewis Shaw from broker Shaw Financial Services said.

Property website Rightmove said on Tuesday this was the first week since January that rates have averaged 5% or more across all LTV brackets.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.99% 45.175 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY 0.00% 116 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.72% 529.8 Delayed Quote.2.85%
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 641 M 23 141 M 23 141 M
Net income 2023 4 814 M 5 976 M 5 976 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,21x
Yield 2023 6,19%
Capitalization 29 161 M 36 200 M 36 200 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 59 354
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,18 GBX
Average target price 63,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie A. Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Alan Peter Dickinson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-1.50%35 860
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%151 777
