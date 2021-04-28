Log in
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/28 03:20:53 am
45.44 GBX   +4.28%
PRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-

04/28/2021
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 

At 31 December 2020                 2020     2021     2022     2023     2024    2020-2024 
                                    %        %        %        %        %       % 
Upside 
Gross domestic product              (10.5)   3.7      5.7      1.7      1.5     0.3 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10     1.14     1.27     1.20     1.21    0.98 
Unemployment rate                   4.3      5.4      5.4      5.0      4.5     5.0 
House price growth                  6.3      (1.4)    5.2      6.0      5.0     4.2 
Commercial real estate price growth (4.6)    9.3      3.9      2.1      0.3     2.1 
Base case 
Gross domestic product              (10.5)   3.0      6.0      1.7      1.4     0.1 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10     0.10     0.10     0.21     0.25    0.15 
Unemployment rate                   4.5      6.8      6.8      6.1      5.5     5.9 
House price growth                  5.9      (3.8)    0.5      1.5      1.5     1.1 
Commercial real estate price growth (7.0)    (1.7)    1.6      1.1      0.6     (1.1) 
Downside 
Gross domestic product              (10.6)   1.7      5.1      1.4      1.4     (0.4) 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10     0.06     0.02     0.02     0.03    0.05 
Unemployment rate                   4.6      7.9      8.4      7.8      7.0     7.1 
House price growth                  5.6      (8.4)    (6.5)    (4.7)    (3.0)   (3.5) 
Commercial real estate price growth (8.7)    (10.6)   (3.2)    (0.8)    (0.8)   (4.9) 
Severe downside 
Gross domestic product              (10.8)   0.3      4.8      1.3      1.2     (0.8) 
UK Bank Rate                        0.10     0.00     0.00     0.01     0.01    0.02 
Unemployment rate                   4.8      9.9      10.7     9.8      8.7     8.8 
House price growth                  5.3      (11.1)   (12.5)   (10.7)   (7.6)   (7.5) 
Commercial real estate price growth (11.0)   (21.4)   (9.8)    (3.9)    (0.8)   (9.7)

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ECL sensitivity to economic assumptions

The measurement of ECL reflects an unbiased probability-weighted range of possible future economic outcomes. The Group achieves this by generating four economic scenarios to reflect the range of outcomes; the central scenario reflects the Group's base case assumptions used for medium-term planning purposes, an upside and a downside scenario are also selected together with a severe downside scenario. The base case, upside and downside scenarios carry a 30 per cent weighting; the severe downside is weighted at 10 per cent.

The table below shows the Group's ECL for the upside, base case, downside and severe downside scenarios. The stage allocation for an asset is based on the overall scenario probability-weighted PD and, hence, the Stage 2 allocation is constant across all the scenarios. ECL applied through individual assessments and post-model adjustments is reported flat against each economic scenario, reflecting the basis on which they are evaluated. 

Probability-                                                             Severe 
                                 Upside       Base case     Downside 
weighted                                                                 downside 
Underlying basis    GBPm           GBPm           GBPm            GBPm           GBPm 
 
UK Mortgages        1,518        1,088        1,285         1,736        2,854 
Other Retail        2,325        2,145        2,266         2,442        2,697 
Commercial Banking  1,932        1,572        1,777         2,124        2,898 
Other               451          451          451           451          451 
At 31 March 2021    6,226        5,256        5,779         6,753        8,900 
 
UK Mortgages        1,605        1,192        1,382         1,815        2,884 
Other Retail        2,403        2,216        2,345         2,522        2,780 
Commercial Banking  2,402        1,910        2,177         2,681        3,718 
Other               450          448          450           450          456 
At 31 December 2020 6,860        5,766        6,354         7,468        9,838

Application of judgement in adjustments to modelled ECL allowances

Judgements are not typically assessed under each distinct economic scenario used to generate ECL, but instead are applied on the basis of final modelled ECL which reflects the probability weighted view of all scenarios. All adjustments are assessed quarterly and are subject to internal review and challenge, including by the Audit Committee, to ensure that amounts are appropriately calculated and that there are specific release criteria within a reasonable timeframe.

The coronavirus pandemic and the various support measures that have been put in place have resulted in an economic environment which differs significantly from the historical economic conditions upon which the impairment models have been built. As a result, there is a need for management judgement to be applied, as seen in the elevated levels present since year end.

Given continued macroeconomic uncertainties, the Group has retained the judgemental overlays applied at year end for coronavirus and other unrelated model limitations. Management judgements in respect of coronavirus of c.GBP1 billion (31 December 2020: c.GBP0.9 billion) include the central GBP400 million overlay (31 December 2020: GBP400 million) in respect of risks around base case conditioning assumptions which are not sufficiently captured by the Group's approach to multiple economic scenarios, as well as c.GBP600 million of judgements within the underlying portfolios (31 December 2020: c.GBP500 million).

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

Commercial Banking lending in key coronavirus-impacted sectors1 

              At 31 March 2021                                       At 31 December 2020 
                                  Drawn and    Drawn as a % of                          Drawn and    Drawn as a % of 
              Drawn     Undrawn   undrawn      Group loans and       Drawn    Undrawn   undrawn      Group loans and 
                                               advances                                              advances 
              GBPbn       GBPbn       GBPbn          %                     GBPbn      GBPbn       GBPbn          % 
 
Retail        2.1       1.6       3.7          0.4                   2.1      1.7       3.8          0.4 
non-food 
Automotive    2.0       1.7       3.7          0.4                   1.8      2.0       3.8          0.4 
dealerships2 
Oil and gas   1.1       2.5       3.6          0.2                   1.1      2.7       3.8          0.2 
Construction  0.7       1.5       2.2          0.1                   0.8      1.7       2.5          0.2 
Passenger     1.4       0.8       2.2          0.3                   1.1      1.1       2.2          0.2 
transport 
Hotels        1.6       0.3       1.9          0.4                   1.8      0.3       2.1          0.4 
Leisure       0.5       0.7       1.2          0.1                   0.6      0.7       1.3          0.1 
Restaurants   0.6       0.4       1.0          0.1                   0.6      0.5       1.1          0.1 
and bars 
Total         10.0      9.5       19.5         2.0                   9.9      10.7      20.6         2.0  1. Lending classified using ONS Standard Industrial Classification codes at legal entity level; drawn balances exclude

c.GBP1 billion lending under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme. 2. Automotive dealerships includes Black Horse Motor Wholesale lending (within Retail).

Support measures

Retail payment holiday characteristics1 

                                          Mortgages      Cards         Loans         Motor         Total 
                                          000s GBPbn       000s GBPbn      000s GBPbn      000s GBPbn      000s  GBPbn 
 
Total payment holidays granted            491  61.6      341  1.7      304  2.4      161  2.2      1,297 68.0 
First payment holiday still in force      6    0.9       10   0.0      7    0.1      5    0.1      29    1.1 
Matured payment holidays - repaying       443  55.4      282  1.4      259  2.1      139  1.8      1,123 60.7 
Matured payment holidays - extended       15   2.0       9    0.0      14   0.1      6    0.1      43    2.3 
Matured payment holidays - missed payment 27   3.3       41   0.2      24   0.2      11   0.2      103   3.9 
 
As a percentage of total matured 
Matured payment holidays - repaying       91%  91%       85%  85%      87%  87%      89%  86%      89%   91% 
Matured payment holidays - extended       3%   3%        3%   3%       5%   5%       4%   5%       3%    3% 
Matured payment holidays - missed payment 6%   5%        12%  12%      8%   8%       7%   9%       8%    6%  1. Data as at 31 March 2021. Analysis of mortgage payment holidays excludes St James Place, Intelligent Finance and

Tesco; motor finance payment holidays excludes Lex Autolease. Total payment holidays granted are equal to the sum

of first payment holiday still in force and matured payment holidays. Charged-off balances are included within

missed payments. Totals and percentages calculated using unrounded numbers.

Government-backed loan scheme approvals and value1 

                                                     000s    GBPbn 
 
Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme        10.5    2.5 
Bounce Back Loan Scheme                              343.3   9.7 
Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme  0.1     0.7 
Total                                                353.9   12.9  1. Data as at 2 April 2021.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

