  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMPX   US53952P1012

LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LMP Automotive : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 12, 2022

LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 333-236260 82-3829328
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
500 East Broward Blvd., Suite 1900, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33394
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (954) 895-0352

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share LMPX NASDAQCapital Market

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported on Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 10, 2021, LMP Yonkers Kia, LLC (the "Buyer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a dealership asset purchase agreement (the "APA") with Harrison M. Gray and Respect Auto Group I LLC, a New York limited liability company, and Respect Auto Yonkers, LLC, a New York limited liability company ("Seller"), to acquire the assets related to the Seller's ownership and operation of a franchised Kia motor vehicle dealership located at 1850 Central Avenue, Yonkers, New York 10710 (the "Dealership"). On February 12, 2022, the Company's acquisition of the Dealership was terminated in accordance with the terms of the APA. The Company did not incur any material termination penalties pursuant to such termination. The description of the APA and the transactions contemplated thereby are incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 10, 2021.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 11, 2022

LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
By: /s/ Sam Tawfik
Name: Sam Tawfik
Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
