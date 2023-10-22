11,955,000 Equity Shares of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023.

October 21, 2023 Share

11,955,000 Equity Shares of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 377 days starting from 10-OCT-2022 to 22-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20.00% of the post issue capital held by the Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution (?Promoters Contribution?) and shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity Shares issued pursuant to this Issue. The lock in of Promoter?s Contribution would be created as per applicable law and procedure and details of the same shall also be provided to the Stock Exchange before listing of the Equity Shares.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoters contribution, which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue Equity Shares share capital constituting 1,19,55,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.