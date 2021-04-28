Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/28 03:21:10 am
45.47 GBX   +4.35%
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-

04/28/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

website at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of certain factors and risks. Lloyds Banking Group plc may also make or disclose written and/or oral forward looking statements in reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, Lloyds Banking Group plc annual reviews, half-year announcements, proxy statements, offering circulars, prospectuses, press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by the directors, officers or employees of Lloyds Banking Group plc to third parties, including financial analysts. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the forward looking statements contained in this document are made as of today's date, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable law or an offer to sell any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or financial instruments.

CONTACTS

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS Douglas Radcliffe

Group Investor Relations Director

020 7356 1571

douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Edward Sands

Director of Investor Relations

020 7356 1585

edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com

Eileen Khoo

Director of Investor Relations

07385 376435

eileen.khoo@lloydsbanking.com

Nora Thoden

Director of Investor Relations - ESG

020 7356 2334

nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com CORPORATE AFFAIRS Grant Ringshaw

External Relations Director

020 7356 2362

grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com

Matt Smith

Head of Media Relations

020 7356 3522

matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Copies of this interim management statement may be obtained from:

Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN

The statement can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Registered office: Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ

Registered in Scotland No. 95000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Lloyds Banking Group PLC 
              Gresham Street 
              EC2V 7HN London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        020 7626 1500 
Internet:     www.lloydsbankinggroup.com 
ISIN:         GB0008706128 
WKN:          871784 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange; London, BX, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1189630 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1189630 2021-04-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189630&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -6-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -5-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -4-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -3-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -2-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement
DJ
03:01aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 235 M 21 160 M 21 160 M
Net income 2021 2 857 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 30 911 M 43 032 M 42 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,01 GBX
Last Close Price 43,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC19.58%43 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ