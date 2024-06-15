ACS Technologies Limited announced that at the board meeting held on June 15, 2024, the company approved the appointment of Mrs. Shilpi Gunjan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from June 17, 2024.
LN Industries India Limited
Equities
530745
INE366C01013
Textiles & Leather Goods
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+21.73%
|7.22B
|+3.29%
|3.49B
|+24.94%
|2.39B
|+8.51%
|2.36B
|+6.22%
|2.25B
|+44.36%
|1.98B
|+6.92%
|1.75B
|-0.83%
|1.68B
|+28.99%
|1.64B