  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    512455   INE281B01032

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LIMITED

(512455)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
182.30 INR   -2.25%
10/11Lloyds Metals And Energy : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
10/10Brickwork Ratings India Ups Rating on Lloyds Metals' Bank Loans to BBB+; Outlook Stable
MT
09/28Lloyds Metals And Energy : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
Lloyds Metals and Energy : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015

10/14/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited (LLOYDSME)B roadcast Date And Time : 14/10/2022 12:50:28 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 Description :

Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 975 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2022 974 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 823 M 10,00 M 10,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 102 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 9,91%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Babulal Kesardeo Agarwal Managing Director & Executive Director
Riyaz Shaikh Chief Financial Officer
Mukesh Rajnarayan Gupta Chairman
Sunil Kumar Jha Deputy General Manager-Information Technology
Trushali Dinesh Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LIMITED81.57%1 234
NUCOR8.63%32 488
ARCELORMITTAL-22.26%18 088
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.94%14 873
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.30.53%14 795
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.08%13 144