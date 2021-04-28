PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -5

Movements in ECL by division on an underlying basis

Income ECL at Net ECL Write-offs ECL at 31 Mar statement 31 Dec 2021 increase/(decrease) and other 2020 charge GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm UK Mortgages 1,518 (87) (15) (72) 1,605 Credit cards 894 (64) (92) 28 958 Loans and overdrafts 707 (8) (116) 108 715 UK Motor Finance 503 2 (9) 11 501 Other 221 (8) (14) 6 229 Retail 3,843 (165) (246) 81 4,008 Commercial Banking 1,932 (470) (67) (403) 2,402 Other 451 1 2 (1) 450 Total1 6,226 (634) (311) (323) 6,860 1. Total ECL includes GBP32 million relating to other non customer-related assets (31 December 2020: GBP28 million).

Group loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowances - underlying basis

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 2 Stage 3 as % of as % of At 31 March 2021 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm total total Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 260,458 35,838 4,428 300,724 11.9 1.5 Credit cards 10,632 3,189 352 14,173 22.5 2.5 Loans and overdrafts 7,652 1,439 324 9,415 15.3 3.4 UK Motor Finance 12,947 2,256 232 15,435 14.6 1.5 Other 18,170 1,218 182 19,570 6.2 0.9 Retail1 309,859 43,940 5,518 359,317 12.2 1.5 SME 28,063 3,322 860 32,245 10.3 2.7 Other 46,297 6,331 2,526 55,154 11.5 4.6 Commercial Banking 74,360 9,653 3,386 87,399 11.0 3.9 Insurance and Wealth 856 33 59 948 3.5 6.2 Central items2 54,384 - 7 54,391 - - Total gross lending 439,459 53,626 8,970 502,055 10.7 1.8 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,273) (2,186) (2,340) (5,799) Net balance sheet carrying value 438,186 51,440 6,630 496,256 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 100 751 667 1,518 49.5 43.9 Credit cards 190 532 172 894 59.5 19.2 Loans and overdrafts 210 334 163 707 47.2 23.1 UK Motor Finance3 177 171 155 503 34.0 30.8 Other 51 117 53 221 52.9 24.0 Retail1 728 1,905 1,210 3,843 49.6 31.5 SME 130 162 123 415 39.0 29.6 Other 193 316 999 1,508 21.0 66.2 Commercial Banking 323 478 1,122 1,923 24.9 58.3 Insurance and Wealth 11 1 10 22 4.5 45.5 Central items 400 - 6 406 - 1.5 Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,462 2,384 2,348 6,194 38.5 37.9 Group ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a % of loans and advances to customers4 UK Mortgages - 2.1 15.1 0.5 Credit cards 1.8 16.7 59.7 6.3 Loans and overdrafts 2.7 23.2 64.7 7.6 UK Motor Finance 1.4 7.6 66.8 3.3 Other 0.3 9.6 40.2 1.1 Retail1 0.2 4.3 22.7 1.1 SME 0.5 4.9 16.8 1.3 Other 0.4 5.0 39.6 2.7 Commercial Banking 0.4 5.0 34.5 2.2 Insurance and Wealth 1.3 3.0 16.9 2.3 Central items 0.7 - 85.7 0.7 Total ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a % of loans and advances 0.3 4.4 27.1 1.2 to customers 1. Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS and MBNA acquisition related adjustments. 2. Includes reverse repos of GBP52.8 billion. 3. UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include GBP168 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles

subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios. 4. Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Retail of

GBP186 million, and in Commercial Banking of GBP135 million.

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 2 Stage 3 as % of as % of At 31 December 2020 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm total total Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 253,043 37,882 4,459 295,384 12.8 1.5 Credit cards 11,454 3,264 339 15,057 21.7 2.3 Loans and overdrafts 7,710 1,519 307 9,536 15.9 3.2 UK Motor Finance 12,786 2,216 199 15,201 14.6 1.3 Other 17,879 1,304 184 19,367 6.7 1.0 Retail1 302,872 46,185 5,488 354,545 13.0 1.5 SME 27,015 4,500 791 32,306 13.9 2.4 Other 43,543 9,816 2,733 56,092 17.5 4.9 Commercial Banking 70,558 14,316 3,524 88,398 16.2 4.0 Insurance and Wealth 832 13 70 915 1.4 7.7 Central items2 61,264 - 7 61,271 - - Total gross lending 435,526 60,514 9,089 505,129 12.0 1.8 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,385) (2,493) (2,495) (6,373) Net balance sheet carrying value 434,141 58,021 6,594 498,756 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 110 798 697 1,605 49.7 43.4 Credit cards 250 548 160 958 57.2 16.7 Loans and overdrafts 224 344 147 715 48.1 20.6 UK Motor Finance3 197 171 133 501 34.1 26.5 Other 46 124 59 229 54.1 25.8 Retail1 827 1,985 1,196 4,008 49.5 29.8 SME 142 234 126 502 46.6 25.1 Other 217 507 1,169 1,893 26.8 61.8 Commercial Banking 359 741 1,295 2,395 30.9 54.1

