  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Lloyds Banking Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-03-10 am EST
49.78 GBX   -3.27%
03/10Castelnau says Ocula Technologies receives new Lloyds investment
AN
03/10Stocks sharply lower amid banking sell-off
AN
03/10European Bank Shares Tumble After U.S. Banks Lose Billion Dollars in Value
DJ
UK's high street banks given 24 hours to rescue SVB UK - Sky News

03/12/2023 | 06:44am EDT
March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest high street banks have been given a 24-hour deadline to rescue Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) from collapse as the Bank of England prepares to place it into an insolvency process, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Lenders including Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group are among the parties to have been approached by the board of SVB UK over the weekend to see if an emergency takeover deal can be reached, the report said. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.67% 157.42 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -3.27% 49.775 Delayed Quote.9.61%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
03/0812g3-2(b) : 82- ________ - Form 6-K
PU
03/08DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Charles Street Conduit Asset Backed Securitisation..
AQ
03/07Financial, Pharma Stocks Drag European Equities Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/072022 Form 20F Filed
AQ
03/07Bank of England gives lenders December deadline to improve data on risks
RE
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 18 740 M 22 601 M 22 601 M
Net income 2023 4 575 M 5 518 M 5 518 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,24x
Yield 2023 5,61%
Capitalization 32 948 M 39 737 M 39 737 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 59 354
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,78 GBX
Average target price 65,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Alan Peter Dickinson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC9.61%39 737
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914