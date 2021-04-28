Log in
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/28 03:21:16 am
45.46 GBX   +4.33%
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -9-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -8-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 -7-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement

04/28/2021 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement 
Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement 
2021-04-28 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lloyds Banking Group plc 
Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement 
28 April 2021 
 
RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 
"The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on people, businesses and communities in the UK and 
around the world. Whilst we are seeing positive signs, notably the progress of the vaccine roll-out and the emergence 
from lockdown restrictions, the outlook remains uncertain. The Group remains absolutely focused on supporting its 
customers and Helping Britain Recover from the financial effects of the pandemic. 
The long-run transformation of the Group has positioned the business well to address the challenges of the pandemic. 
We have made a strong start to the year with the quarterly results and on delivering Strategic Review 2021. 
It is with both pride and sadness that I will step down as Group Chief Executive later this month. Most importantly, 
the Group is well placed for sustainable success and the publication of Strategic Review 2021 in February shows that 
the Group has clear execution outcomes for 2021, underpinned by long-term strategic vision. The Group also has 
exceptional people. I am very proud of all of our colleagues across the Group, who have again shown their continued 
dedication and relentless focus on supporting their customers through these challenging times." 
António Horta-Osório, Group Chief Executive 
"As this is António's last set of results, I would like to take this opportunity to thank him, on behalf of the Board, 
for his outstanding contribution. Over the last decade he has led the transformation of the business; delivering its 
purpose of Helping Britain Prosper whilst creating a truly customer focussed business underpinned by strong financial 
foundations." 
Robin Budenberg, Chair 
 
              HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 
              Solid financial performance reflects business momentum and improved economic outlook 
                . Statutory profit after tax of GBP1,397 million supported by business momentum and a release of 
                  expected credit loss provisions, given the improved economic outlook. Statutory return on tangible 
                  equity of 13.9 per cent with tangible net assets per share of 52.4 pence 
                . Recovering trading surplus of GBP1,748 million, a reduction of 12 per cent compared to the first 
                  three months of 2020, but an increase of 21 per cent on the final quarter of 2020 
                    ? Net income of GBP3.7 billion, down 7 per cent year on year (up 2 per cent on the previous 
                      quarter), with higher average interest-earning assets of GBP439 billion, net interest margin of 
                      2.49 per cent and other income of GBP1.1 billion 
                    ? Total costs of GBP1.9 billion down 2 per cent, driven by continued operating cost control and 
                      lower remediation costs 
                . Asset quality remains strong with credit experience benign. Net impairment credit of GBP323 million 
                  in the quarter, driven by a GBP459 million release given the UK's improved economic outlook. 
                  Management judgements in respect of coronavirus retained, now c.GBP1 billion including the GBP400 
                  million central overlay taken in the fourth quarter 
              Balance sheet and capital strength further enhanced 
 
                . Capital build of 54 basis points in the quarter with CET1 ratio of 16.7 per cent, significantly 
                  ahead of the ongoing target of c.12.5 per cent, plus a management buffer of c.1 per cent and 
                  regulatory requirements of c.11 per cent 
                . Loans and advances up GBP3.3 billion in the quarter to GBP443.5 billion, including GBP6.0 billion open 
                  mortgage book growth 
                . Customer deposits up GBP11.7 billion in the quarter to GBP462.4 billion with Retail current accounts up 
                  GBP5.6 billion 
                . Loan to deposit ratio of 96 per cent provides a strong liquidity position and significant potential 
                  to lend into recovery 
              Outlook 
                . Given the solid financial performance in the first quarter of 2021, the Group is enhancing its 
                  guidance for 2021. Based on the Group's current economic assumptions: 
                    ? Net interest margin now expected to be in excess of 245 basis points 
                    ? Operating costs to reduce to c.GBP7.5 billion 
                    ? Net asset quality ratio now expected to be below 25 basis points 
                    ? Risk-weighted assets in 2021 to be broadly stable on 2020 
                    ? Statutory return on tangible equity now expected to be between 8 and 10 per cent, excluding 
                      c.2.5 percentage point benefit from tax rate changes 
                . Accruing dividends with intention to resume progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy

INCOME STATEMENT - UNDERLYING BASIS 

                                        Quarter       Quarter                 Quarter 
                                        ended         ended         Change    ended           Change 
                                        31 Mar        31 Mar                  31 Dec 2020 
                                        2021          2020 
                                        GBPm            GBPm            %         GBPm              % 
 
Net interest income                     2,677         2,950         (9)       2,677           - 
Other income                            1,135         1,226         (7)       1,066           6 
Operating lease depreciation            (148)         (224)         34        (150)           1 
Net income                              3,664         3,952         (7)       3,593           2 
Operating costs                         (1,851)       (1,877)       1         (2,028)         9 
Remediation                             (65)          (87)          25        (125)           48 
Total costs                             (1,916)       (1,964)       2         (2,153)         11 
Trading surplus                         1,748         1,988         (12)      1,440           21 
Impairment                              323           (1,430)                 (128) 
Underlying profit                       2,071         558                     1,312           58 
Restructuring                           (173)         (63)                    (233)           26 
Volatility and other items              -             (421)                   (202) 
Payment protection insurance provision  -             -                       (85) 
Statutory profit before tax             1,898         74                      792 
Tax (expense) credit                    (501)         406                     (112) 
Statutory profit after tax              1,397         480                     680 
 
Earnings per share                      1.8p          0.5p                    0.7p 
 
Banking net interest margin             2.49%         2.79%         (30)bp    2.46%           3bp 
Average interest-earning banking assets GBP439bn        GBP432bn        2         GBP437bn          1 
Cost:income ratio                       52.3%         49.7%         2.6pp     59.9%           (7.6)pp 
Asset quality ratio                     (0.29)%       1.30%         (159)bp   0.11%           (40)bp 
Return on tangible equity               13.9%         3.7%          10.2pp    5.9%            8.0pp

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS 

                                             At 31 Mar                    Change                    Change 
                                             2021        At 31 Mar 2020            At 31 Dec 2020 
                                                                          %                         % 
 
Loans and advances to customers1             GBP444bn      GBP443bn           -        GBP440bn           1 
Customer deposits2                           GBP462bn      GBP428bn           8        GBP451bn           3 
Loan to deposit ratio                        96%         103%             (7)pp    98%              (2)pp 
CET1 ratio3                                  16.7%       14.2%            2.5pp    16.2%            0.5pp 
CET1 ratio pre IFRS 9 transitional relief3,4 15.8%       13.9%            1.9pp    15.0%            0.8pp 
Transitional MREL ratio3                     36.1%       34.5%            1.6pp    36.4%            (0.3)pp 
UK leverage ratio3                           6.0%        5.3%             0.7pp    5.8%             0.2pp 
Risk-weighted assets                         GBP199bn      GBP209bn           (5)      GBP203bn           (2) 
Wholesale funding                            GBP106bn      GBP126bn           (16)     GBP109bn           (4) 
Liquidity coverage ratio (12 month average)  134%        138%             (4)pp    136%             (2)pp 
Tangible net assets per share                52.4p       57.4p            (5.0)p   52.3p            0.1p  1. Excludes reverse repos of GBP52.8 billion (31 March 2020: GBP55.2 billion; 31 December 2020: GBP58.6 billion).  2. Excludes repos of GBP8.5 billion (31 March 2020: GBP9.4 billion; 31 December 2020: GBP9.4 billion).  3. Incorporating profits for the period that remain subject to formal verification in accordance with the Capital

Requirements Regulation. 4. CET1 ratio pre IFRS 9 transitional relief reflects the full impact of IFRS 9, prior to the application of

transitional arrangements for capital that provide relief for the impact of IFRS 9.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 15 235 M 21 160 M 21 160 M
Net income 2021 2 857 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 30 911 M 43 032 M 42 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,01 GBX
Last Close Price 43,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC19.58%43 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
