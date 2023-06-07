Advanced search
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-06-07 am EDT
45.51 GBX   +0.74%
05:20pTelegraph faces sale after UK lender takes control of owners
RE
05:42aTelegraph owners deny business poised for administration
AN
02:54aUK house prices fall; Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll News

Telegraph faces sale after UK lender takes control of owners

06/07/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
(Adds details from receivers' statement throughout, background in paragraph 7 and Barclay family statement in paragraph 6)

June 7 (Reuters) -

The Telegraph group of newspapers could be sold after the Bank of Scotland appointed receivers for shares of the publisher's owners who failed to repay loans by the bank, restructuring group AlixPartners said on Wednesday.

Receivers Alastair Beveridge and Ben Browne of AlixPartners will explore ways to recover the debts for the bank, a member of the Lloyds Banking Group, after talks failed to resolve the issue, AlixPartners said in a statement.

No operational changes are expected for the media businesses or their employees, and "neither the Telegraph Media Group (TMG) nor The Spectator are entering administration," AlixPartners added.

The Barclay family owns shares of B.UK Ltd, a holding company within the Penultimate Investment Holdings Limited (PIHL) Group that indirectly owns Telegraph Media Group Limited (TMG) and The Spectator magazine.

AlixPartners said the receivers may reach a resolution which could involve the Telegraph and Spectator businesses being sold. Aidan Barclay, Howard Barclay and Philip Peters have been removed as directors of TMG and The Spectator, and Rigel Mowatt has been removed as a director of The Spectator.

The Barclay family confirmed by email that "discussions with Lloyds Banking Group remain ongoing," and it hoped to come to an agreement that would satisfy all parties.

Sky News reported on Tuesday that Lloyds was set to launch a 600 million pound ($745.4 million) auction of the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody, Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Chiara Ellsei; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.74% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 641 M 23 222 M 23 222 M
Net income 2023 4 814 M 5 997 M 5 997 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 6,14%
Capitalization 29 360 M 36 574 M 36 574 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 59 354
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,51 GBX
Average target price 63,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie A. Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Alan Peter Dickinson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-0.52%36 179
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
