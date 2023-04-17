LM Funding America : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2023

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 14, 2023, LM Funding America, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's consolidated closing bid price has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days as of April 13, 2023, and that, therefore, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which is the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has automatically been afforded a 180-calendar day grace period, or until October 11, 2023, to regain compliance. The continued listing standard will be met if the consolidated closing bid price of the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day grace period.

If the Company is not in compliance by October 11, 2023, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted 180-day compliance period and is not eligible for a second 180-day compliance period, the Company's common stock would be subject to delisting unless it requested a hearing before an independent Nasdaq Hearings Panel. A request for a hearing would stay any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and any additional extension period granted by the Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Company's common stock and consider its available options to resolve the non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company's receipt of the notice does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

