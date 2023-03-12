UK's high street banks given 24 hours to rescue SVB UK - Sky News

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest high street banks
have been given a 24-hour deadline to rescue Silicon Valley Bank
UK (SVB UK) from collapse as the Bank of England prepares to
place it into an insolvency process, Sky News reported on
Sunday.
Lenders including Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking
Group are among the parties to have been approached by
the board of SVB UK over the weekend to see if an emergency
takeover deal can be reached, the report said.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)