LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund seeks to maximize total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a range of equity and fixed income securities of both United States and foreign issuers. The Fund may invest without limit in the securities of both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund's total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated for United States federal tax purposes as qualified publicly traded partnerships. The Fund invests in securities and distributes dividends from net investment income and net realized gains, which are paid in cash and may be reinvested at the discretion of shareholders. It invests in equity securities, including dividend-paying stocks, energy MLPs and REITs. Its investment manager is Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC.

Sector Closed End Funds