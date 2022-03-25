Lloyds Metals and Energy : Intimation Of Board Meeting

Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited (LLOYDSME)
B roadcast Date And Time : 25/03/2022 09:23:17 Announcement : Intimation Of Board Meeting Description :
Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on March 30, 2022.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 04:05:09 UTC.