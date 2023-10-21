LN Industries India Limited announced that Mrs. Ramadevi Buddharaju (DIN: 07026035), vide her letter dated October 19, 2023 has tendered her resignation as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on October 19, 2023 due to personal and unavoidable circumstances. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Ramadevi Buddharaju that there are no material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in her resignation letter dated October 19, 2023.