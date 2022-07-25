Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. LMG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMG   PHY533151007

LMG CORP.

(LMG)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
3.600 PHP    0.00%
3.600 PHP    0.00%
LMG : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 420203. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-526-765-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter LMG Corp.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, PhilippinesPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +63 (2) 8636 66869. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 193,544,176
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

LMG Corp.LMG PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Approval by the Board of Directors of the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

During the Special Board of Directors Meeting held on July 25, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation to change the principal address of the Corporation from 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City to Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Jul 25, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
THIRD That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

To reflect the current principal office address of the Corporation since it will be transferring offices.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

None.

Other Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ronald Ian Ching
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

LMG Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 46,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 697 M 12,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
Robinson W. Siao Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rommel L. Sytin Chairman, Chief Risk Officer & Treasurer
Ronald Ian W. Ching Chief Compliance Officer
Rafael Lombos Andrada Independent Director
Sixto S. Esquivias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LMG CORP.-10.00%12
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.26%78 252
AIR LIQUIDE-6.96%68 981
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.07%40 361
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.89%28 438
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-8.66%26 070