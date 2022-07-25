LMG : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 25, 2022

LMG Corp.

1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Philippines

Common 193,544,176

Subject of the Disclosure Approval by the Board of Directors of the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation. Background/Description of the Disclosure During the Special Board of Directors Meeting held on July 25, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the proposed amendment to the Amended Articles of Incorporation to change the principal address of the Corporation from 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City to Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Jul 25, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article No. From To THIRD That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at 1006B West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. That the principal office of the Corporation shall be at Unit 1915, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Rationale for the amendment(s) To reflect the current principal office address of the Corporation since it will be transferring offices.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any None. Other Relevant Information None.

Filed on behalf by: Name Ronald Ian Ching Designation Compliance Officer

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)