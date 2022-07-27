Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19 2022-07-27 am EDT
45.49 GBX   +4.49%
Reckitt, Lloyds drive gains in Britain's FTSE 100

07/27/2022 | 05:08am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Reckitt Benckiser at one-year highs

* Lloyds Group jumps on forecast lift

* Rio Tinto slips on halving dividend

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 27 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index held near one-month highs on Wednesday, as strong forecasts from heavyweights Reckitt Benckiser and Lloyds Banking Group overshadowed concerns over a slowing economy and soaring inflation.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.4% and the domestically focussed midcap 250 edged 0.3% higher. Both the indexes looked set to end the month with strong gains.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser climbed 4.9% to one-year highs as the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products raised its full-year revenue forecast after steep price hikes helped it beat second-quarter sales expectations.

Lloyds Banking Group rose 3.8% after it raised its dividend and full-year profitability forecast as rising interest rates outpace modest growth in provisions for troubled loans.

Meanwhile, better-than-expected results from U.S. tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet looked set to boost Wall Street, with investors bracing for a big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

"With so many moving parts to consider, we expect markets to remain volatile after the FOMC meeting," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note.

"The stock market is likely to remain range-bound until the Fed pivots, or we get a reacceleration in business activity. We continue to prefer value over growth in equities, especially energy and the UK market."

Worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening and the energy crisis in Europe have raised fears of a potential recession. However, resilient defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples and a weakening pound have aided the FTSE 100 this year.

Data released earlier showed shops and supermarkets in Britain increased prices by 4.4% in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005, reflecting a jump in food and transport costs.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto slipped 2.9% after the global miner reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more than halved its dividend.

Wizz Air jumped 6.4% after the low-cost airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continued to improve. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.32% 105.02 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
FTSE 100 0.42% 7337.76 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.33% 19632.94 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 4.11% 45.2875 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.68% 251.9 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 4.86% 6699.4 Delayed Quote.0.22%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.67% 4646 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 6.56% 2095.47 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 227 M 20 712 M 20 712 M
Net income 2022 4 320 M 5 194 M 5 194 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 29 647 M 35 645 M 35 645 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 43,53 GBX
Average target price 61,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-8.93%35 645
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723