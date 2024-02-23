February 23, 2024 at 12:16 am EST

Glynn's Take: RBNZ Set to Send Cautionary Warning to Global Peers

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could upset the consensus that interest-rate cycles have peaked globally and cuts aren't far away.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sells $125 Million of Stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125 million of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25 million of stock.

Head of Russia's VTB Bank Charged in U.S. With Sanctions Violations

The charges relate to transactions stemming from Andrey Kostin's opulent lifestyle.

Intuit's stock dips despite big earnings beat, revenue in line with analyst estimates

Intuit Inc.'s stock dipped 2% in after-hours trading Thursday despite the company posting quarterly revenue that met analysts' estimates and earnings that surpassed them.

Block delivers a surprise profit, and its stock is surging

The parent of Square and the Cash App has been focused on getting leaner.

A $150 Billion Question: What Will Warren Buffett Do With All That Cash?

Berkshire Hathaway's annual report will show if its cash pile ended 2023 at another record high.

JPMorgan to Add Venezuelan Bonds Back Into Its Emerging Market Indexes

The return of Venezuelan bonds to JPMorgan's widely tracked indexes follows a reversal of U.S. sanctions on buying Venezuelan debt.

Goldman's Chief Economist Has Nailed Big Calls. Here's His Next One.

Jan Hatzius was prescient on housing in 2008 and a soft landing in 2023.

Axa Lifts Dividend, Launches Buyback

Axa announced a new share buyback, raised its dividend 16% on higher full-year earnings, and set out new financial targets for 2024-26.

Lloyds Banking To Start Buyback After Profit Beat

Lloyds Banking launched a $2.5 billion share buyback after its profits rose in the fourth quarter despite lower income and a higher provision.

