Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCD   US50208A1025

LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.

(SCD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
12.80 USD   +1.51%
08:10aLegg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023
BU
10/03Lmp Capital And Income Fund Inc. (scd Or “the Fund”; Cusip : 50208A102) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
09/30Lmp Capital And Income Fund : & Income Closed End Fund Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023

11/14/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of December 2022, January and February 2023.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

 

Record Date

 

Ex-Dividend Date

 

Payable Date

December

 

12/22/2022

 

12/21/2022

 

12/30/2022

January

 

1/24/2023

 

1/23/2023

 

2/1/2023

February

 

2/21/2023

 

2/17/2023

 

3/1/2023

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Change from
Previous
Distribution

SCD

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.a

December

$0.26000

b

-

 

BWG

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities

December

$0.09000

-

Fund Inc. a

January

$0.09000

 

February

$0.09000

EMD

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. a

December

$0.08000

-

January

$0.08000

 

February

$0.08000

a Please see table below for each Fund’s estimated source of distributions.

b Quarterly paying distribution.

Under the terms of each Fund’s managed distribution policy, each Fund seeks to maintain a consistent distribution level derived from the income and capital gains generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio. Shareholders should note that if the Fund’s aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distributions paid, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's net assets and may constitute a return of the shareholder’s capital. The Board of Directors may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

Each Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Funds’ tax accounting records, which also factor in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund

 

Fiscal
Year
End

 

Income

 

Short-
Term
Capital
Gains

 

Long-
Term
Capital
Gains

 

Return
of
Capital

 

SCD

 

Nov 30

 

10.26%

 

-

 

-

 

89.74%

(a)

BWG

 

Oct 31

 

69.29%

 

-

 

-

 

30.71%

(b)

EMD

 

Dec 31

 

73.65%

 

-

 

-

 

26.35%

(c)

  1. Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through December 31, 2022.
  2. Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 28, 2023.
  3. Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 28, 2023. Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated to be 73.80% sourced from income and 26.20% sourced from a return of capital through December 31, 2022.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023 and early 2024, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.
08:10aLegg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Fu..
BU
10/03Lmp Capital And Income Fund Inc. (sc : 50208A102) Announces Notification of Sources of Dis..
BU
09/30Lmp Capital And Income Fund : & Income Closed End Fund Fact Sheet
PU
09/22LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 3..
CI
08/02Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Fu..
BU
07/26LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Change in Portfolio Managers
BU
06/30Lmp Capital And Income Fund : Fact Sheet - LMP Capital & Income Closed End Fund
PU
06/29Lmp Capital And Income Fund : Section 19 Notice - SCD, EMD and BWG (07/01/2022)
PU
06/22LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 54,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,11x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2019 25,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.-15.79%225
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.93%10 096
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.02%5 569
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.64%3 991
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.89%3 973
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-18.51%3 518