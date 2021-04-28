PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -2

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ended ended ended ended ended 31 Mar 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Net interest income 2,677 2,677 2,618 2,528 2,950 Other income 1,135 1,066 988 1,235 1,226 Operating lease depreciation (148) (150) (208) (302) (224) Net income 3,664 3,593 3,398 3,461 3,952 Operating costs (1,851) (2,028) (1,858) (1,822) (1,877) Remediation (65) (125) (77) (90) (87) Total costs (1,916) (2,153) (1,935) (1,912) (1,964) Trading surplus 1,748 1,440 1,463 1,549 1,988 Impairment 323 (128) (301) (2,388) (1,430) Underlying profit (loss) 2,071 1,312 1,162 (839) 558 Restructuring (173) (233) (155) (70) (63) Volatility and other items - (202) 29 233 (421) Payment protection insurance provision - (85) - - - Statutory profit (loss) before tax 1,898 792 1,036 (676) 74 Tax (expense) credit (501) (112) (348) 215 406 Statutory profit (loss) after tax 1,397 680 688 (461) 480 Banking net interest margin 2.49% 2.46% 2.42% 2.40% 2.79% Average interest-earning banking assets GBP439bn GBP437bn GBP436bn GBP435bn GBP432bn Cost:income ratio 52.3% 59.9% 56.9% 55.2% 49.7% Asset quality ratio (0.29)% 0.11% 0.27% 2.16% 1.30% Gross asset quality ratio (0.18)% 0.16% 0.28% 2.19% 1.35% Return on tangible equity1 13.9% 5.9% 6.0% (6.1)% 3.7% Loans and advances to customers2 GBP444bn GBP440bn GBP439bn GBP440bn GBP443bn Customer deposits3 GBP462bn GBP451bn GBP447bn GBP441bn GBP428bn Loan to deposit ratio 96% 98% 98% 100% 103% Risk-weighted assets GBP199bn GBP203bn GBP205bn GBP207bn GBP209bn Tangible net assets per share 52.4p 52.3p 52.2p 51.6p 57.4p 1. Revised basis, calculation shown on page 10. 2. Excludes reverse repos. 3. Excludes repos.

BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS

At 31 Mar At 31 Mar 2020 Change At 31 Dec 2020 Change 2021 GBPbn GBPbn % GBPbn % Loans and advances to customers Open mortgage book 283.3 268.1 6 277.3 2 Closed mortgage book 15.9 17.9 (11) 16.5 (4) Credit cards 13.5 16.7 (19) 14.3 (6) UK Retail unsecured loans 7.8 8.6 (9) 8.0 (3) UK Motor Finance 14.9 15.8 (6) 14.7 1 Overdrafts 0.9 1.2 (25) 0.9 - Retail other1 10.3 9.3 11 10.4 (1) SME2 41.1 32.0 28 40.6 1 Mid Corporates 4.0 4.7 (15) 4.1 (2) Corporate and Institutional 45.6 60.9 (25) 46.0 (1) Commercial Banking other 4.1 4.9 (16) 4.3 (5) Wealth 1.0 0.9 11 0.9 11 Central items 1.1 2.1 (48) 2.2 (50) Loans and advances to customers3 443.5 443.1 - 440.2 1 Customer deposits Retail current accounts 103.0 79.9 29 97.4 6 Commercial current accounts2,4 47.2 34.5 37 47.6 (1) Retail relationship savings accounts 158.2 144.1 10 154.1 3 Retail tactical savings accounts 13.8 12.7 9 14.0 (1) Commercial deposits2,5 125.5 142.5 (12) 122.7 2 Wealth 14.1 13.3 6 14.1 - Central items 0.6 1.4 (57) 0.8 (25) Total customer deposits6 462.4 428.4 8 450.7 3 Total assets 869.5 861.7 1 871.3 - Total liabilities 820.0 809.0 1 821.9 - Ordinary shareholders' equity 43.4 46.6 (7) 43.3 - Other equity instruments 5.9 5.9 - 5.9 - Non-controlling interests 0.2 0.2 - 0.2 - Total equity 49.5 52.7 (6) 49.4 - Ordinary shares in issue, excluding own shares 70,936m 70,411m 1 70,812m - 1. Primarily Europe. 2. Includes Retail Business Banking. 3. Excludes reverse repos. 4. Primarily non interest-bearing Commercial Banking current accounts. 5. Primarily Commercial Banking interest-bearing accounts. 6. Excludes repos.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Solid financial performance reflects business momentum and improved economic outlook

The Group's statutory profit before tax for the first quarter of 2021 was GBP1,898 million, benefiting from solid business momentum and a net impairment credit as a result of the UK's improved economic outlook. Underlying profit was GBP2,071 million, compared to GBP558 million in the first three months of 2020, reflecting both the improved impairment outcome and lower total costs, partially offset by lower net income. Trading surplus is recovering at GBP1,748 million, down 12 per cent compared to the first three months of 2020, but up 21 per cent on the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income Net interest income of GBP2,677 million was down 9 per cent year on year, impacted by a reduced banking net interest margin of 2.49 per cent, reflecting the lower rate environment. The Group's banking net interest margin was up 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflecting the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking, strong customer deposit inflows and funding and capital benefits following the liability management exercise in the fourth quarter of 2020. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, lower structural hedge net interest income was largely offset by growth in mortgage volumes at attractive margins.

Average interest-earning banking assets were up 2 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2020 at GBP439 billion, driven by growth in the open mortgage book and an increase in government-backed lending. This was partially offset by lower balances in credit cards, motor finance and unsecured personal loans, as well as the effects of the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking. Low single-digit percentage growth in average interest-earning assets is now expected in 2021.

The Group manages the risk to its earnings and capital from movements in interest rates centrally by hedging the net liabilities which are stable or less sensitive to movements in rates. As at 31 March 2021 the Group's structural hedge had an approved capacity of GBP210 billion (in-line with year-end 2020), a nominal balance of GBP207 billion (31 December 2020: GBP186 billion) which has increased towards approved capacity and a weighted-average duration of around three-and-a-half years (31 December 2020: around two-and-a-half years). The Group generated GBP0.5 billion (on a 3 month LIBOR basis) of gross income from the structural hedge balances in the first quarter of 2021 (first quarter of 2020: GBP0.7 billion, fourth quarter of 2020: GBP0.5 billion) with emerging benefits from higher market rates seen in the quarter. Following the end of the quarter, the Group's approved structural hedge capacity has been increased to GBP225 billion, capturing part of the liability growth since the beginning of 2020 and reflecting the Group's continued success in attracting current account balances over the last year.

