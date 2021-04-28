PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9

website at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of certain factors and risks. Lloyds Banking Group plc may also make or disclose written and/or oral forward looking statements in reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, Lloyds Banking Group plc annual reviews, half-year announcements, proxy statements, offering circulars, prospectuses, press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by the directors, officers or employees of Lloyds Banking Group plc to third parties, including financial analysts. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the forward looking statements contained in this document are made as of today's date, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable law or an offer to sell any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or financial instruments.
CONTACTS
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com
Eileen Khoo
Director of Investor Relations
07385 376435
eileen.khoo@lloydsbanking.com
Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations - ESG
020 7356 2334
nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com CORPORATE AFFAIRS Grant Ringshaw
External Relations Director
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
Copies of this interim management statement may be obtained from:
Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN
The statement can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
Registered office: Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ
Registered in Scotland No. 95000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Gresham Street
EC2V 7HN London
United Kingdom
Phone: 020 7626 1500
Internet: www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
ISIN: GB0008706128
WKN: 871784
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange; London, BX, SIX
EQS News ID: 1189630
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1189630 2021-04-28
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189630&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)