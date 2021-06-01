Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMPX   US53952P1012

LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LMP Automotive : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (Form 8-K)

06/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

June 1, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / GLOBE NEWSWIRE / June 1, 2021/ LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ('LMP' or the 'Company) (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced that on May 25, 2021, it received a standard notice from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice provides that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or November 22, 2021, to regain compliance. The Company intends on filing the Form 10-Q shortly in order to regain compliance.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. We offer a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

Our proprietary e-commerce technology and strategy are designed to disrupt the industry by leveraging our experienced teams, growing selection of owned inventories and physical logistics network. We seek to provide customers with a seamless experience both online and in person. Our physical logistics network enables us to provide convenient free delivery points for customers and provide services throughout the entire ownership life cycle. We use digital technologies to lower our customer acquisition costs, achieve operational efficiencies and generate additional revenues. Our unique growth model generates significant cash flows, which funds our innovation and expansion into new geographical markets, along with strategically building out dealership networks, creating personal transportation solutions that consumers desire.

Investor Relations:

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.

500 East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1900

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

investors@lmpah.com

For more information visit: https://lmpmotors.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar matters that are not historical facts. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'outlook,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'project,' 'projection,' 'seek,' 'can,' 'could,' 'may,' 'should,' 'would,' will,' the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meanings. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: our dependence upon external sources for the financing of our operations; our ability to effectively executive our business plan; our ability to maintain and grow our reputation and to achieve and maintain the market acceptance of our services and platform; our ability to manage the growth of our operations over time; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; our ability to maintain relationships with existing customers and automobile suppliers, and develop relationships; and our ability to compete and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SOURCE: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:59pLMP AUTOMOTIVE  : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Del..
PU
04:58pLMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Con..
AQ
04:30pLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq..
GL
05/27LMP AUTOMOTIVE  : Provides a Corporate Update and Announces Delay of its First Q..
AQ
05/24LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces it will Release its First Quarter of ..
GL
05/13LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Delay of First Quarter 2021 Financial..
GL
05/12LMP AUTOMOTIVE  : Announces Closing of Hometown Subaru Acquisition (Form 8-K)
PU
05/10LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Ass..
AQ
05/06LMP Announces Closing of Hometown Subaru Acquisition
GL
04/07LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 564 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 15,10 $
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samer Tawfik Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
B. Richard Aldahan Chief Operating Officer
William Cohen Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Morris Independent Director
Elias N. Nader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.-39.53%152
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.75%758 734
NETFLIX, INC.-7.01%222 947
PROSUS N.V.-3.90%167 190
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.33%95 142
NASPERS LIMITED1.01%91 811