UK's high street banks given 24 hours to rescue SVB UK - Sky News

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest high street banks have been given a 24-hour deadline to rescue Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) from collapse as the Bank of England prepares to place it into an insolvency process, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Lenders including Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group are among the parties to have been approached by the board of SVB UK over the weekend to see if an emergency takeover deal can be reached, the report said. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)