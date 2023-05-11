LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Advanced search
TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and entering access code 621273. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/48367 or on the investor relations section of the company's website, lmfunding.com/investors/news-events.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at lmfunding.com/investors/news-events through May 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 29, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 48367.

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lm-funding-america-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301821631.html

SOURCE LM Funding America


© PRNewswire 2023
