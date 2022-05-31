Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/31 05:54:12 am EDT
44.84 GBX   -0.66%
05:30aPLATINUM JUBILEE 2022 : 70 years of housing
PU
05/30LLOYDS BANKING : Business confidence increases despite signs of retail slowdown
PU
05/30Lloyds Bank-Millions more focus on credit health
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Platinum Jubilee 2022: 70 years of housing

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
In this Platinum Jubilee year, Halifax has looked at the way homes and housing have changed during Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

The analysis starts a year before the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at a time when the country was recovering from World War II and some rationing was still in place.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 17 170 M 21 735 M 21 735 M
Net income 2022 4 207 M 5 326 M 5 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,29x
Yield 2022 5,19%
Capitalization 31 020 M 39 268 M 39 268 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,14 GBX
Average target price 60,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-5.56%39 268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939