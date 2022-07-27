Reckitt, Lloyds drive gains in Britain's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Reckitt Benckiser at one-year highs
* Lloyds Group jumps on forecast lift
* Rio Tinto slips on halving dividend
* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
July 27 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index held near one-month
highs on Wednesday, as strong forecasts from heavyweights
Reckitt Benckiser and Lloyds Banking Group overshadowed concerns
over a slowing economy and soaring inflation.
The FTSE 100 index gained 0.4% and the domestically
focussed midcap 250 edged 0.3% higher. Both the indexes
looked set to end the month with strong gains.
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser climbed 4.9% to one-year
highs as the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products raised
its full-year revenue forecast after steep price hikes helped it
beat second-quarter sales expectations.
Lloyds Banking Group rose 3.8% after it raised its
dividend and full-year profitability forecast as rising interest
rates outpace modest growth in provisions for troubled loans.
Meanwhile, better-than-expected results from U.S. tech
giants Microsoft and Alphabet looked set to
boost Wall Street, with investors bracing for a big interest
rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day.
"With so many moving parts to consider, we expect markets to
remain volatile after the FOMC meeting," Mark Haefele, chief
investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a
note.
"The stock market is likely to remain range-bound until the
Fed pivots, or we get a reacceleration in business activity. We
continue to prefer value over growth in equities, especially
energy and the UK market."
Worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening and the
energy crisis in Europe have raised fears of a potential
recession. However, resilient defensive sectors such as
healthcare and consumer staples and a weakening pound have aided
the FTSE 100 this year.
Data released earlier showed shops and supermarkets in
Britain increased prices by 4.4% in the 12 months to July, the
largest rise since these records began in 2005, reflecting a
jump in food and transport costs.
UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto slipped 2.9% after the
global miner reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more
than halved its dividend.
Wizz Air jumped 6.4% after the low-cost airline
said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as
revenue and pricing momentum continued to improve.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)