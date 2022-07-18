Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512455   INE281B01032

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LIMITED

(512455)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
146.40 INR   -0.44%
Summary 
Summary

Lloyds Metals and Energy : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

07/18/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited (LLOYDSME)B roadcast Date And Time : 18/07/2022 10:38:46 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Description :

Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 534 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2021 1,27 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2021 1 743 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 2 100x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 107 M 817 M 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 7,84%
Managers and Directors
Babulal Kesardeo Agarwal Managing Director & Executive Director
Riyaz Shaikh Chief Financial Officer
Mukesh Rajnarayan Gupta Chairman
Sunil Kumar Jha Deputy General Manager-Information Technology
Trushali Dinesh Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LIMITED45.82%817
NUCOR-3.36%29 352
ARCELORMITTAL-23.73%18 289
TATA STEEL LIMITED-20.50%13 558
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.84%13 096
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.40%12 811