Date Title Link
2023-07-03 Section 19 Notice - SCD (07/3/23) Link
2023-05-15 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023 Link
2023-03-31 Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2023, Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2023 Link
2023-03-31 LMP Capital & Income Closed End Fund Fact Sheet Link
2023-03-31 Section 19 Notice - SCD (04/3/23) Link
2023-02-28 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2023-02-28 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023 Link
2023-02-14 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2023 Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Compensation Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Audit Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2023 Link
2023-01-31 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Annual Report Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 Link
2022-11-10 Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director Link
2022-08-31 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-08-02 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of September, October, and November 2022 Link
2022-07-31 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Semiannual Report Link
2022-07-26 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Change in Portfolio Managers, Link
2022-07-21 Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the Second Quarter of 2022 Link
2022-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, and August 2022 Link
2022-05-12 ClearBridge and Western Asset Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2022 Link
2022-02-28 Closed-End Funds Product Guide Link
2022-02-16 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2022 Link
2022-02-10 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2022 Link
2021-01-28 Distribution Reclassifications (2019) Link
2021-01-28 Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide Link
2021-01-05 Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide Link
2019-11-30 Report of Organizational Actions - LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. - Return of Capital - Common Shares (11-30-19) Link
2019-03-06 Distribution Reclassifications (2018) Link
2019-03-06 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018) Link
2019-02-04 Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide Link
2018-11-30 Report of Organizational Actions - LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc - Return of Capital (11-30-18) Link
2018-04-13 Distribution Reclassifications (2017) Link
2018-03-19 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016) Link
2018-03-19 Distribution Reclassifications (2016) Link
2018-01-30 Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide Link
2017-11-30 Report of Organizational Actions - LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc - Return of Capital (11-30-17) Link
2017-08-29 Compensation Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Audit Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Nominating Committee Charter Link
2017-02-15 SCD, BWG and EMD Distributions March/April and May 2017 Link
2016-11-30 Report of Organizational Actions - LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc - Return of Capital (11-30-16) Link
2016-11-16 Closed End Fund Distributions Dec 2016, Jan and Feb 2017 Link
2015-11-16 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs Link
2015-07-22 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer Link
2015-03-23 SCD - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2014-12-23 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director Link
2014-10-16 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Investment Policy Change Link
2014-04-07 SCD - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2014-02-04 LMP Capital and Income Fund 2013 Form 8937 Link
2013-05-21 LMP Fund Advisor Link
2013-04-11 SCD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2013-01-25 Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor Link
2012-04-05 SCD - Final Results of Tender Offer Link
2012-04-04 SCD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2012-03-30 SCD - Results of Tender Offer Link
2012-02-21 SCD - Commencement of Tender Offer, February 29, 2012 Link
2011-12-29 SCD - Preliminary Results of Tender Offer, December 29, 2011 Link
2011-11-21 SCD - Commencement of Tender Offer as of November 30 Link
2011-10-06 SCD - Final Results of Tender Offer Link
2011-08-22 SCD - Commencement of Tender Offer Link
2011-08-12 SCD - Investment Policy Change Link
2011-07-07 SCD - Final Results of Tender Offer Link
2011-07-01 SCD - Preliminary Results of Tender Offer, July 1, 2011 Link
2011-06-01 SCD - Commencement of Tender Offer Link
2011-04-15 ESD Link
2011-03-09 SCD - Tender Offer Program Link
2009-08-05 SCD - Portfolio Management Changes & Conference Call, August 5, 2009 Link
2009-03-03 SCD - Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Link
2008-09-26 SCD Link
2008-08-29 EFL Link
2008-07-29 SCD - Portfolio Composition as of June 30 Link
2008-03-03 SCD - Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting March 3 Link
2007-03-02 SCD - Change in Benchmark Index Link
2006-09-21 SCD - Name Change to LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Link
2006-06-27 SCD - New Share Repurchase Program, June 27, 2006 Link

