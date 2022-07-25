LMG : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 420203. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-526-765-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter LMG Corp.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, PhilippinesPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +63 (2) 8636 66869. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
193,544,176
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
LMG Corp.LMG
PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Approval by the Board of Directors of the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
During the Special Board of Directors Meeting held on July 25, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation to change the principal address of the Corporation from 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City to Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
Jul 25, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders
TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No.
From
To
THIRD
That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.
That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
Rationale for the amendment(s)
To reflect the current principal office address of the Corporation since it will be transferring offices.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any