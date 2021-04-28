Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/28 03:20:09 am
45.425 GBX   +4.25%
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -2-

04/28/2021 | 03:02am EDT
QUARTERLY INFORMATION 

                                        Quarter       Quarter       Quarter       Quarter       Quarter 
                                        ended         ended         ended         ended         ended 
                                        31 Mar        31 Dec        30 Sep        30 Jun        31 Mar 
                                        2021          2020          2020          2020          2020 
                                        GBPm            GBPm            GBPm            GBPm            GBPm 
 
Net interest income                     2,677         2,677         2,618         2,528         2,950 
Other income                            1,135         1,066         988           1,235         1,226 
Operating lease depreciation            (148)         (150)         (208)         (302)         (224) 
Net income                              3,664         3,593         3,398         3,461         3,952 
Operating costs                         (1,851)       (2,028)       (1,858)       (1,822)       (1,877) 
Remediation                             (65)          (125)         (77)          (90)          (87) 
Total costs                             (1,916)       (2,153)       (1,935)       (1,912)       (1,964) 
Trading surplus                         1,748         1,440         1,463         1,549         1,988 
Impairment                              323           (128)         (301)         (2,388)       (1,430) 
Underlying profit (loss)                2,071         1,312         1,162         (839)         558 
Restructuring                           (173)         (233)         (155)         (70)          (63) 
Volatility and other items              -             (202)         29            233           (421) 
Payment protection insurance provision  -             (85)          -             -             - 
Statutory profit (loss) before tax      1,898         792           1,036         (676)         74 
Tax (expense) credit                    (501)         (112)         (348)         215           406 
Statutory profit (loss) after tax       1,397         680           688           (461)         480 
 
Banking net interest margin             2.49%         2.46%         2.42%         2.40%         2.79% 
Average interest-earning banking assets GBP439bn        GBP437bn        GBP436bn        GBP435bn        GBP432bn 
 
Cost:income ratio                       52.3%         59.9%         56.9%         55.2%         49.7% 
 
Asset quality ratio                     (0.29)%       0.11%         0.27%         2.16%         1.30% 
Gross asset quality ratio               (0.18)%       0.16%         0.28%         2.19%         1.35% 
 
Return on tangible equity1              13.9%         5.9%          6.0%          (6.1)%        3.7% 
 
Loans and advances to customers2        GBP444bn        GBP440bn        GBP439bn        GBP440bn        GBP443bn 
Customer deposits3                      GBP462bn        GBP451bn        GBP447bn        GBP441bn        GBP428bn 
Loan to deposit ratio                   96%           98%           98%           100%          103% 
Risk-weighted assets                    GBP199bn        GBP203bn        GBP205bn        GBP207bn        GBP209bn 
Tangible net assets per share           52.4p         52.3p         52.2p         51.6p         57.4p  1. Revised basis, calculation shown on page 10.  2. Excludes reverse repos.  3. Excludes repos.

BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS 

                                               At 31 Mar   At 31 Mar 2020   Change   At 31 Dec 2020   Change 
                                               2021 
                                               GBPbn         GBPbn              %        GBPbn              % 
 
Loans and advances to customers 
Open mortgage book                             283.3       268.1            6        277.3            2 
Closed mortgage book                           15.9        17.9             (11)     16.5             (4) 
Credit cards                                   13.5        16.7             (19)     14.3             (6) 
UK Retail unsecured loans                      7.8         8.6              (9)      8.0              (3) 
UK Motor Finance                               14.9        15.8             (6)      14.7             1 
Overdrafts                                     0.9         1.2              (25)     0.9              - 
Retail other1                                  10.3        9.3              11       10.4             (1) 
SME2                                           41.1        32.0             28       40.6             1 
Mid Corporates                                 4.0         4.7              (15)     4.1              (2) 
Corporate and Institutional                    45.6        60.9             (25)     46.0             (1) 
Commercial Banking other                       4.1         4.9              (16)     4.3              (5) 
Wealth                                         1.0         0.9              11       0.9              11 
Central items                                  1.1         2.1              (48)     2.2              (50) 
Loans and advances to customers3               443.5       443.1            -        440.2            1 
 
Customer deposits 
Retail current accounts                        103.0       79.9             29       97.4             6 
Commercial current accounts2,4                 47.2        34.5             37       47.6             (1) 
Retail relationship savings accounts           158.2       144.1            10       154.1            3 
Retail tactical savings accounts               13.8        12.7             9        14.0             (1) 
Commercial deposits2,5                         125.5       142.5            (12)     122.7            2 
Wealth                                         14.1        13.3             6        14.1             - 
Central items                                  0.6         1.4              (57)     0.8              (25) 
Total customer deposits6                       462.4       428.4            8        450.7            3 
 
Total assets                                   869.5       861.7            1        871.3            - 
Total liabilities                              820.0       809.0            1        821.9            - 
 
Ordinary shareholders' equity                  43.4        46.6             (7)      43.3             - 
Other equity instruments                       5.9         5.9              -        5.9              - 
Non-controlling interests                      0.2         0.2              -        0.2              - 
Total equity                                   49.5        52.7             (6)      49.4             - 
 
Ordinary shares in issue, excluding own shares 70,936m     70,411m          1        70,812m          -  1. Primarily Europe.  2. Includes Retail Business Banking.  3. Excludes reverse repos.  4. Primarily non interest-bearing Commercial Banking current accounts.  5. Primarily Commercial Banking interest-bearing accounts.  6. Excludes repos.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Solid financial performance reflects business momentum and improved economic outlook

The Group's statutory profit before tax for the first quarter of 2021 was GBP1,898 million, benefiting from solid business momentum and a net impairment credit as a result of the UK's improved economic outlook. Underlying profit was GBP2,071 million, compared to GBP558 million in the first three months of 2020, reflecting both the improved impairment outcome and lower total costs, partially offset by lower net income. Trading surplus is recovering at GBP1,748 million, down 12 per cent compared to the first three months of 2020, but up 21 per cent on the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income Net interest income of GBP2,677 million was down 9 per cent year on year, impacted by a reduced banking net interest margin of 2.49 per cent, reflecting the lower rate environment. The Group's banking net interest margin was up 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflecting the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking, strong customer deposit inflows and funding and capital benefits following the liability management exercise in the fourth quarter of 2020. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, lower structural hedge net interest income was largely offset by growth in mortgage volumes at attractive margins.

Average interest-earning banking assets were up 2 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2020 at GBP439 billion, driven by growth in the open mortgage book and an increase in government-backed lending. This was partially offset by lower balances in credit cards, motor finance and unsecured personal loans, as well as the effects of the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking. Low single-digit percentage growth in average interest-earning assets is now expected in 2021.

The Group manages the risk to its earnings and capital from movements in interest rates centrally by hedging the net liabilities which are stable or less sensitive to movements in rates. As at 31 March 2021 the Group's structural hedge had an approved capacity of GBP210 billion (in-line with year-end 2020), a nominal balance of GBP207 billion (31 December 2020: GBP186 billion) which has increased towards approved capacity and a weighted-average duration of around three-and-a-half years (31 December 2020: around two-and-a-half years). The Group generated GBP0.5 billion (on a 3 month LIBOR basis) of gross income from the structural hedge balances in the first quarter of 2021 (first quarter of 2020: GBP0.7 billion, fourth quarter of 2020: GBP0.5 billion) with emerging benefits from higher market rates seen in the quarter. Following the end of the quarter, the Group's approved structural hedge capacity has been increased to GBP225 billion, capturing part of the liability growth since the beginning of 2020 and reflecting the Group's continued success in attracting current account balances over the last year.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

