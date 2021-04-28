PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

At 31 December 2020 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2020-2024 % % % % % % Upside Gross domestic product (10.5) 3.7 5.7 1.7 1.5 0.3 UK Bank Rate 0.10 1.14 1.27 1.20 1.21 0.98 Unemployment rate 4.3 5.4 5.4 5.0 4.5 5.0 House price growth 6.3 (1.4) 5.2 6.0 5.0 4.2 Commercial real estate price growth (4.6) 9.3 3.9 2.1 0.3 2.1 Base case Gross domestic product (10.5) 3.0 6.0 1.7 1.4 0.1 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.21 0.25 0.15 Unemployment rate 4.5 6.8 6.8 6.1 5.5 5.9 House price growth 5.9 (3.8) 0.5 1.5 1.5 1.1 Commercial real estate price growth (7.0) (1.7) 1.6 1.1 0.6 (1.1) Downside Gross domestic product (10.6) 1.7 5.1 1.4 1.4 (0.4) UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.05 Unemployment rate 4.6 7.9 8.4 7.8 7.0 7.1 House price growth 5.6 (8.4) (6.5) (4.7) (3.0) (3.5) Commercial real estate price growth (8.7) (10.6) (3.2) (0.8) (0.8) (4.9) Severe downside Gross domestic product (10.8) 0.3 4.8 1.3 1.2 (0.8) UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Unemployment rate 4.8 9.9 10.7 9.8 8.7 8.8 House price growth 5.3 (11.1) (12.5) (10.7) (7.6) (7.5) Commercial real estate price growth (11.0) (21.4) (9.8) (3.9) (0.8) (9.7)

ECL sensitivity to economic assumptions

The measurement of ECL reflects an unbiased probability-weighted range of possible future economic outcomes. The Group achieves this by generating four economic scenarios to reflect the range of outcomes; the central scenario reflects the Group's base case assumptions used for medium-term planning purposes, an upside and a downside scenario are also selected together with a severe downside scenario. The base case, upside and downside scenarios carry a 30 per cent weighting; the severe downside is weighted at 10 per cent.

The table below shows the Group's ECL for the upside, base case, downside and severe downside scenarios. The stage allocation for an asset is based on the overall scenario probability-weighted PD and, hence, the Stage 2 allocation is constant across all the scenarios. ECL applied through individual assessments and post-model adjustments is reported flat against each economic scenario, reflecting the basis on which they are evaluated.

Probability- Severe Upside Base case Downside weighted downside Underlying basis GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm UK Mortgages 1,518 1,088 1,285 1,736 2,854 Other Retail 2,325 2,145 2,266 2,442 2,697 Commercial Banking 1,932 1,572 1,777 2,124 2,898 Other 451 451 451 451 451 At 31 March 2021 6,226 5,256 5,779 6,753 8,900 UK Mortgages 1,605 1,192 1,382 1,815 2,884 Other Retail 2,403 2,216 2,345 2,522 2,780 Commercial Banking 2,402 1,910 2,177 2,681 3,718 Other 450 448 450 450 456 At 31 December 2020 6,860 5,766 6,354 7,468 9,838

Application of judgement in adjustments to modelled ECL allowances

Judgements are not typically assessed under each distinct economic scenario used to generate ECL, but instead are applied on the basis of final modelled ECL which reflects the probability weighted view of all scenarios. All adjustments are assessed quarterly and are subject to internal review and challenge, including by the Audit Committee, to ensure that amounts are appropriately calculated and that there are specific release criteria within a reasonable timeframe.

The coronavirus pandemic and the various support measures that have been put in place have resulted in an economic environment which differs significantly from the historical economic conditions upon which the impairment models have been built. As a result, there is a need for management judgement to be applied, as seen in the elevated levels present since year end.

Given continued macroeconomic uncertainties, the Group has retained the judgemental overlays applied at year end for coronavirus and other unrelated model limitations. Management judgements in respect of coronavirus of c.GBP1 billion (31 December 2020: c.GBP0.9 billion) include the central GBP400 million overlay (31 December 2020: GBP400 million) in respect of risks around base case conditioning assumptions which are not sufficiently captured by the Group's approach to multiple economic scenarios, as well as c.GBP600 million of judgements within the underlying portfolios (31 December 2020: c.GBP500 million).

Commercial Banking lending in key coronavirus-impacted sectors1

At 31 March 2021 At 31 December 2020 Drawn and Drawn as a % of Drawn and Drawn as a % of Drawn Undrawn undrawn Group loans and Drawn Undrawn undrawn Group loans and advances advances GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn % GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn % Retail 2.1 1.6 3.7 0.4 2.1 1.7 3.8 0.4 non-food Automotive 2.0 1.7 3.7 0.4 1.8 2.0 3.8 0.4 dealerships2 Oil and gas 1.1 2.5 3.6 0.2 1.1 2.7 3.8 0.2 Construction 0.7 1.5 2.2 0.1 0.8 1.7 2.5 0.2 Passenger 1.4 0.8 2.2 0.3 1.1 1.1 2.2 0.2 transport Hotels 1.6 0.3 1.9 0.4 1.8 0.3 2.1 0.4 Leisure 0.5 0.7 1.2 0.1 0.6 0.7 1.3 0.1 Restaurants 0.6 0.4 1.0 0.1 0.6 0.5 1.1 0.1 and bars Total 10.0 9.5 19.5 2.0 9.9 10.7 20.6 2.0 1. Lending classified using ONS Standard Industrial Classification codes at legal entity level; drawn balances exclude

c.GBP1 billion lending under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme. 2. Automotive dealerships includes Black Horse Motor Wholesale lending (within Retail).

Support measures

Retail payment holiday characteristics1

Mortgages Cards Loans Motor Total 000s GBPbn 000s GBPbn 000s GBPbn 000s GBPbn 000s GBPbn Total payment holidays granted 491 61.6 341 1.7 304 2.4 161 2.2 1,297 68.0 First payment holiday still in force 6 0.9 10 0.0 7 0.1 5 0.1 29 1.1 Matured payment holidays - repaying 443 55.4 282 1.4 259 2.1 139 1.8 1,123 60.7 Matured payment holidays - extended 15 2.0 9 0.0 14 0.1 6 0.1 43 2.3 Matured payment holidays - missed payment 27 3.3 41 0.2 24 0.2 11 0.2 103 3.9 As a percentage of total matured Matured payment holidays - repaying 91% 91% 85% 85% 87% 87% 89% 86% 89% 91% Matured payment holidays - extended 3% 3% 3% 3% 5% 5% 4% 5% 3% 3% Matured payment holidays - missed payment 6% 5% 12% 12% 8% 8% 7% 9% 8% 6% 1. Data as at 31 March 2021. Analysis of mortgage payment holidays excludes St James Place, Intelligent Finance and

Tesco; motor finance payment holidays excludes Lex Autolease. Total payment holidays granted are equal to the sum

of first payment holiday still in force and matured payment holidays. Charged-off balances are included within

missed payments. Totals and percentages calculated using unrounded numbers.

Government-backed loan scheme approvals and value1

000s GBPbn Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme 10.5 2.5 Bounce Back Loan Scheme 343.3 9.7 Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme 0.1 0.7 Total 353.9 12.9 1. Data as at 2 April 2021.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

