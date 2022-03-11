LMP Automotive : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

As previously reported on Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 10, 2021, LMP Yonkers Kia, LLC (the "Buyer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a dealership asset purchase agreement (the "APA") with Harrison M. Gray and Respect Auto Group I LLC, a New York limited liability company, and Respect Auto Yonkers, LLC, a New York limited liability company ("Seller"), to acquire the assets related to the Seller's ownership and operation of a franchised Kia motor vehicle dealership located at 1850 Central Avenue, Yonkers, New York 10710 (the "Dealership"). On February 12, 2022, the Company's acquisition of the Dealership was terminated in accordance with the terms of the APA. The Company did not incur any material termination penalties pursuant to such termination. The description of the APA and the transactions contemplated thereby are incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 10, 2021.

