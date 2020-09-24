LNA Sante : 2020 half year results 0 09/24/2020 | 12:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Treating and Providing Care Improving the quality of life for temporarily or permanently dependent people , in a welcoming and caring environment , adapted to individual needs, regardless of age

A concrete desire to contribute to the development of health policies LNA SANTE, Treating and Providing Care A leading player providing care for dependent people 72 establishments 6,700 employees + 8,000 Patients/residents per day 30 years of expertise and innovation in the service of residents and patients 54% ALF Assisted living facilities/rest and care home 54 % of revenue from Long-Term Care 36% 10% Aftercare and HaH rehabilitation Hospital at Home Aftercare and rehabilitation services/psychiatry 46% of revenue from 4 Medium-Term Care LNA Santé, Treating and Providing Care Family-based and entrepreneurial governance Family-owned capital guarantee of stability and permanence Shareholder executives & managers who share our values and contribute to performance 17.8% Managers and investors 3.6% Weinberg Capital 7.5% Mérieux Développement 3.6% Executives and managers 36.7% Float 30.8% Industrial families Family shareholders acting together to promote growth Shareholders' agreement 63.3% 5 % of voting rights in June 2020 Contents LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity COVID-19: mobilisation at all times Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector 2020 half-year results Outlook COVID-19 Thank you to everyone: To our employees, for their commitment, courage and exceptional mobilisation

To our investors, shareholders and lenders, for their loyalty and support 7 COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group Strong measures to anticipate, protect and support COMPREHENSIVE ORGANISATION DEPLOYED FOR PATIENTS AND RESIDENTS Confinement and Protocols and personal formalisation protective measures Multidisciplinary crisis unit Reinforcement and Anticipation internal mobility from and coordination western France to Ile-de-France Procurement and inventory Communication with management (PPE) families/social connections Daily visual management Managerial and and video conferences psychological support 8 COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group From June, a priority action plan drawn up jointly in close collaboration with the teams 1 STRONG PERSONAL PROTECTIVE MEASURES DEPLOYMENT OF TESTING/PROTOCOLS/ WEEKLY CRISIS UNIT MEETINGS 2 RECOGNITION OF THE 3 4 SUPPORT FOR TEAMS LESSONS LEARNED REVIEWS MOBILISATION OF TEAMS (MANAGERIAL, (INCLUDING COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL) BONUSES) 5 RECOVERY OF THE MEDICO- SOCIAL AND HEALTHCARE BUSINESS (ORGANISATION OF ESTABLISHMENTS) 6 7 OBTAIN COMPENSATION FOR 8 MEDICO-SOCIAL AND LOSS OF BUSINESS AND HEALTHCARE MARKETING ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO THE CRISIS RESTART FACE-TO-FACE AND REMOTE TRAINING COURSES/ INTERPROFESSIONAL DAYS March-May June-September October-November Peak of the health crisis Revival of the businesses Resumption of projects Successes (agility, decompartmentalization, digital technology, in the service of...) Continuous vigilance, agile functioning 9 Growing Together 2022: 6 key themes for a central plan 10 Contents LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity COVID-19: mobilisation at all times Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector 2020 half-year results Outlook Regulatory intelligence to redesign the health sector "SÉGUR DE LA SANTÉ" Consultation of players in the healthcare system conducted from May to July 2020 and led by the Minister of Health

33 measures to accelerate the transformation of the healthcare system, based on 4 mainstays 1 2 3 4 TRANSFORM THE PROFESSIONS AND IMPROVE CARER STATUS DEFINE A NEW INVESTMENT AND FINANCING POLICY TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF CARE SIMPLIFY THE ORGANISATIONS AND DAILY WORK OF HEALTH TEAMS SO THEY CAN FOCUS FIRST OF ALL ON THEIR PATIENTS FEDERATE THE HEALTHCARE PLAYERS 12 IN THE REGIONS FOR THE BENEFIT OF USERS Old Age and Autonomy Law expected in 2021 Major topics at the centre of the discussions RETHINK NATIONAL AND LOCAL GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL RESOURCES CREATION OF A 5TH SOCIAL SECURITY BRANCH => +1 billion euros in 2021 (supplementary social security contribution - CSG) TRANSFORMATION OF THE OFFERING TOWARDS ALFs, PLATFORMS FOR EXPERTISE AVAILABLE TO THEIR REGIONS A sector central to public policies 13 Contents LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity COVID-19: mobilisation at all times Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector 2020 half-year results Outlook H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19 HEAVY EXPOSURE OF THE NETWORK TOTHE PANDEMIC COVID-19 epidemic very virulent in Ile-de-France (representing 30% of the ALF capacity and 40% of the health facilities of LNA Santé) STRONG COUNTER-MEASURES TAKEN Full business continuity with the closure of one site, little use of short-time work and reinforcements between facilities

both from within and outside the Group for the tremendous commitment of our teams Use of state guarantees covering the loss of business MAJOR IMPACT MAINLY ON H1 Gross impact of COVID-19 expenses linked to the epidemic: €17.4m /Net: €9.9m ▸ Pending financing and compensation in the 2nd half of 2020 (PPE and reinforcements) Delays in business caused (restriction of Long-Term Care admissions) or suffered (cancellation of hospital surgery) totalling over €11m OCCUPANCY UNDER GREAT PRESSURE SINCE APRIL 2020 Fall in occupancy of 8.9 points between H1 2020 and H1 2019

Long-Term Care: insufficiently occupied at 01/09/20 by 5 points , i.e. -250 residents/5,000 targeted, 70% of the delay being concentrated in Ile-de-France and Brussels

Care: insufficiently occupied by 5 points delay concentrated in Ile-de-France and Brussels Aftercare and rehabilitation: insufficiently occupied at 01/09/20 by 10 points, i.e.-200 patients/2,000 targeted, 75% of the delay being concentrated outside Ile-de-France A SUDDEN SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS IN Q2 2020 Slowdown in organic growth at 2.8% in H1: 0.7% in Q2 vs 4.9% in Q1

at 2.8% in H1: 0.7% in Q2 vs 4.9% in Q1 Mixed situations depending on the business

depending on the business HaH business up by 16%

Growth in the aftercare and rehabilitation business stopped dead at +1.3%

Gradual slowdown in growth in ALFs at +1.6%

Growth in business sluggish in Belgium at +0.8% Half-year organic growth 5,5% in revenue 4,5% 3,5% 15 2,5% S1 17 S1 18 S1 19 S1 20 H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19 Loss of business, additional costs and compensation IMPACT ON THE BUSINESS Loss of Net loss revenue Compe Loss In €m of due to nsation EBITDA* revenue COVID-191 Impact (11.2)1 6.9 (4.3) (2.9)2 Medium-term care France (8.1) 5.2 (2.9) (1.7) Long-term care France (2.8) 1.4 (1.4) (1.2) Long-term care Belgium (0.3) 0.2 (0.1) - *Loss of business after deducting variable expenses saved included in a non-financialrestatement in the presentation Gross impact of the pandemic €28.6m, net impact €12.8m2 ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO COVID COVID- Compens Loss of In €m 19 operating ation costs2 income** Additional costs by sector (17.4)1 7.5 (9.9)2 Medium-term care France (6.5) 2.8 (3.6) Long-term care France (10.5) 4.7 (5.8) Long-term care Belgium (0.2) (0.2) Other (0.2) (0.2) ** Exceptional additional costs recognised in the published operating income Additional costs by type (17.4) 7.5 (9.9) Protective equipment (2.0) - (2.0) Staff reinforcements (3.0) - (3.1) Covid-19 state subsidies (7.2) 7.2 0.0 Covid-19 LNA bonuses (3.6) - (3.6) Transport, hotels, tests etc. (1.6) 0.3 (1.3) 16 H1 2020 - Impact of COVID Loss of business, additional costs and compensation IMPACT ON MARGINS In €m excluding impact of IFRS 16 H1 19 H1 20 H1 20 Adjusted margin published published Additional Subnormal ajdusted Operations % % variation excluding excluding costs due to capacity excluding revenue revenue excluding impact of IFRS impact of IFRS Covid usage impact of IFRS 16 16 16 impact of IFRS 16 Revenue 230.5 252.1 - 4.3 256.4 n/a EBITDAR 59.0 25.6% 61.2 - 2.9 64.2 25.0% - 58 BPS EBITDA 26.2 11.4% 26.4 - 2.9 29.3 11.4% + 5 BPS COI 21.6 9.4% 21.1 - 2.9 24.0 9.4% + 2 BPS Operating 22.9 9.9% 9.9 -9.9 - 2.9 22.7 8.9% - 107 BPS income H1 2019 published Loss of business Pro-forma H1 2020 published Operations in €m excluding impact of excluding impact of excluding impact of due to COVID-19 IFRS 16 COVID-19 IFRS 16 Revenue 230.5 - 4.3 25.9 252.1 EBITDA 26.2 - 2.9 3.1 26.4 EBITDA margin 11.4% - 97 BPS + 5 BPS 10.5% Variation in margin - 92 BPS 17 Resilience of the EBITDA and COI excluding additional costs for Covid-19 H1 2020, Key figures for the Group REDUCTION IN PROFITS DUE TO COVID-19 In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16 + 8.9% 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Exploitation Immobilier +10.6% excluding loss of - 2.9% business (1) 215 278,3 - 5.4% - 55.2% 207 +7.3% excluding loss of +7.4% business (1) +1.1% 28,7 27,9 excluding loss of excluding loss of business (1) business and Covid-19 - 73.6% costs (2) 137 22,9 21,6 22,8 141 +5.5% 11.2% 10.0% excluding loss of x 1.49* 255,5 Revenue Revenue business and Covid-19 x 1.20* 8.9% costs (2) 8.9% 7.8% 11,3 10.9%(1) Revenue Revenue Revenue 10,2 8.7%(1) 3.7% 79 4.4% Revenue 65 Revenue 3,0 8.2%(2 1.1% Revenue 4.2%(2 CA EBITDA ROC ROP Rn pg A2019 S2020 NET DEBT 18 (1) The loss of business represents the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state (2) Additional costs due to Covid are recognised under non-current items in the operating income, for a total of -€9.9m * Leverage: Operating net debt/Operating EBITDA H1 2020 earnings for Operations + Real Estate In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16 30 June 30 June 2019 Variation 2020 Revenue 278.3 255.5 + 8.9% EBITDA 27.9 28.7 - 2.9% EBITDA margin 10.0% 11.2% - 122 BPS EBITDA restated for the loss of business 30.8 28.7 + 7.3% EBITDA margin restated for the loss of business 10.9% 11.2% - 34 BPS Current operating income 21.6 22.9 - 5.4% Current operating margin 7.8% 8.9% - 118 BPS COI restated for the loss of business 24.5 22.9 + 7.4% Current operating margin restated for the loss of business 8.7% 8.9% - 26 BPS Operating income 10.2 22.8 - 55.2% (including exceptional costs for COVID-19 totalling -€9.9m) Operating margin 3.7% 8.9% - 526 BPS Resilience of the EBITDA and of the current operating income Revenue up by 8.9%, driven by the 2 businesses Operating revenue: + 9.4%

Real estate revenue: + 4.8% EBITDA down 2.9% due to Real Estate (-€ . i.e. -39%) ▸ Operating EBITDA remained stable (+0.5%) in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and compensation of some of the loss of business by the authorities Resilience of the COI down by 5.4%: Reduction in the COI for Operations limited to -€0.5m(-2.2%)

-€0.5m(-2.2%) Decline in the COI for Real Estate of - €0.8m Operating income down by 55% due to non- recurring costs caused by the Covid-19pandemic totalling €9.9m 19 19 H1 2020 profit and loss account for Operations + Real Estate EFFECT OF COVID-19 CONCENTRATED ON Q2 In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Variation 16 (%) Operating income 10.2 22.8 - 55.2% Net financial result (2.9) (3.5) - 15.4% Earnings before tax 7.3 19.3 - 62.3% Tax expense (4.1) (7.7) - 47.1% Apparent rate of corporate tax - 55.9% -39.8% -16.1 points Overall net income 3.2 11.6 - 72.4% Net result (Group's share) 3.0 11.3 - 73.6% Net margin as % of revenue 1.07% 4.41% - 334 BPS Focus on Group tax 2020/06 2019/06 Theoretical tax rate 32.0% 32.0% Apparent tax rate 55.9% 39.8% Spread 23.9% 7.8% Permanent differences 23.9% 7.8% Impact of CVAE 27.7% 9.7% Change of rate - 1.2% - 1.4% Other differences - 2.6% - 0.5% The added-value contribution (CVAE) represented 27.7 points in the corporate tax rate at 30 June 2020 compared with 9.7 points at 30 June 2019, since this tax on production is hardly affected by the variation in earnings Finance charges down by 15%, due to rigorous debt management Earnings before tax down by 62% in line with the operating income Corporate tax rate of 56% including the impact of the added-value contribution (CVAE), set to decrease when the tax rate is cut in on 1 January 2021 under the "France Recovery" plan in the Net result (Group's share) of 74% linked to the impact of COVID-19 on Operations (loss of business, additional costs to COVID-19 and CVAE expense) 20 Operating revenue INCREASE IN BUSINESS IN ALL OPERATING SECTORS Revenue 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Distribution of Total variation Organic Growth % % By activity In €m In €m organic growth revenue revenue Long-term care France 122.4 49% 118.3 51% + 3.5% + 1.6% + 0.8% Long-term + 3.2% + 1.5% Care Long-term care Belgium 13.5 5% 13.4 6% +0.8% +0.8% + 0.05% Aftercare/Psych 90.2 36% 76.2 33% +18.3% + 1.3% + 0.4% Medium-term +17.7% + 4.5% Care HaH 24.8 10% 21.4 9% +15.6% + 15.6% + 1.5% Other 1.2 0% 1.1 0% - - - TOTAL 252.1 100% 230.5 100% + 9.4% + 2.8% + 2.8% ▸ 3.2% growth in long-term care revenue ▸ Evenly balanced contribution of organic and external growth ▸ Stabilization of revenue from rest homes in Belgium 21 ▸ Big increase of 17.7% in medium-term care revenue ▸ Total growth of 18.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation supported by the acquisitions, and of 15.6% for 21 HaH thanks to the extension of the offering in the regions where it is present during the Covid-19 crisis Organic growth of 4.5% split between 1.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation centres and 15.6% for hospital at home Operating EBITDA In millions of euros, excluding the 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Variation (%) impact of IFRS 16 Revenue 252.1 230.5 + 9.4% External purchases and expenses (48.7) (41.3) + 17.9% Payroll expense (134.8) (124.4) + 8.4% (excluding reinforcements and COVID bonuses) Taxes and duties (8.6) (8.7) - 1.5% Miscellaneous revenue and 1.2 3.0 -58.1% expenses EBITDAR 61.2 59.0 + 3.8% Restated EBITDAR (1) 64.2 59.0 +8.7% Rent (34.9) (32.8) + 6.4% EBITDA 26.4 26.2 + 0.5% EBITDA margin 10.5% 11.4% - 92 BPS Restated EBITDA (1) 29.3 26.2 + 11.7% FROM REVENUE TO OPERATING EBITDA: CONTROLLED EXPENSES Increase in external purchases and expenses linked to inclusions in the scope of consolidation

EBITDA margin down by 92 BPS due to COVID

Restated EBITDA margin strong at 11.4% Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state Restated EBITDA margin (1) 11.4% 11.4% + 5 BPS Variation in rent Variation in the payroll expense Indexation (N-1) Effet périmètre Organique 22 0,7% 3,8% (3,1%) 2,8% (0,8%) Croissance 22 Evolution capacitaire Montée en gamme externe 5,6% 1,5% (2,4%) 0,3% (1,7%) Focus on Established Facilities Data excluding impact of IFRS 16 in Established Facilities Other facilities €m H1 2020 H1 2020 Facilities & beds H1 2019 H1 2019 Restated for Including Restated for Including Loss of Loss of Loss of Loss of Business Business Business Business Number of facilities/Total 63/72 60/69 9/72 9/69 Number of beds 7,041 6,519 1,115 1,028 Operating revenue 219.8 200.4 31.1 29.0 EBITDA of the facilities 25.3 25.6 -0.9 0.2 ≠ 13 points EBITDA/Revenue 12.2% 11.5% 12.8% 0.5% -3.0% 0.6% Current operating income 21.3 22.0 -1.5 -0.1 ≠ 12 points Current operating margin/revenue 10.4% 9.7% 11.0% -1.2% -4.7% -0.3% Capex 2.7 2.0 1.6 1.6 Capex/EBITDA affordability ratio 10.6% 7.8% NS NS Free Cash Flow* as % of revenue 6.6% 6.8% -5.4% -5.6% * EBITDA - Capex - Financial charges - Corporate tax A strong and lasting model for transformation of the offering ▸ The margin for established facilities absorbs the impact of COVID-19 and retains a margin differential of 13 points with facilities undergoing restructuring: i.e. a source of earnings on completion of the transformations 23 23 Income and net margin for Operations including the impact of Covid-19 In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16 H1 2020 H1 2019 Variation (%) EBITDA 26.4 26.2 + 0.5% Restated EBITDA (1) 29.3 26.2 + 11.7% Current operating income 21.1 21.6 - 2.2% Current operating margin 8.4% 9.4% -99 BPS Current operating income (1) 24.0 21.6 + 11.4% Current operating margin (1) 9.4% 9.4% + 2 BPS Operating income 9.9 22.9 - 56.9% Financial result (1.9) (2.5) - 22.8% Earnings before tax 7.9 20.4 - 61.1% Income tax expense (4.2) (7.9) - 46.8% Net income 100% 3.7 12.4 - 70.2% Net result (Group's share) 3.5 12.1 - 71.4% Net margin (Group's share) 1.38% 5.26% - 3.9 points (1) Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out and not compensated for by the state Operating income down by 57% taking into account the exceptional additional costs due to COVID-19 totalling €9.9m

Improvement in the financial result due to variations in hedging

instruments and rigorous management

instruments and rigorous management High income tax expense due to the increase in the CVAE , unrelated to the change in earnings

COVID-19 costs (- 9m) (3) Positive change in the WCR due to cash advances received from the authorities totalling €28.8m

(4) Increase in the corporate tax expense paid of €16.3m due to a repayment received in 2019

(5) Development investments totalling €24.9m for acquisitions in the health and medico-social sector Cash flows benefiting from resilient EBITDA and WCR advances from the CPAM 25 Optimised capital structure Debt structure and maturity 250 Consolidated net debt 215 207 200 195 2 1,8 1,6 Gross debt : 345.4 NEU CP 81.9 (0.3 years) RCF 105 (4.6 years) Redeemable 53.1 (5.2 years) Euro PP 51.2 (2.1 years) Rental loan 28.4 (15.9 years) Real estate credit 12.5 (4.3 years) Sundry 13.3 (1 year) Net debt : 215.4 Cash 130.0 185 1,5x 150 1,2x 1,2x 1,2x 128 134 141 137 100 50 79 57 61 65 0 2017 2018 2019 S1 2020 Exploitation Immobilier Levier 1,4 1,2 1 0,8 0,6 0,4 0,2 0 Highly flexible capital structure Cost of debt 100% of the operating debt covered by a fixed rate 3,5% 2,5% 2,6% 1,5% 1,9% 0,5% 0,8% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 S1 Expl. Immo. Global Leverage Ceilings 4.25 authorised 1.49 Gearing 0.28 1.25 26 Rigorous debt management Contents LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity COVID-19: mobilisation at all times "Ségur de la Santé": policies that are already standard 2020 half-year results Outlook Transformation of the offering by LNA - A total of 72 establishments At 30 June 2020 excluding new developments ALF/rest and care home* Beds in Beds being EF* restructured 4,787 399 4,232/555 399/0 5,186 14% en RS 86% 8,156 en RC beds HaH Beds in EF* Beds being 423 restructured 50 473 + 108 beds in ALF

+ 414 beds and places in aftercare and rehabilitation centres Aftercare/Psych Beds in EF* Beds being 1,831 restructured 666 2,497 EF: Established Facilities

MRS: Rest and care home 28 Growth already in progress Transformation of existing capacity into established facilities excluding new development projects 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 6,519 beds 6,163 beds 7,041 beds 8,300 beds 8,500 beds 8,900 beds 7,800 beds Capacity in established facilities 29 1,850 beds to reach maturity between 2020 and 2024 LAUNCH OF THE 4TH ELEGANCE ALF IN THE CITY OF BORDEAUX CURRENT ALF - LE BOURGAILH IN PESSAC (77 BEDS) Takeover of additional beds in June 2020 for a new ALF to be built in Pessac with a total of 120 beds

Start of work in October 2020 for delivery in December 2022 30 OPENING OF A NEW AFTERCARE AND REHABILITATION CENTRE AND A HEALTH CENTRE IN ACHÈRES New establishment in the Yvelines Investment of €40m Business on completion of almost €22m Achères Rehabilitation Centre (164 beds and places) 4 specialities:

neurology orthopaedics geriatrics pneumology

Health Centre ► Services: ‣ general medicine ‣ orthodontics - dental surgery ‣ cardiology ‣ neurology 31 ‣ gynaecology ‣ midwife consultations CLINIQUE DÉVELOPPEMENT: A PLANNED ACQUISITION Clinique Développement LNA Santé has been holding exclusive discussions since 18 June 2020 with the shareholders of Clinique Développement, for a possible acquisition of the whole of the Group. The conclusion of an acquisition agreement is subject to examination by the Competition Authority, in accordance with the legislation. 32 Clinique Développement 900 employees 6 establishments 828 Beds and places €76m 33 Revenue in 2019 An investment approach for LNA Santé 1 2 3 4 REINFORCED REGIONAL COVER GROWTH IN HIGH- QUALITY ASSETS ATTRACTIVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ENTREPRENEURIAL GOVERNANCE Reinforcement of the Group's regional presence in Normandy

Potential for organic and external growth in the region

in the region A complete range of local healthcare (aftercare and rehabilitation/HaH/Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics)

of local healthcare (aftercare and rehabilitation/HaH/Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics) Recognised and specialised technical support centers

specialised technical support centers Opportunities for organic growth via sharing of best practices between LNA/CDEV establishments

via sharing of best practices between LNA/CDEV establishments Several business development projects in progress

business development projects High quality real estate assets , in particular in Granville and Deauville

, in particular in Granville and Deauville A margin profile, proof of a high level of maturity

An appropriate pricing policy for aftercare and rehabilitation speciality offerings

for aftercare and rehabilitation speciality offerings An structure with moderate central costs limiting duplication and efforts for convergence

limiting duplication and efforts for convergence An entrepreneurial culture and a heavily involved management 34 Map of the location of Clinique Développement + LNA Santé sites in the north-west zone 35 Consolidate the Group's financing with its lenders DEVELOP OUR BUSINESS PLAN AIMED AT GROWTH ► Investment process with a long-term view ► Wide range of ALF/aftercare/Psych/HaH services makes the LNA Santé model more resilient ► Track record for selecting and integrating acquisitions GIVE THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE ADDITIONAL MEANS ► Operating equity of €201m ► Diversified sources of financing and credit profile strengthened over the last 10 years ► Leverage of 1.5 at 30/06/2020 giving flexibility for a structuring and accretive acquisition ► Debt under control after the acquisition of Clinique Développement, below the covenant of 4.25 HAVE FURTHER AIMS FOR THE PERIOD 2020-2030 ► Acquisitions: raise the limits in line with the Group's aims, abilities and achievements ► Partnerships: consolidate LNA's position as an innovative operator, that makes proposals ► Real estate: ability to carry out arbitrage for targeted assets, while maintaining the primary interest of 36 Operations Confirmed outlook A health sector player recognised for the quality of its services, its medical expertise and its ability to innovate By 2022 we aim to be... An independent and committed family business, grouping together about a hundred facilities and more than 8,000 professionals An employer recognised A group whose facilities work in synergy and are for its professionalism, its involved in corporate culture and its their region quality of working life 37 Thank you! Appendices Strong presence in target territories 40 Distinctive features of our company 41 Analysis of Operating EBITDA (excluding impact of IFRS 16) S1 2020, in €m Holding Long-term Long-term Medium- including including Operations care term care Aftercare/P excluding impact of IFRS 16 company care France HaH Belgium France sych EBITDA 26.4 2.0 12.9 0.6 10.8 7.2 3.7 Margin 10.5% Confort: 10.5% 4.7% 9.4% 7.9% 14.9% €0.7m Elégance: Margin variation 2020 - 2019 - 92 BPS €12.2m - 195 BPS + 254 BPS - 149 BPS - 202 BPS + 52 BPS No. of beds in operation at 30/06/2020 8,156 - 4,631 555 2,970 2,497 473 Beds in established facilities H1 2020 (% total) 7,041 (86%) 4,232 (91%) 555 (100%) 2,254 (76%) 1,831 (73%) 423 (89%) Reminder Beds in established facilities 7,547 Confort: 4,433 555 2,559 2,086 473 - H1 2019 (% total) 6,519 (86%) 9.7% 4,124 (93%) 555 (100%) 1,840 (72%) 1,417 (68%) 423 (89%) Elégance: Margin for established facilities at 12.1% 11.5% 11.7% 4.7% 12.3% 11.3% 15.1% 30/06/2020 Var. in margin for established facilities - 128 BPS - 120 BPS + 254 BPS - 224 BPS - 288 BPS - 29 BPS 2020 - 2019 Restated margin for established facilities 12.2% 12.5% 4.8% 12.8% 12.0% 15.1% (1) Restated var. in margin for established - 60 BPS - 34 BPS + 270 BPS - 171 BPS - 216 BPS - 29 BPS facilities (1) Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state The margin for Long-term care France fell mainly due to the crisis (closure of day care, reduction of admissions) ► Increase of 2.5 points in the EBITDA margin in Belgium mainly thanks to Résidence des Tamaris, the level of performance of this sector remaining low 42 Decline in the margin for Medium-Term Care: the performance of HaH driven by volumes offset the decline in the margin for aftercare and rehabilitation centres affected by the crisis (closure of day care centres and reduced flow of admissions) as well as by low increases in the charge per day Operations + Real Estate balance sheet 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Goodwill Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Rights of use Real estate inventory Other (1.4) Cash 96,5 289,7 56,6 455,1 100,6 130,1 Goodwill 96,3 Sharehold 190,7 ers' equity 38,6 Net deferred taxes Intangible 268,0 75,6 WCR (negative) assets Property, plant 56,4 and equipment 495,2 Lease obligations Rights of use 463,0 Provisions (12.4) Real estate inventory 111,1 317,3 Gross debt Other (1.6) Cash 140,3 196,8 39,7 67,3 502,6 318,0 Sharehold ers' equity Net deferred taxes WCR (negative) Lease obligations Provisions (12.4) Gross debt 43 Structure of net debt at 30/06/2020 (excluding impact of IFRS 16) ►Flexible capital structure in €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16 Operations Real estate Total Total gross debt 203.8 141.6 345.4 Net cash 125.1 4.9 130.0 Net financial debt at 30/06/2020 78.7 136.7 215.4 Operating leverage at 30/06/2020 1.49 Cost of debt 2.6% 0.8% 1.9% Net financial debt at 31/12/2019 65.5 141.5 207.0 Operating leverage at 31/12/2019 1.20 Leverage covenant restated for the impact of IFRS 16 and controlled under 4.25 44 ► Slight increase in operating leverage at 1.49 (financing of acquisitions during the period) Optimised debt structure Reference rate 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Average 3 month Euribor rate (rolling 6 months) -0.35% -0.36% 5-yearMid-Swap -0.36% -0.12% Group debt 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 1 - Cost of gross debt 1.9% 1.9% 2 - Disintermediated portion SFAF 09/2020 30/06/2020 SFAF 04/2020 31/12/2019 65% 42% 42% 51% - Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered 3 80% 76% Operating debt 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 4 - Portion of the debt for Operations/consolidated debt 37% 32% 5 - Cost of gross debt 2.6% 2.6% 6 - Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered 100% 95% 7 - Maturity of the debt for Operations 4.1 years 4.3 years 8 - Operating financial charges/operating EBITDA 7% 8% Banking covenants 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 9 - Operations gearing * x 0.28 x 0.23 10 - Leverage (operating net debt/operating EBITDA) x 1.49 x 1.20 Available cash and credit 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 11 - Net cash position for Operations 125.1 136.6 * Operating net financial debt for operations/operating equity and deferred taxes 45 IFRS 16 - Impact at 30/06/2020 Impact on the operating margins Before IFRS 16 Impact of After IFRS 16 IFRS 16 In millions of euros Operation Margin Operations Operation Margin s s EBITDA 26.4 10.5% 30.0 56.4 22.4% Current operating income 21.1 8.4% 5.1 26.2 10.4% Cost of financial debt -1.9 -6.4 -8.4 Net income of the consolidated group 3.7 1.5% -0.6 3.1 1.2% Impact on the operating debt Before IFRS 16 After IFRS 16 Operation Lender Lender Adjusted In millions of euros Operations lender s leverage leverage leverage Net debt 78.7 1.49 571.2 5.06 1.49 Current operating margin increased by .0 points to 10.4% with 8.4% the 100% regime margin reduced 23 BPS due to the maturity of the agreements (reversed on expiry of the agreements) increased by the amount of lease wholly for the covenant 46 Large facilities Synonymous with quality and efficiency Change in the average size of the facilities in operation at 30/06/2020 Established facilities in 2023 variation 06/2020 variation 2013 Average for the industry 107 4% 103 19% 85 ALF < 80 145 4% 139 31% 106 BRH < 80 172122 10%3% 156 118 30% 24% 116 93 Aftercare and All sectors rehabilitation < 70 (including 80 for private) 47 An important choice for economies of scale and critical size Resilience of the mature facilities 5 493 4 796 4 293 79% 3 421 3 675 3 064 3 191 69% 2 790 68% 76% 71% 64% 69% 30,7 74% 27,1 27,5 29,1 22,0 16,4 13,4 16,3 12,2% 11,7% 13,4% 14,1% 13,2% 13,1% 12,6% 11,3% 7 041 6 519 6 163 85%86% 83% 45,9 37,2 12,5% 12,9% 11,7% Established facilities Nb lits % en croisière du parc exploité Cash flow (EBITDA-Capex) % EBITDA / CA 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 48 Glossary Glossary WCR Working Capital Requirement Revenue Revenue CPAM Local Sickness Insurance Fund (Caisse Primaire d'Assurance

Maladie) Organic growth Corresponds to the change in turnover: between N-1 and N for facilities existing in N-1,

N-1 and N for facilities existing in N-1, between N-1 and N for facilities opened in N-1 or in N,

N-1 and N for facilities opened in N-1 or in N, between N-1 and N for facilities restructured according to LNA Santé specifications or whose capacity increased in N-1 or in N,

N-1 and N for facilities restructured according to LNA Santé specifications or whose capacity increased in N-1 or in N, in N, compared with the equivalent period in N-1 for facilities acquired in N-1. CVAE Tax on the added value of companies Net financial debt Gross financial debt, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents Net financial debt from operations Represents gross financial debt from Operations, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents and shareholders' equity contributed to the real- estate activity EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, after rent and provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate EBITDAR Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rents, after provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate ALF Assisted Living Facilities - France PPE Personal Protective Equipment Established facilities A facility that has been extended (if necessary) and renovated, with 100% of its authorised capacity

Human organisation and method of management in line with Group standards

Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened

Facilities taken over or opened within about 1 year

Renovation and/or extension work in progress

Implementation of the Group's standards FCF or Free Cash Flow ▪ EBITDA less capex, financial charges and corporate tax 50 Glossary Operating gearing Ratio of the operating net financial debt to the adjusted operating equity. The adjusted operating equity corresponds to the consolidated equity from Operations, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, plus operating deferred tax liabilities, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, mainly linked to the valuation of intangible operating assets Financial leverage, operating leverage Ratio of net debt from operations to operating EBITDA, measures the company's ability to reimburse its debt. It shows how long (in years) it will take the company to reimburse its debt based on its EBITDA Beds to be installed Beds authorised but not yet in operation. Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics Medicine Surgery and Obstetrics MOC Current operating margin: ratio of current operating income to revenue BRH Rest home in Belgium, equivalent to ALF in Belgium MRPA Rest home for the elderly, equivalent to ALF in Belgium MRS Rest and care home, equivalent to ALF in Belgium NEU-CP Negotiable European Commercial Paper : short-term negotiable securities, previously called commercial papers Established facilities, EF See Established facilities Taken over during the year Facilities that were not included on 1 January of the current year

New facilities opened during the year Restructuring, RST See "Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened" RCF Revolving Credit Facility COI Current Operating Income Operating income Operating income Aftercare and rehabilitation Aftercare and rehabilitation services Net cash position Cash and cash equivalents less bank loans and overdrafts. 51 Attachments Original document

