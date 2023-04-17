Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LM Funding America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMFA   US5020744042

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.

(LMFA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
0.8552 USD   -9.02%
08:48aLm Funding America : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
08:40aLm Funding America, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12LM Funding America Expands Bitcoin Mining Machine Hosting Contracts with Core Scientific
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LM Funding America : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2023

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-37605

47-3844457

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1200 West Platt Street

Suite 100

Tampa, Florida

33606

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 813 222-8996

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock par value $0.001 per share

LMFA

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 14, 2023, LM Funding America, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's consolidated closing bid price has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days as of April 13, 2023, and that, therefore, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which is the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has automatically been afforded a 180-calendar day grace period, or until October 11, 2023, to regain compliance. The continued listing standard will be met if the consolidated closing bid price of the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day grace period.

If the Company is not in compliance by October 11, 2023, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted 180-day compliance period and is not eligible for a second 180-day compliance period, the Company's common stock would be subject to delisting unless it requested a hearing before an independent Nasdaq Hearings Panel. A request for a hearing would stay any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and any additional extension period granted by the Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Company's common stock and consider its available options to resolve the non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company's receipt of the notice does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

***

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Investors should refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

LM Funding America Inc.

Date:

April 17, 2023

By:

/s/ Richard Russell

Richard Russell, CFO

Attachments

Disclaimer

LM Funding America Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.
08:48aLm Funding America : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
08:40aLm Funding America, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing R..
AQ
04/12LM Funding America Expands Bitcoin Mining Machine Hosting Contracts with Core Scientifi..
MT
04/12LM Funding America, Inc. Expands Contract with Core Scientific to Host Additional 900 B..
PR
04/12LM Funding America, Inc. Expands Contract with Core Scientific to Host Additional 900 B..
CI
03/31LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/31LM Funding America, Inc. Provides Year-End Business Update; Reports Successful Repositi..
PR
03/31LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/13LM Funding America Signs Contract to Host 500 Bitcoin Mining Machines; Shares Rise
MT
03/13LM Funding America, Inc. Signs Contract to Host 500 Bitcoin Mining Machines
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 11,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
LM Funding America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce M. Rodgers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard D. Russell Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Duran Vice President-Operations
Douglas I. McCree Independent Director
Andrew L. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC.54.93%11
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.9.78%8 074
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION0.85%6 140
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.12.23%2 674
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)4.40%1 382
THANACHART CAPITAL5.88%1 373
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer