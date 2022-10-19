World stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with rate-hike angst

*
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - World stocks were a touch
softer on Wednesday with sentiment caught between upbeat
earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep major
central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode.
Europe's broad STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%. In
London, banks such as LLoyds and NatWest
tumbled on a report that Britain's new finance minister was
planning to raid bank profits.
Data meanwhile showed soaring food prices pushed British
inflation back to a 40-year high at 10.1%, piling pressure on
the Bank of England to hike rates again. The Federal Reserve may
need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation
does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President
Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday.
Still, Wall Street shares were tipped to open higher with
Netflix shares soaring 14% in after-hours trade on Tuesday after
the streaming giant reversed customer losses that had hammered
its stock this year and projected more growth ahead.
Upbeat results this week from the likes of Goldman Sachs,
Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson have eased worries about a
weak earnings season hit by rising borrowing costs and high
inflation.
The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 6% from roughly
two-year lows hit last week.
"What is reassuring is that in an environment which has been
very difficult for equity markets over the past few weeks, is
that you have (earnings) numbers that are turning out positive,"
said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Prime
Partners.
"Is it going to last? We need to focus on the guidance and
also we are still living with this interest rate environment
that is very volatile and that means it's difficult to see the
market pushing higher."
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose around 0.4% but MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
reversed early gains and fell more than 1%,
driven by a drop in Chinese shares.
All this left MSCI's World Stock Index about
a quarter of a percent softer on the day.
DOLLAR STILL STRONG
The dollar held at a 32-year peak against the yen and rose
from a two-week trough against a basket of major peers,
underpinned by expectations of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve
rate hikes.
Sterling fell around 0.5% to $1.1261 after the
British inflation data stoked concerns about the economic
outlook.
The BoE said on Tuesday that it would start selling some of
its huge stock of British government bonds from Nov. 1, but
would not sell any longer-duration gilts this year.
"The government's fiscal U-turn may have partially eased the
pressure on the Bank of England, yet this morning’s inflation
data provides another stark reminder of the breadth of
inflationary pressures in the economy," said Hugh Gimber, global
market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Currency traders meanwhile remained on high alert for
Japanese authorities to step into the market again, as the
dollar strengthened towards 150 yen. A cross of 145 a month ago
spurred the first yen-buying intervention since 1998.
Elsewhere, Brent crude futures dipped 0.2% to $89.87
per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
was 0.2% firmer at around $83 per barrel.
Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday on fears of higher
U.S. supply and the economic slowdown in China.
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday
to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's
emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to
refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration
official said.
Treasury yields were broadly higher, with 10-year
yields up 7 bps at 4.067%. Spot gold was slightly
lower at $1,640.95 per ounce.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Stella
Qiu in SYDNEY; Editing by Alex Richardson)