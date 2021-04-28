Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/28 03:20:44 am
45.418 GBX   +4.23%
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -6-

04/28/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Insurance and Wealth                    11             1             11            23             4.3         47.8 
Central items                           400            -             6             406            -           1.5 
Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,597          2,727         2,508         6,832          39.9        36.7 
 
Group ECL allowances (drawn and 
undrawn) as a % of loans and advances 
to customers4 
UK Mortgages                            -              2.1           15.6          0.5 
Credit cards                            2.2            16.8          58.8          6.4 
Loans and overdrafts                    2.9            22.6          64.2          7.6 
UK Motor Finance                        1.5            7.7           66.8          3.3 
Other                                   0.3            9.5           39.3          1.2 
Retail1                                 0.3            4.3           22.5          1.1 
SME                                     0.5            5.2           19.1          1.6 
Other                                   0.5            5.2           42.9          3.4 
Commercial Banking                      0.5            5.2           38.2          2.7 
Insurance and Wealth                    1.3            7.7           15.7          2.5 
Central items                           0.7            -             85.7          0.7 
Total ECL allowances (drawn and 
undrawn) as a % of loans and advances   0.4            4.5           28.6          1.4 
to customers  1. Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS and MBNA acquisition related adjustments.  2. Includes reverse repos of GBP58.6 billion.  3. UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include GBP192 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles

subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios. 4. Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Retail of

GBP179 million, and in Commercial Banking of GBP138 million.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

Group Stage 2 loans and advances to customers - underlying basis 

                  Up to date                                 1-30 days           Over 30 days past 
                                                                                 due                 Total 
                  PD movements           Other1              past due2 
                  Gross                  Gross               Gross               Gross               Gross 
                              ECL3                  ECL3                ECL3                ECL3                 ECL3 
                  lending                lending             lending             lending             lending 
                  GBPm          GBPm         GBPm         GBPm       GBPm         GBPm       GBPm         GBPm       GBPm          GBPm 
 
At 31 March 2021 
UK Mortgages      25,319      317        4,172      179      3,163      92       3,184      163      35,838      751 
Credit cards      2,897       417        189        76       75         24       28         15       3,189       532 
Loans and         904         202        366        63       131        49       38         20       1,439       334 
overdrafts 
UK Motor Finance  765         62         1,324      55       128        36       39         18       2,256       171 
Other             473         67         589        34       69         9        87         7        1,218       117 
Retail            30,358      1,065      6,640      407      3,566      210      3,376      223      43,940      1,905 
SME               3,026       148        208        8        35         3        53         3        3,322       162 
Other             6,055       307        100        3        60         6        116        -        6,331       316 
Commercial        9,081       455        308        11       95         9        169        3        9,653       478 
Banking 
Insurance and     19          -          11         1        2          -        1          -        33          1 
Wealth 
Central items     -           -          -          -        -          -        -          -        -           - 
Total             39,458      1,520      6,959      419      3,663      219      3,546      226      53,626      2,384 
 
At 31 December 
2020 
UK Mortgages      28,049      354        4,067      189      2,663      82       3,103      173      37,882      798 
Credit cards      2,916       422        220        78       92         28       36         20       3,264       548 
Loans and         959         209        388        68       126        45       46         22       1,519       344 
overdrafts 
UK Motor Finance  724         62         1,321      55       132        37       39         17       2,216       171 
Other             512         56         651        44       69         14       72         10       1,304       124 
Retail            33,160      1,103      6,647      434      3,082      206      3,296      242      46,185      1,985 
SME               4,229       219        150        6        40         5        81         4        4,500       234 
Other             9,505       501        97         3        37         2        177        1        9,816       507 
Commercial        13,734      720        247        9        77         7        258        5        14,316      741 
Banking 
Insurance and     1           -          12         1        -          -        -          -        13          1 
Wealth 
Central items     -           -          -          -        -          -        -          -        -           - 
Total             46,895      1,823      6,906      444      3,159      213      3,554      247      60,514      2,727  1. Includes forbearance, client and product-specific indicators not reflected within quantitative PD assessments.  1. Includes assets that have triggered PD movements, or other rules, given that being 1-29 days in arrears in and of

itself is not a Stage 2 trigger. 2. Expected credit loss allowances on loans and advances to customers (drawn and undrawn).

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

UK economic assumptions - Base case scenario by quarter

Key quarterly assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented quarter on quarter, house price growth and commercial real estate growth is presented year on year. 

                                    First   Second  Third   Fourth  First   Second  Third   Fourth 
                                    quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter 
                                    2021    2021    2021    2021    2022    2022    2022    2022 
                                    %       %       %       %       %       %       %       % 
 
Gross domestic product              (1.6)   3.7     1.5     1.2     1.4     0.9     0.5     0.4 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10    0.10    0.10    0.10    0.10    0.10    0.10    0.10 
Unemployment rate                   5.2     5.6     6.2     7.0     6.7     6.3     6.0     5.7 
House price growth                  4.9     6.1     0.7     (0.8)   (0.8)   (1.1)   (0.4)   0.5 
Commercial real estate price growth (4.5)   (1.0)   (1.0)   (1.8)   (0.8)   (0.2)   1.2     1.9

UK economic assumptions - Scenarios by year

Key annual assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented as an annual change, house price growth and commercial real estate price growth are presented as the growth in the respective indices within the period. UK Bank Rate and unemployment rate are averages for the period. 

At 31 March 2021                    2021     2022     2023     2024    2025    2021-2025 
                                    %        %        %        %       %       % 
Upside 
Gross domestic product              5.7      4.6      1.4      1.3     1.2     2.8 
UK Bank Rate                        0.81     1.19     0.98     1.20    1.43    1.12 
Unemployment rate                   4.9      4.9      4.4      4.2     4.1     4.5 
House price growth                  0.8      4.0      6.0      4.3     3.6     3.7 
Commercial real estate price growth 9.3      4.8      2.3      (0.4)   (0.4)   3.1 
Base case 
Gross domestic product              5.0      5.0      1.6      1.3     1.3     2.8 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10     0.10     0.21     0.44    0.69    0.31 
Unemployment rate                   6.0      6.2      5.4      5.0     4.8     5.5 
House price growth                  (0.8)    0.5      2.2      1.7     1.7     1.1 
Commercial real estate price growth (1.8)    1.9      1.5      0.8     0.6     0.6 
Downside 
Gross domestic product              4.5      4.2      1.4      1.1     1.3     2.5 
UK Bank Rate                        0.12     0.12     0.09     0.17    0.33    0.17 
Unemployment rate                   6.9      7.7      6.9      6.3     5.9     6.8 
House price growth                  (4.1)    (6.9)    (5.2)    (3.9)   (2.2)   (4.5) 
Commercial real estate price growth (9.0)    (4.0)    (0.6)    0.0     0.9     (2.6) 
Severe downside 
Gross domestic product              2.8      3.4      1.1      1.3     1.4     2.0 
UK Bank Rate                        0.03     0.01     0.02     0.03    0.05    0.03 
Unemployment rate                   8.4      10.0     9.0      8.1     7.4     8.6 
House price growth                  (5.9)    (11.7)   (10.7)   (7.9)   (4.1)   (8.1) 
Commercial real estate price growth (19.8)   (11.3)   (4.7)    (1.0)   1.1     (7.5)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -6-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -5-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -4-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -3-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -2-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement
DJ
03:01aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 235 M 21 160 M 21 160 M
Net income 2021 2 857 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 30 911 M 43 032 M 42 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,01 GBX
Last Close Price 43,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC19.58%43 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ