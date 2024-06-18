EQS-Ad-hoc: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report
LM Pay S.A.: Audited annual report for FY2023

LM Pay S.A., the lending fintech specializing in financing medical treatments, will publish its audited annual report for 2023 by 2 p.m.CET today. The complete annual report 2023 will be available for download from the Investor Relations section of LM Pay S.A. website at www.lmpay.pl.



Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 1927615

 
