UK's Lloyds faces resistance over 'attack' on flexible working

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's largest domestic
bank Lloyds faces a spat with some staff after
launching a review of working conditions that could make it
harder for staff with caring responsibilities to work flexibly.
Representatives from employee union Unite told the bank's
annual general meeting in Glasgow on Thursday that thousands of
staff had signed a collective grievance opposing a pilot scheme
to assess how the bank offered flexible working.
Lloyds' trial could result in changes to compressed hours
arrangements that enable staff juggling care for children or
elderly relatives to work flexibly.
Unite delegates told the event the pilot was a "direct
attack on working parents and carers" and that it would cost
some staff several thousands of pounds to meet caring
commitments.
The clash between Lloyds staff and its management is one
example of the increasing tensions between major financial
employers and their workforces as organisations attempt to
revert to pre-pandemic working patterns.
Wall Street giant JPMorgan has, for instance, last month
faced widespread internal criticism from staff over CEO Jamie
Dimon's push for staff to return to offices.
Another UK employee union, Accord, has also challenged
Lloyds on its expectation that staff work from the office at
least two days a week.
Lloyds chairman Robin Budenberg told the investor event that
the bank wanted to ensure flexible working was fair for
everyone. "No decisions have been taken," he added.
Workers with compressed hours arrangements typically work
full-time hours over fewer days, Unite said, affording them the
opportunity to care for family on non-working days.
Unite said thousands of workers in some business areas could
be affected if the pilot scheme was rolled out permanently,
branding the initiative as a "backwards step".
Some union members protested against the pilot scheme
outside the venue in Glasgow, images posted on social media
showed.
A spokesperson for Lloyds said the bank remained "a strong
advocate of flexible working" and was committed to providing a
supportive and rewarding place to work.
