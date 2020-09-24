LNA Sante : 2020 half year results

Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector
2020 half-year results
Outlook
LNA Santé, Treating and Providing Care
An inviolable mission and values at the heart of our project
5 BASIC AND MEANINGFUL VALUES
1
RESPECT
52
INITIATIVESERVICE
43
COMMITMENT TRUST
LNA Santé's Mission
Treating and Providing Care
Improving the quality of life for temporarily or permanently dependent people, in a welcoming and caring environment, adapted to individual needs, regardless of age
A concrete desire to contribute to the development of health policies
LNA SANTE, Treating and Providing Care
A leading player
providing care for dependent people
72
establishments
6,700
employees
+ 8,000
Patients/residents per day
30 years
of expertise and innovation in the service of residents and patients
54%
ALF
Assisted living facilities/rest
and care home
54 %
of revenue
from
Long-Term Care
36%
10%
Aftercare and
HaH
rehabilitation
Hospital at Home
Aftercare and rehabilitation
services/psychiatry
46%
of revenue
from
4
Medium-Term Care
LNA Santé, Treating and Providing Care
Family-based and entrepreneurial governance
Family-owned capital
guarantee of stability and permanence
Shareholder executives
& managers
who share our values and contribute to performance
17.8% Managers and investors
3.6% Weinberg Capital
7.5%
Mérieux
Développement
3.6% Executives and managers
36.7%
Float
30.8%
Industrial families
Family shareholders
acting together to promote growth
Shareholders' agreement
63.3%
5
% of voting rights in June 2020
COVID-19
Thank you to everyone:
To our employees, for their commitment, courage and exceptional mobilisation
To the patients, residents and their families,for the many messages of support received
To our suppliers, for continuing to provide their services, thereby helping us to ensure the safety of patients and residents
To our local partners, municipalities, regional healthcare agencies and the departmentsfor their support and the solidarity measures introduced
To our investors, shareholders and lenders,for their loyalty and support
7
COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group
Strong measures to anticipate, protect and support
COMPREHENSIVE ORGANISATION
DEPLOYED FOR PATIENTS AND
RESIDENTS
Confinement and
Protocols and
personal
formalisation
protective
measures
Multidisciplinary crisis unit
Reinforcement and
Anticipation
internal mobility from
and coordination
western France
to Ile-de-France
Procurement and inventory
Communication with
management (PPE)
families/social
connections
Daily visual management
Managerial and
and video conferences
psychological support
8
COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group
From June, a priority action plan drawn up jointly in close collaboration with the teams
1 STRONG PERSONAL
PROTECTIVE MEASURES DEPLOYMENT OF TESTING/PROTOCOLS/ WEEKLY CRISIS UNIT MEETINGS
2
RECOGNITION OF THE
3
4
SUPPORT FOR TEAMS
LESSONS LEARNED REVIEWS
MOBILISATION OF TEAMS
(MANAGERIAL,
(INCLUDING COVID-19
PSYCHOLOGICAL)
BONUSES)
5 RECOVERY OF THE MEDICO-
SOCIAL AND HEALTHCARE BUSINESS (ORGANISATION OF ESTABLISHMENTS)
6
7
OBTAIN COMPENSATION FOR
8
MEDICO-SOCIAL AND
LOSS OF BUSINESS AND
HEALTHCARE MARKETING
ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO
THE CRISIS
RESTART FACE-TO-FACE AND REMOTE TRAINING COURSES/ INTERPROFESSIONAL DAYS
March-May
June-September
October-November
Peak of the health crisis
Revival of the businesses
Resumption of projects
Successes (agility, decompartmentalization, digital
technology, in the service of...)
Continuous vigilance, agile functioning
9
Growing Together 2022: 6 key themes for a central plan
10
Regulatory intelligence to redesign the health sector
"SÉGUR DE LA SANTÉ"
Consultation of players in the healthcare system conducted from May to July 2020 and led by the Minister of Health
33 measures to accelerate the transformation of the healthcare system, based on 4 mainstays
1
2
3
4
TRANSFORM THE PROFESSIONS
AND IMPROVE CARER STATUS
DEFINE A NEW INVESTMENT AND FINANCING
POLICY TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF CARE
SIMPLIFY THE ORGANISATIONS AND DAILY WORK
OF HEALTH TEAMS SO THEY CAN FOCUS
FIRST OF ALL ON THEIR PATIENTS
FEDERATE THE HEALTHCARE PLAYERS
12
IN THE REGIONS FOR THE BENEFIT OF USERS
Old Age and Autonomy Law expected in 2021
Major topics at the centre of the discussions
RETHINK NATIONAL AND
LOCAL GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL RESOURCES
CREATION OF A 5TH SOCIAL SECURITY BRANCH
=> +1 billion euros in 2021 (supplementary social security contribution - CSG)
TRANSFORMATION OF THE OFFERING
TOWARDS ALFs,
PLATFORMS FOR EXPERTISE AVAILABLE TO THEIR REGIONS
A sector central to public policies
13
H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19
HEAVY EXPOSURE OF THE NETWORK TOTHE PANDEMIC
COVID-19 epidemic very virulent in Ile-de-France(representing 30% of the ALF capacity and 40% of the health facilities of LNA Santé)
STRONG COUNTER-MEASURES TAKEN
Full business continuity with the closure of one site, little use of short-time work and reinforcements between facilities
Introduction of a majorcrisis management plan
Numerous signs of gratitude both from within and outside the Group for the tremendous commitment of our teams
Use of state guarantees covering the loss of business
MAJOR IMPACT MAINLY ON H1
Gross impact of COVID-19 expenses linked to the epidemic: €17.4m/Net: €9.9m
▸ Pending financing and compensation in the
2nd half of 2020
(PPE and reinforcements)
Delays in business caused (restriction of Long-Term Care admissions) or suffered (cancellation of hospital surgery) totalling over €11m
OCCUPANCY UNDER GREAT PRESSURE SINCE APRIL 2020
Fall in occupancy of 8.9 pointsbetween H1 2020 and H1 2019
Long-TermCare: insufficiently occupied at 01/09/20 by 5 points, i.e.-250residents/5,000 targeted, 70% of the delay being concentrated in Ile-de-France and Brussels
Aftercare and rehabilitation: insufficiently occupiedat 01/09/20 by 10
points, i.e.-200 patients/2,000 targeted, 75% of the delay being
concentrated
outside
Ile-de-France
A SUDDEN SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS IN Q2 2020
Slowdown in organic growth at 2.8% in H1: 0.7% in Q2 vs 4.9% in Q1
Mixed situations depending on the business
HaH business up by16%
Growth in the aftercare and rehabilitationbusinessstopped deadat +1.3%
Gradual slowdown in growth in ALFsat +1.6%
Growth in business sluggish in Belgium at +0.8%
Half-year organic growth
5,5%
in revenue
4,5%
3,5%
15
2,5%
S1 17
S1 18
S1 19
S1 20
H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19
Loss of business, additional costs and compensation
IMPACT ON THE BUSINESS
Loss of
Net loss
revenue
Compe
Loss
In €m
of
due to
nsation
EBITDA*
revenue
COVID-191
Impact
(11.2)1
6.9
(4.3)
(2.9)2
Medium-term care France
(8.1)
5.2
(2.9)
(1.7)
Long-term care France
(2.8)
1.4
(1.4)
(1.2)
Long-term care Belgium
(0.3)
0.2
(0.1)
-
*Loss of business after deducting variable expenses saved included in anon-financialrestatement in the presentation
Gross impact of the pandemic €28.6m, net impact €12.8m2
ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO COVID
COVID-
Compens
Loss of
In €m
19
operating
ation
costs2
income**
Additional costs by sector
(17.4)1
7.5
(9.9)2
Medium-term care France
(6.5)
2.8
(3.6)
Long-term care France
(10.5)
4.7
(5.8)
Long-term care Belgium
(0.2)
(0.2)
Other
(0.2)
(0.2)
** Exceptional additional costs recognised in the published operating income
Additional costs by type
(17.4)
7.5
(9.9)
Protective equipment
(2.0)
-
(2.0)
Staff reinforcements
(3.0)
-
(3.1)
Covid-19 state subsidies
(7.2)
7.2
0.0
Covid-19 LNA bonuses
(3.6)
-
(3.6)
Transport, hotels, tests etc.
(1.6)
0.3
(1.3)
16
H1 2020 - Impact of COVID
Loss of business, additional costs and compensation
IMPACT ON MARGINS
In €m excluding impact of IFRS 16
H1 19
H1 20
H1 20
Adjusted
margin
published
published
Additional
Subnormal
ajdusted
Operations
%
%
variation
excluding
excluding
costs due to
capacity
excluding
revenue
revenue
excluding
impact of IFRS
impact of IFRS
Covid
usage
impact of IFRS
16
16
16
impact of IFRS
16
Revenue
230.5
252.1
- 4.3
256.4
n/a
EBITDAR
59.0
25.6%
61.2
- 2.9
64.2
25.0%
- 58 BPS
EBITDA
26.2
11.4%
26.4
- 2.9
29.3
11.4%
+ 5 BPS
COI
21.6
9.4%
21.1
- 2.9
24.0
9.4%
+ 2 BPS
Operating
22.9
9.9%
9.9
-9.9
- 2.9
22.7
8.9%
- 107 BPS
income
H1 2019 published
Loss of business
Pro-forma
H1 2020 published
Operations in €m
excluding impact of
excluding impact of excluding impact of
due to COVID-19
IFRS 16
COVID-19
IFRS 16
Revenue
230.5
- 4.3
25.9
252.1
EBITDA
26.2
- 2.9
3.1
26.4
EBITDA margin
11.4%
- 97 BPS
+ 5 BPS
10.5%
Variation in margin
- 92 BPS
17
Resilience of the EBITDA and COI excluding additional costs for Covid-19
H1 2020, Key figures for the Group
REDUCTION IN PROFITS DUE TO COVID-19
In €m, excluding impact of
IFRS 16
+ 8.9%
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
Exploitation
Immobilier
+10.6%
excluding loss of
- 2.9%
business (1)
215
278,3
-
5.4%
- 55.2%
207
+7.3%
excluding loss of
+7.4%
business (1)
+1.1%
28,7 27,9
excluding loss of
excluding loss of
business (1)
business and Covid-19
- 73.6%
costs (2)
137
22,9 21,6
22,8
141
+5.5%
11.2% 10.0%
excluding loss of
x 1.49*
255,5
Revenue Revenue
business and Covid-19
x 1.20*
8.9%
costs (2)
8.9%
7.8%
11,3
10.9%(1)
Revenue Revenue
Revenue
10,2
8.7%(1)
3.7%
79
4.4%
Revenue
65
Revenue 3,0
8.2%(2
1.1%
Revenue
4.2%(2
CA
EBITDA
ROC
ROP
Rn
pg
A2019
S2020
NET DEBT
18
(1) The loss of business represents the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state
(2) Additional costs due to Covid are recognised under non-current items in the operating income, for a total of -€9.9m
* Leverage: Operating net debt/Operating
EBITDA
H1 2020 earnings for Operations + Real Estate
In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16
30 June
30 June 2019
Variation
2020
Revenue
278.3
255.5
+ 8.9%
EBITDA
27.9
28.7
- 2.9%
EBITDA margin
10.0%
11.2%
- 122 BPS
EBITDA restated for the loss of business
30.8
28.7
+ 7.3%
EBITDA margin restated for the loss of business
10.9%
11.2%
- 34 BPS
Current operating income
21.6
22.9
- 5.4%
Current operating margin
7.8%
8.9%
- 118 BPS
COI restated for the loss of business
24.5
22.9
+ 7.4%
Current operating margin restated for the loss of business
8.7%
8.9%
- 26 BPS
Operating income
10.2
22.8
- 55.2%
(including exceptional costs for COVID-19 totalling -€9.9m)
Operating margin
3.7%
8.9%
- 526 BPS
Resilience of the EBITDA and of the current operating income
Revenue up by 8.9%,driven by the 2
businesses
Operating revenue: + 9.4%
Real estate revenue: + 4.8%
EBITDA down 2.9% due to Real Estate (-€ . i.e. -39%)
▸ Operating EBITDA remained stable (+0.5%) in spite of the
COVID-19 pandemic and compensation of some of the loss of business by the authorities
Resilience of the COI down by 5.4%:
Reduction in the COI for Operations limited to -€0.5m(-2.2%)
Decline in the COI for Real Estate of - €0.8m
Operating income down by 55% due to non- recurring costs caused by theCovid-19pandemic totalling €9.9m
19
19
H1 2020 profit and loss account for Operations + Real Estate
EFFECT OF COVID-19 CONCENTRATED ON Q2
In €m, excluding impact of IFRS
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Variation
16
(%)
Operating income
10.2
22.8
- 55.2%
Net financial result
(2.9)
(3.5)
- 15.4%
Earnings before tax
7.3
19.3
- 62.3%
Tax expense
(4.1)
(7.7)
- 47.1%
Apparent rate of corporate tax
- 55.9%
-39.8%
-16.1
points
Overall net income
3.2
11.6
- 72.4%
Net result (Group's share)
3.0
11.3
- 73.6%
Net margin as % of revenue
1.07%
4.41%
- 334 BPS
Focus on Group tax
2020/06
2019/06
Theoretical tax rate
32.0%
32.0%
Apparent tax rate
55.9%
39.8%
Spread
23.9%
7.8%
Permanent differences
23.9%
7.8%
Impact of CVAE
27.7%
9.7%
Change of rate
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
Other differences
- 2.6%
- 0.5%
The added-value contribution (CVAE) represented 27.7 points in the corporate tax rate at 30 June 2020 compared with 9.7 points at 30 June 2019, since this tax on production is hardly affected by the variation in earnings
Finance charges down by 15%, due to rigorous debt management Earnings before tax down by 62% in line with the operating income
Corporate tax rate of 56% including the impact of the added-value contribution (CVAE), set to decrease when the tax rate is cut in on 1 January 2021 under the "France Recovery" plan
in the Net result (Group's share) of 74% linked to the impact of COVID-19 on Operations (loss of business, additional costs to COVID-19 and CVAE expense)
20
Operating revenue
INCREASE IN BUSINESS IN ALL OPERATING SECTORS
Revenue
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Distribution of
Total variation
Organic Growth
%
%
By activity
In €m
In €m
organic growth
revenue
revenue
Long-term care France
122.4
49%
118.3
51%
+ 3.5%
+ 1.6%
+ 0.8%
Long-term
+ 3.2%
+ 1.5%
Care
Long-term care Belgium
13.5
5%
13.4
6%
+0.8%
+0.8%
+ 0.05%
Aftercare/Psych
90.2
36%
76.2
33%
+18.3%
+ 1.3%
+ 0.4%
Medium-term
+17.7%
+ 4.5%
Care
HaH
24.8
10%
21.4
9%
+15.6%
+ 15.6%
+ 1.5%
Other
1.2
0%
1.1
0%
-
-
-
TOTAL
252.1
100%
230.5
100%
+ 9.4%
+ 2.8%
+ 2.8%
▸ 3.2% growth in long-term care revenue
▸ Evenly balanced contribution of organic and external growth
▸ Stabilization of revenue from rest homes in Belgium
21
▸ Big increase of 17.7% in medium-term care revenue
▸ Total growth of 18.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation supported by the acquisitions, and of 15.6% for
21
HaH thanks to the extension of the offering in the regions where it is present during the Covid-19 crisis
Organic growth of 4.5% split between 1.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation centres and 15.6% for hospital at home
Operating EBITDA
In millions of euros, excluding the
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Variation (%)
impact of IFRS 16
Revenue
252.1
230.5
+ 9.4%
External purchases and expenses
(48.7)
(41.3)
+ 17.9%
Payroll expense
(134.8)
(124.4)
+ 8.4%
(excluding reinforcements and COVID bonuses)
Taxes and duties
(8.6)
(8.7)
- 1.5%
Miscellaneous revenue and
1.2
3.0
-58.1%
expenses
EBITDAR
61.2
59.0
+ 3.8%
Restated EBITDAR (1)
64.2
59.0
+8.7%
Rent
(34.9)
(32.8)
+ 6.4%
EBITDA
26.4
26.2
+ 0.5%
EBITDA margin
10.5%
11.4%
- 92 BPS
Restated EBITDA (1)
29.3
26.2
+ 11.7%
FROM REVENUE TO OPERATING EBITDA: CONTROLLED EXPENSES
Increase in external purchases and expenseslinked to inclusions in the scope of consolidation
EBITDA margin down by 92 BPS due to COVID
Restated EBITDA margin strong at 11.4%
Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state
A strong and lasting model for transformation of the offering
▸ The
margin
for
established
facilities
absorbs
the
impact
of
COVID-19 and retains a
margin differential of 13
points
with
facilities
undergoing
restructuring:
i.e.
a
source
of earnings
on
completion
of
the
transformations
23
23
Income and net margin for Operations including the impact of Covid-19
In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16
H1 2020
H1 2019
Variation (%)
EBITDA
26.4
26.2
+ 0.5%
Restated EBITDA (1)
29.3
26.2
+ 11.7%
Current operating income
21.1
21.6
- 2.2%
Current operating margin
8.4%
9.4%
-99 BPS
Current operating income (1)
24.0
21.6
+ 11.4%
Current operating margin (1)
9.4%
9.4%
+ 2 BPS
Operating income
9.9
22.9
- 56.9%
Financial result
(1.9)
(2.5)
- 22.8%
Earnings before tax
7.9
20.4
- 61.1%
Income tax expense
(4.2)
(7.9)
- 46.8%
Net income 100%
3.7
12.4
- 70.2%
Net result (Group's share)
3.5
12.1
- 71.4%
Net margin (Group's share)
1.38%
5.26%
- 3.9 points
(1) Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out and not compensated for by the state
Operating income down by 57%taking into account the exceptional additional costs due toCOVID-19totalling €9.9m
Improvement in the financial resultdue to variations in hedging
instruments and rigorous management
High income tax expensedue to the increase in the CVAE, unrelated to the change in earnings
Net result (Group's share) down by 71% at €3.5m, i.e. a net margin (Group's share) of 1.38%
24
24
Cash flow (excluding impact of IFRS 16)
In €m
H1 2020
H1 2019
Variation in
value
Opening cash balance
140.1
121.6
18.5
NET CASH FLOWS FROM ACTIVITIES
32.3
37.1
(4.8)
EBITDA
(1)
27.9
28.7
(0.8)
Other cash items
(2)
(12.3)
(2.1)
(10.2)
Change in WCR
(3)
27.4
4.8
22.6
Payment of corporate tax
(4)
(10.7)
5.6
(16.3)
NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(34.2)
(19.4)
(14.8)
Development investments - Operations
(5)
(24.9)
(9.0)
(15.8)
Sustaining capital expenditures - Operations
(4.6)
(4.7)
0.1
Investments - Real estate
(3.4)
(4.7)
1.4
Net financial investments
(1.3)
(0.9)
(0.4)
NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(8.2)
(8.2)
0.0
Dividends paid
(0.8)
(0.7)
(0.1)
Variation in financial debts
(2.2)
(4.7)
2.5
Net interest cost paid
(2.1)
(1.9)
(0.2)
Net purchases of own shares
(3.1)
(0.9)
(2.2)
Closing cash balance
130.0
131.1
(1.1)
Including Operating
125.1
125.6
(0.5)
Cash Flows form activities of
.3m based on strong EBITDA
.9m)
Before taking into account exceptional COVID-19 costs (- 9m)
(3) Positive change in the WCR due to cash advances received from the authorities totalling €28.8m
(4) Increase in the corporate tax expense paid of €16.3m due to a repayment received in 2019
(5) Development investments totalling €24.9m for acquisitions in the health and medico-social sector
Cash flows benefiting from resilient EBITDA and WCR advances from the CPAM
25
Optimised capital structure
Debt structure and maturity
250
Consolidated net debt
215
207
200
195
2
1,8
1,6
Gross debt :
345.4
NEU CP 81.9 (0.3 years)
RCF 105 (4.6 years)
Redeemable 53.1 (5.2 years)
Euro PP 51.2 (2.1 years)
Rental loan 28.4 (15.9 years)
Real estate credit 12.5 (4.3 years)
Sundry 13.3 (1 year)
Net debt : 215.4
Cash 130.0
185
1,5x
150
1,2x
1,2x
1,2x
128
134
141
137
100
50
79
57
61
65
0
2017
2018
2019
S1 2020
Exploitation
Immobilier
Levier
1,4
1,2
1
0,8
0,6
0,4
0,2
0
Highly flexible capital structure
Cost of debt
100% of the operating debt covered by a fixed rate
3,5%
2,5%
2,6%
1,5%
1,9%
0,5%
0,8%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 S1
Expl. Immo. Global
Leverage
Ceilings
4.25
authorised
1.49
Gearing
0.28
1.25
26
Rigorous debt management
Transformation of the offering by LNA - A total of 72 establishments
At 30 June 2020 excluding new developments
ALF/rest and care
home*
Beds in
Beds being
EF*
restructured
4,787
399
4,232/555
399/0
5,186
14%
en RS
86% 8,156
en RC beds
HaH
Beds in EF*
Beds being
423
restructured
50
473
+ 108 beds in ALF
+ 414 beds and places in aftercare and rehabilitation centres
Aftercare/Psych
Beds in EF*
Beds being
1,831
restructured
666
2,497
EF: Established Facilities
MRS: Rest and care home
28
Growth already in progress
Transformation of existing capacity into established facilities
excluding new development projects
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
6,519 beds
6,163 beds
7,041 beds
8,300 beds
8,500 beds
8,900 beds
7,800 beds
Capacity in established
facilities
29
1,850 beds to reach maturity between 2020 and 2024
LAUNCH OF THE 4TH ELEGANCE ALF IN THE CITY OF BORDEAUX
CURRENT ALF - LE BOURGAILH IN PESSAC (77 BEDS)
Takeover of additional beds in June 2020 for a new ALF to be built in Pessac with a total of 120 beds
Start of work in October 2020 for delivery in December 2022
30
OPENING OF A NEW AFTERCARE AND REHABILITATION CENTRE AND A HEALTH CENTRE IN ACHÈRES
New establishment in the Yvelines
Investment of €40m
Business on completion of almost €22m
Achères Rehabilitation Centre (164 beds and places)
4 specialities:
neurology
orthopaedics
geriatrics
pneumology
Health Centre
► Services:
‣
general medicine
‣ orthodontics - dental surgery
‣
cardiology
‣
neurology
31
‣
gynaecology
‣
midwife consultations
CLINIQUE DÉVELOPPEMENT: A PLANNED ACQUISITION
Clinique Développement
LNA Santé has been holding exclusive discussions since 18 June 2020 with the shareholders of Clinique Développement, for a possible acquisition of the whole of the Group.
The conclusion of an acquisition agreement is subject to examination by the Competition Authority, in accordance with the legislation.
32
Clinique Développement
900
employees
6
establishments
828
Beds and
places
€76m
33
Revenue
in 2019
An investment approach for LNA Santé
1
2
3
4
REINFORCED REGIONAL COVER
GROWTH IN HIGH- QUALITY ASSETS
ATTRACTIVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
ENTREPRENEURIAL GOVERNANCE
Reinforcement of the Group's regional presencein Normandy
Potential for organicand external growth in the region
Acomplete range of local healthcare (aftercare and rehabilitation/HaH/Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics)
Recognised and specialised technical support centers
Opportunities for organic growth via sharing of best practices between LNA/CDEV establishments
Several business development projects in progress
High quality real estate assets, in particular in Granville and Deauville
A margin profile, proof ofa high level of maturity
An appropriatepricing policy for aftercare and rehabilitation speciality offerings
An structure withmoderate central costs limiting duplication and efforts for convergence
Anentrepreneurial culture and a heavily involved management
34
Map of the location of Clinique Développement + LNA Santé sites in the north-west zone
35
Consolidate the Group's financing with its lenders
DEVELOP OUR BUSINESS PLAN AIMED AT GROWTH
► Investment process with a long-term view
► Wide range of ALF/aftercare/Psych/HaH services makes the LNA Santé model more resilient ► Track record for selecting and integrating acquisitions
GIVE THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE ADDITIONAL MEANS
► Operating equity of €201m
► Diversified sources of financing and credit profile strengthened over the last 10 years
► Leverage of 1.5 at 30/06/2020 giving flexibility for a structuring and accretive acquisition
► Debt under control after the acquisition of Clinique Développement, below the covenant of 4.25
HAVE FURTHER AIMS FOR THE PERIOD 2020-2030
►Acquisitions: raise the limits in line with the Group's aims, abilities and achievements
►
Partnerships: consolidate LNA's position as an innovative operator, that makes proposals
►
Real estate: ability to carry out arbitrage for targeted assets, while maintaining the primary interest of
36
Operations
Confirmed outlook
A health sector player
recognised for the quality of its services, its medical expertise and its ability to innovate
By 2022 we aim to be...
An independent and committed family
business, grouping together about a
hundred facilities
and more than 8,000 professionals
An employer recognised
A group whose facilities
work in synergy and are
for its professionalism, its
involved in
corporate culture and its
their region
quality of working life
37
Thank you!
Appendices
Strong presence in target territories
40
Distinctive features of our company
41
Analysis of Operating EBITDA (excluding impact of
IFRS 16)
S1 2020, in €m
Holding
Long-term
Long-term
Medium-
including
including
Operations
care
term care
Aftercare/P
excluding impact of IFRS 16
company
care France
HaH
Belgium
France
sych
EBITDA
26.4
2.0
12.9
0.6
10.8
7.2
3.7
Margin
10.5%
Confort:
10.5%
4.7%
9.4%
7.9%
14.9%
€0.7m
Elégance:
Margin variation 2020 - 2019
- 92 BPS
€12.2m
- 195 BPS
+ 254 BPS
- 149 BPS
- 202 BPS
+ 52 BPS
No. of beds in operation at 30/06/2020
8,156
-
4,631
555
2,970
2,497
473
Beds in established facilities H1 2020 (% total)
7,041 (86%)
4,232 (91%)
555 (100%)
2,254 (76%)
1,831 (73%)
423 (89%)
Reminder Beds in established facilities
7,547
Confort:
4,433
555
2,559
2,086
473
-
H1 2019 (% total)
6,519 (86%)
9.7%
4,124 (93%)
555 (100%)
1,840 (72%)
1,417 (68%)
423 (89%)
Elégance:
Margin for established facilities at
12.1%
11.5%
11.7%
4.7%
12.3%
11.3%
15.1%
30/06/2020
Var. in margin for established facilities
- 128 BPS
- 120 BPS
+ 254 BPS
- 224 BPS
- 288 BPS
- 29 BPS
2020 - 2019
Restated margin for established facilities
12.2%
12.5%
4.8%
12.8%
12.0%
15.1%
(1)
Restated var. in margin for established
- 60 BPS
- 34 BPS
+ 270 BPS
- 171 BPS
- 216 BPS
- 29 BPS
facilities (1)
Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state
The margin for Long-term care France fell mainly due to the crisis (closure of day care, reduction of admissions)
►
Increase of 2.5 points in the EBITDA margin in Belgium mainly thanks to Résidence des Tamaris, the level of performance of this sector remaining low
42
Decline in the margin for Medium-Term Care: the performance of HaH driven by volumes offset the decline in the margin for aftercare and rehabilitation centres affected by the crisis (closure of day care centres and reduced flow of admissions) as well as by low increases in the charge per day
Operations + Real Estate balance sheet
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Goodwill
Intangible assets
Property, plant and equipment
Rights of use
Real estate inventory
Other (1.4)
Cash
96,5
289,7
56,6
455,1
100,6
130,1
Goodwill
96,3
Sharehold
190,7
ers' equity
38,6
Net deferred taxes
Intangible
268,0
75,6
WCR (negative)
assets
Property, plant
56,4
and equipment
495,2
Lease
obligations
Rights of use
463,0
Provisions (12.4)
Real estate
inventory
111,1
317,3
Gross debt
Other (1.6)
Cash
140,3
196,8
39,7
67,3
502,6
318,0
Sharehold ers' equity
Net deferred taxes
WCR (negative)
Lease obligations
Provisions (12.4)
Gross debt
43
Structure of net debt at 30/06/2020 (excluding impact of IFRS 16)
►Flexible capital structure
in €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16
Operations
Real estate
Total
Total gross debt
203.8
141.6
345.4
Net cash
125.1
4.9
130.0
Net financial debt at 30/06/2020
78.7
136.7
215.4
Operating leverage at 30/06/2020
1.49
Cost of debt
2.6%
0.8%
1.9%
Net financial debt at 31/12/2019
65.5
141.5
207.0
Operating leverage at 31/12/2019
1.20
Leverage covenant restated for the impact of IFRS 16 and controlled under 4.25
44
► Slight increase in operating leverage at 1.49 (financing of acquisitions during the period)
Optimised debt structure
Reference rate
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Average 3 month Euribor rate (rolling 6 months)
-0.35%
-0.36%
5-yearMid-Swap
-0.36%
-0.12%
Group debt
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
1
- Cost of gross debt
1.9%
1.9%
2
- Disintermediated portion
SFAF 09/2020
30/06/2020
SFAF 04/2020
31/12/2019
65%
42%
42%
51%
- Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered
3
80%
76%
Operating debt
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
4
- Portion of the debt for Operations/consolidated debt
37%
32%
5
- Cost of gross debt
2.6%
2.6%
6
- Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered
100%
95%
7
- Maturity of the debt for Operations
4.1 years
4.3 years
8
- Operating financial charges/operating EBITDA
7%
8%
Banking covenants
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
9
- Operations gearing *
x 0.28
x 0.23
10 - Leverage (operating net debt/operating EBITDA)
x 1.49
x 1.20
Available cash and credit
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
11 - Net cash position for Operations
125.1
136.6
* Operating net financial debt for operations/operating equity and deferred taxes
45
IFRS 16 - Impact at 30/06/2020
Impact on the operating margins
Before IFRS 16
Impact of
After IFRS 16
IFRS 16
In millions of euros
Operation
Margin
Operations
Operation
Margin
s
s
EBITDA
26.4
10.5%
30.0
56.4
22.4%
Current operating income
21.1
8.4%
5.1
26.2
10.4%
Cost of financial debt
-1.9
-6.4
-8.4
Net income of the consolidated group
3.7
1.5%
-0.6
3.1
1.2%
Impact on the operating debt
Before IFRS 16
After IFRS 16
Operation
Lender
Lender
Adjusted
In millions of euros
Operations
lender
s
leverage
leverage
leverage
Net debt
78.7
1.49
571.2
5.06
1.49
Current operating margin increased by
.0 points to 10.4% with 8.4%
the 100% regime
margin reduced 23 BPS due to the
maturity of the agreements (reversed on expiry of the agreements)
increased by the amount of lease
wholly
for the covenant
46
Large facilities
Synonymous with quality and efficiency
Change in the average size of the facilities in operation at 30/06/2020
Established
facilities in
2023
variation
06/2020
variation
2013
Average
for the
industry
107
4%
103
19%
85
ALF
< 80
145
4%
139
31%
106
BRH
< 80
172122
10%3%
156
118
30%
24%
116
93
Aftercare and
All sectors
rehabilitation
< 70 (including 80 for private)
47
An important choice for economies of scale and critical size
Resilience of the mature facilities
5 493
4 796
4 293
79%
3 421
3 675
3 064
3 191
69%
2 790
68%
76%
71%
64%
69%
30,7
74%
27,1
27,5
29,1
22,0
16,4
13,4
16,3
12,2%
11,7%
13,4%
14,1%
13,2%
13,1%
12,6%
11,3%
7 041
6 519
6 163
85%86%
83%
45,9
37,2
12,5% 12,9% 11,7%
Established facilities
Nb lits
% en croisière du parc exploité
Cash flow (EBITDA-Capex)
% EBITDA / CA
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
48
Glossary
Glossary
WCR
Working Capital Requirement
Revenue
Revenue
CPAM
Local Sickness Insurance Fund (Caisse Primaire d'Assurance
Maladie)
Organic growth
Corresponds to the change in turnover:
between N-1 and N for facilities existing in N-1,
between N-1 and N for facilities opened in N-1 or in N,
between N-1 and N for facilities restructured according to LNA Santé specifications or whose capacity increased in N-1 or in N,
in N, compared with the equivalent period in N-1 for facilities acquired in N-1.
CVAE
Tax on the added value of companies
Net financial debt
Gross financial debt, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents
Net financial debt from operations
Represents gross financial debt from Operations, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents and shareholders' equity contributed to the real- estate activity
EBITDA
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, after rent and provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate
EBITDAR
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rents, after provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate
ALF
Assisted Living Facilities - France
PPE
Personal Protective Equipment
Established facilities
A facility that has been extended (if necessary) and renovated, with 100% of its authorised capacity
Human organisation and method of management in line with Group standards
Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened
Facilities taken over or opened within about 1 year
Renovation and/or extension work in progress
Implementation of the Group's standards
FCF or Free Cash Flow
▪ EBITDA less capex, financial charges and corporate tax
50
Glossary
Operating gearing
Ratio of the operating net financial debt to the adjusted operating equity. The adjusted operating equity corresponds to the consolidated equity from Operations, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, plus operating deferred tax liabilities, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, mainly linked to the valuation of intangible operating assets
Financial leverage, operating leverage
Ratio of net debt from operations to operating EBITDA, measures the company's ability to reimburse its debt. It shows how long (in years) it will take the company to reimburse its debt based on its EBITDA
Beds to be installed
Beds authorised but not yet in operation.
Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics
Medicine Surgery and Obstetrics
MOC
Current operating margin: ratio of current operating income to revenue
BRH
Rest home in Belgium, equivalent to ALF in Belgium
MRPA
Rest home for the elderly, equivalent to ALF in Belgium
MRS
Rest and care home, equivalent to ALF in Belgium
NEU-CP
Negotiable European Commercial Paper:short-termnegotiable securities, previously called commercial papers
Established facilities, EF
See Established facilities
Taken over during the year
Facilities that were not included on 1 January of the current year
New facilities opened during the year
Restructuring, RST
See "Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened"
RCF
Revolving Credit Facility
COI
Current Operating Income
Operating income
Operating income
Aftercare and rehabilitation
Aftercare and rehabilitation services
Net cash position
Cash and cash equivalents less bank loans and overdrafts.
