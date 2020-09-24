Log in
LNA SANTÉ

(LNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/24 11:30:00 am
45.825 EUR   -1.98%
12:05pLNA SANTE : 2020 half year results
PU
09/16LNA SANTE : Résultats Semestriels 2020
PU
08/05LNA SANTÉ : répartition de capital et des droits de vote attachés aux actions au 31/07/2020
PU
LNA Sante : 2020 half year results

09/24/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Presentation of the half-year results

September 2020

Contents

  1. LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity
  2. COVID-19:mobilisation at all times
  3. Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector
  4. 2020 half-year results
  5. Outlook

LNA Santé, Treating and Providing Care

An inviolable mission and values at the heart of our project

5 BASIC AND MEANINGFUL VALUES

1

RESPECT

52

INITIATIVESERVICE

43

COMMITMENT TRUST

  • LNA Santé's Mission
    • Treating and Providing Care
    • Improving the quality of life for temporarily or permanently dependent people, in a welcoming and caring environment, adapted to individual needs, regardless of age
  • A concrete desire to contribute to the development of health policies

LNA SANTE, Treating and Providing Care

A leading player

providing care for dependent people

72

establishments

6,700

employees

+ 8,000

Patients/residents per day

30 years

of expertise and innovation in the service of residents and patients

54%

ALF

Assisted living facilities/rest

and care home

54 %

of revenue

from

Long-Term Care

36%

10%

Aftercare and

HaH

rehabilitation

Hospital at Home

Aftercare and rehabilitation

services/psychiatry

46%

of revenue

from

4

Medium-Term Care

LNA Santé, Treating and Providing Care

Family-based and entrepreneurial governance

Family-owned capital

guarantee of stability and permanence

Shareholder executives

& managers

who share our values and contribute to performance

17.8% Managers and investors

3.6% Weinberg Capital

7.5%

Mérieux

Développement

3.6% Executives and managers

36.7%

Float

30.8%

Industrial families

Family shareholders

acting together to promote growth

Shareholders' agreement

63.3%

5

% of voting rights in June 2020

Contents

  1. LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity
  2. COVID-19:mobilisation at all times
  3. Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector
  4. 2020 half-year results
  5. Outlook

COVID-19

Thank you to everyone:

  • To our employees, for their commitment, courage and exceptional mobilisation
  • To the patients, residents and their families, for the many messages of support received
  • To our suppliers, for continuing to provide their services, thereby helping us to ensure the safety of patients and residents
  • To our local partners, municipalities, regional healthcare agencies and the departments for their support and the solidarity measures introduced
  • To our investors, shareholders and lenders, for their loyalty and support

7

COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group

  • Strong measures to anticipate, protect and support

COMPREHENSIVE ORGANISATION

DEPLOYED FOR PATIENTS AND

RESIDENTS

Confinement and

Protocols and

personal

formalisation

protective

measures

Multidisciplinary crisis unit

Reinforcement and

Anticipation

internal mobility from

and coordination

western France

to Ile-de-France

Procurement and inventory

Communication with

management (PPE)

families/social

connections

Daily visual management

Managerial and

and video conferences

psychological support

8

COVID-19: a fully-mobilised Group

  • From June, a priority action plan drawn up jointly in close collaboration with the teams

1 STRONG PERSONAL

PROTECTIVE MEASURES DEPLOYMENT OF TESTING/PROTOCOLS/ WEEKLY CRISIS UNIT MEETINGS

2

RECOGNITION OF THE

3

4

SUPPORT FOR TEAMS

LESSONS LEARNED REVIEWS

MOBILISATION OF TEAMS

(MANAGERIAL,

(INCLUDING COVID-19

PSYCHOLOGICAL)

BONUSES)

5 RECOVERY OF THE MEDICO-

SOCIAL AND HEALTHCARE BUSINESS (ORGANISATION OF ESTABLISHMENTS)

6

7

OBTAIN COMPENSATION FOR

8

MEDICO-SOCIAL AND

LOSS OF BUSINESS AND

HEALTHCARE MARKETING

ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO

THE CRISIS

RESTART FACE-TO-FACE AND REMOTE TRAINING COURSES/ INTERPROFESSIONAL DAYS

March-May

June-September

October-November

Peak of the health crisis

Revival of the businesses

Resumption of projects

Successes (agility, decompartmentalization, digital

technology, in the service of...)

Continuous vigilance, agile functioning

9

Growing Together 2022: 6 key themes for a central plan

10

Contents

  1. LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity
  2. COVID-19:mobilisation at all times
  3. Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector
  4. 2020 half-year results
  5. Outlook

Regulatory intelligence to redesign the health sector

"SÉGUR DE LA SANTÉ"

  • Consultation of players in the healthcare system conducted from May to July 2020 and led by the Minister of Health
  • 33 measures to accelerate the transformation of the healthcare system, based on 4 mainstays

1

2

3

4

TRANSFORM THE PROFESSIONS

AND IMPROVE CARER STATUS

DEFINE A NEW INVESTMENT AND FINANCING

POLICY TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF CARE

SIMPLIFY THE ORGANISATIONS AND DAILY WORK

OF HEALTH TEAMS SO THEY CAN FOCUS

FIRST OF ALL ON THEIR PATIENTS

FEDERATE THE HEALTHCARE PLAYERS

12

IN THE REGIONS FOR THE BENEFIT OF USERS

Old Age and Autonomy Law expected in 2021

  • Major topics at the centre of the discussions

RETHINK NATIONAL AND

LOCAL GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL RESOURCES

CREATION OF A 5TH SOCIAL SECURITY BRANCH

=> +1 billion euros in 2021 (supplementary social security contribution - CSG)

TRANSFORMATION OF THE OFFERING

TOWARDS ALFs,

PLATFORMS FOR EXPERTISE AVAILABLE TO THEIR REGIONS

  • A sector central to public policies

13

Contents

  1. LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity
  2. COVID-19:mobilisation at all times
  3. Regulatory intelligence supporting the health sector
  4. 2020 half-year results
  5. Outlook

H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19

HEAVY EXPOSURE OF THE NETWORK TOTHE PANDEMIC

  • COVID-19 epidemic very virulent in Ile-de-France(representing 30% of the ALF capacity and 40% of the health facilities of LNA Santé)

STRONG COUNTER-MEASURES TAKEN

  • Full business continuity with the closure of one site, little use of short-time work and reinforcements between facilities
  • Introduction of a major crisis management plan
  • Numerous signs of gratitude both from within and outside the Group for the tremendous commitment of our teams
  • Use of state guarantees covering the loss of business

MAJOR IMPACT MAINLY ON H1

  • Gross impact of COVID-19 expenses linked to the epidemic: €17.4m/Net: €9.9m

Pending financing and compensation in the

2nd half of 2020

(PPE and reinforcements)

  • Delays in business caused (restriction of Long-Term Care admissions) or suffered (cancellation of hospital surgery) totalling over €11m

OCCUPANCY UNDER GREAT PRESSURE SINCE APRIL 2020

  • Fall in occupancy of 8.9 points between H1 2020 and H1 2019
  • Long-TermCare: insufficiently occupied at 01/09/20 by 5 points, i.e. -250residents/5,000 targeted, 70% of the delay being concentrated in Ile-de-France and Brussels
  • Aftercare and rehabilitation: insufficiently occupied at 01/09/20 by 10

points, i.e.-200 patients/2,000 targeted, 75% of the delay being

concentrated

outside

Ile-de-France

A SUDDEN SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS IN Q2 2020

  • Slowdown in organic growth at 2.8% in H1: 0.7% in Q2 vs 4.9% in Q1
  • Mixed situations depending on the business
  • HaH business up by 16%
  • Growth in the aftercare and rehabilitation business stopped dead at +1.3%
  • Gradual slowdown in growth in ALFs at +1.6%
  • Growth in business sluggish in Belgium at +0.8%

Half-year organic growth

5,5%

in revenue

4,5%

3,5%

15

2,5%

S1 17

S1 18

S1 19

S1 20

H1 2020 - Impact of COVID-19

Loss of business, additional costs and compensation

IMPACT ON THE BUSINESS

Loss of

Net loss

revenue

Compe

Loss

In €m

of

due to

nsation

EBITDA*

revenue

COVID-191

Impact

(11.2)1

6.9

(4.3)

(2.9)2

Medium-term care France

(8.1)

5.2

(2.9)

(1.7)

Long-term care France

(2.8)

1.4

(1.4)

(1.2)

Long-term care Belgium

(0.3)

0.2

(0.1)

-

*Loss of business after deducting variable expenses saved included in a non-financialrestatement in the presentation

Gross impact of the pandemic €28.6m, net impact €12.8m2

ADDITIONAL COSTS DUE TO COVID

COVID-

Compens

Loss of

In €m

19

operating

ation

costs2

income**

Additional costs by sector

(17.4)1

7.5

(9.9)2

Medium-term care France

(6.5)

2.8

(3.6)

Long-term care France

(10.5)

4.7

(5.8)

Long-term care Belgium

(0.2)

(0.2)

Other

(0.2)

(0.2)

** Exceptional additional costs recognised in the published operating income

Additional costs by type

(17.4)

7.5

(9.9)

Protective equipment

(2.0)

-

(2.0)

Staff reinforcements

(3.0)

-

(3.1)

Covid-19 state subsidies

(7.2)

7.2

0.0

Covid-19 LNA bonuses

(3.6)

-

(3.6)

Transport, hotels, tests etc.

(1.6)

0.3

(1.3)

16

H1 2020 - Impact of COVID

Loss of business, additional costs and compensation

IMPACT ON MARGINS

In €m excluding impact of IFRS 16

H1 19

H1 20

H1 20

Adjusted

margin

published

published

Additional

Subnormal

ajdusted

Operations

%

%

variation

excluding

excluding

costs due to

capacity

excluding

revenue

revenue

excluding

impact of IFRS

impact of IFRS

Covid

usage

impact of IFRS

16

16

16

impact of IFRS

16

Revenue

230.5

252.1

- 4.3

256.4

n/a

EBITDAR

59.0

25.6%

61.2

- 2.9

64.2

25.0%

- 58 BPS

EBITDA

26.2

11.4%

26.4

- 2.9

29.3

11.4%

+ 5 BPS

COI

21.6

9.4%

21.1

- 2.9

24.0

9.4%

+ 2 BPS

Operating

22.9

9.9%

9.9

-9.9

- 2.9

22.7

8.9%

- 107 BPS

income

H1 2019 published

Loss of business

Pro-forma

H1 2020 published

Operations in €m

excluding impact of

excluding impact of excluding impact of

due to COVID-19

IFRS 16

COVID-19

IFRS 16

Revenue

230.5

- 4.3

25.9

252.1

EBITDA

26.2

- 2.9

3.1

26.4

EBITDA margin

11.4%

- 97 BPS

+ 5 BPS

10.5%

Variation in margin

- 92 BPS

17

Resilience of the EBITDA and COI excluding additional costs for Covid-19

H1 2020, Key figures for the Group

REDUCTION IN PROFITS DUE TO COVID-19

In €m, excluding impact of

IFRS 16

+ 8.9%

30/06/2019

30/06/2020

Exploitation

Immobilier

+10.6%

excluding loss of

- 2.9%

business (1)

215

278,3

-

5.4%

- 55.2%

207

+7.3%

excluding loss of

+7.4%

business (1)

+1.1%

28,7 27,9

excluding loss of

excluding loss of

business (1)

business and Covid-19

- 73.6%

costs (2)

137

22,9 21,6

22,8

141

+5.5%

11.2% 10.0%

excluding loss of

x 1.49*

255,5

Revenue Revenue

business and Covid-19

x 1.20*

8.9%

costs (2)

8.9%

7.8%

11,3

10.9%(1)

Revenue Revenue

Revenue

10,2

8.7%(1)

3.7%

79

4.4%

Revenue

65

Revenue 3,0

8.2%(2

1.1%

Revenue

4.2%(2

CA

EBITDA

ROC

ROP

Rn

pg

A2019

S2020

NET DEBT

18

(1) The loss of business represents the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state

(2) Additional costs due to Covid are recognised under non-current items in the operating income, for a total of -€9.9m

* Leverage: Operating net debt/Operating

EBITDA

H1 2020 earnings for Operations + Real Estate

In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16

30 June

30 June 2019

Variation

2020

Revenue

278.3

255.5

+ 8.9%

EBITDA

27.9

28.7

- 2.9%

EBITDA margin

10.0%

11.2%

- 122 BPS

EBITDA restated for the loss of business

30.8

28.7

+ 7.3%

EBITDA margin restated for the loss of business

10.9%

11.2%

- 34 BPS

Current operating income

21.6

22.9

- 5.4%

Current operating margin

7.8%

8.9%

- 118 BPS

COI restated for the loss of business

24.5

22.9

+ 7.4%

Current operating margin restated for the loss of business

8.7%

8.9%

- 26 BPS

Operating income

10.2

22.8

- 55.2%

(including exceptional costs for COVID-19 totalling -€9.9m)

Operating margin

3.7%

8.9%

- 526 BPS

Resilience of the EBITDA and of the current operating income

Revenue up by 8.9%, driven by the 2

businesses

  • Operating revenue: + 9.4%
    Real estate revenue: + 4.8%

EBITDA down 2.9% due to Real Estate (-€ . i.e. -39%)

Operating EBITDA remained stable (+0.5%) in spite of the

COVID-19 pandemic and compensation of some of the loss of business by the authorities

Resilience of the COI down by 5.4%:

  • Reduction in the COI for Operations limited to -€0.5m(-2.2%)
  • Decline in the COI for Real Estate of - €0.8m

Operating income down by 55% due to non- recurring costs caused by the Covid-19pandemic totalling €9.9m

19

19

H1 2020 profit and loss account for Operations + Real Estate

EFFECT OF COVID-19 CONCENTRATED ON Q2

In €m, excluding impact of IFRS

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Variation

16

(%)

Operating income

10.2

22.8

- 55.2%

Net financial result

(2.9)

(3.5)

- 15.4%

Earnings before tax

7.3

19.3

- 62.3%

Tax expense

(4.1)

(7.7)

- 47.1%

Apparent rate of corporate tax

- 55.9%

-39.8%

-16.1

points

Overall net income

3.2

11.6

- 72.4%

Net result (Group's share)

3.0

11.3

- 73.6%

Net margin as % of revenue

1.07%

4.41%

- 334 BPS

Focus on Group tax

2020/06

2019/06

Theoretical tax rate

32.0%

32.0%

Apparent tax rate

55.9%

39.8%

Spread

23.9%

7.8%

Permanent differences

23.9%

7.8%

Impact of CVAE

27.7%

9.7%

Change of rate

- 1.2%

- 1.4%

Other differences

- 2.6%

- 0.5%

  • The added-value contribution (CVAE) represented 27.7 points in the corporate tax rate at 30 June 2020 compared with 9.7 points at 30 June 2019, since this tax on production is hardly affected by the variation in earnings

Finance charges down by 15%, due to rigorous debt management Earnings before tax down by 62% in line with the operating income

Corporate tax rate of 56% including the impact of the added-value contribution (CVAE), set to decrease when the tax rate is cut in on 1 January 2021 under the "France Recovery" plan

in the Net result (Group's share) of 74% linked to the impact of COVID-19 on Operations (loss of business, additional costs to COVID-19 and CVAE expense)

20

Operating revenue

INCREASE IN BUSINESS IN ALL OPERATING SECTORS

Revenue

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Distribution of

Total variation

Organic Growth

%

%

By activity

In €m

In €m

organic growth

revenue

revenue

Long-term care France

122.4

49%

118.3

51%

+ 3.5%

+ 1.6%

+ 0.8%

Long-term

+ 3.2%

+ 1.5%

Care

Long-term care Belgium

13.5

5%

13.4

6%

+0.8%

+0.8%

+ 0.05%

Aftercare/Psych

90.2

36%

76.2

33%

+18.3%

+ 1.3%

+ 0.4%

Medium-term

+17.7%

+ 4.5%

Care

HaH

24.8

10%

21.4

9%

+15.6%

+ 15.6%

+ 1.5%

Other

1.2

0%

1.1

0%

-

-

-

TOTAL

252.1

100%

230.5

100%

+ 9.4%

+ 2.8%

+ 2.8%

3.2% growth in long-term care revenue

Evenly balanced contribution of organic and external growth

Stabilization of revenue from rest homes in Belgium

21

Big increase of 17.7% in medium-term care revenue

Total growth of 18.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation supported by the acquisitions, and of 15.6% for

21

HaH thanks to the extension of the offering in the regions where it is present during the Covid-19 crisis

  • Organic growth of 4.5% split between 1.3% for aftercare and rehabilitation centres and 15.6% for hospital at home

Operating EBITDA

In millions of euros, excluding the

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Variation (%)

impact of IFRS 16

Revenue

252.1

230.5

+ 9.4%

External purchases and expenses

(48.7)

(41.3)

+ 17.9%

Payroll expense

(134.8)

(124.4)

+ 8.4%

(excluding reinforcements and COVID bonuses)

Taxes and duties

(8.6)

(8.7)

- 1.5%

Miscellaneous revenue and

1.2

3.0

-58.1%

expenses

EBITDAR

61.2

59.0

+ 3.8%

Restated EBITDAR (1)

64.2

59.0

+8.7%

Rent

(34.9)

(32.8)

+ 6.4%

EBITDA

26.4

26.2

+ 0.5%

EBITDA margin

10.5%

11.4%

- 92 BPS

Restated EBITDA (1)

29.3

26.2

+ 11.7%

FROM REVENUE TO OPERATING EBITDA: CONTROLLED EXPENSES

  • Increase in external purchases and expenses linked to inclusions in the scope of consolidation
    EBITDA margin down by 92 BPS due to COVID
    Restated EBITDA margin strong at 11.4%
  1. Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state

Restated EBITDA margin (1)

11.4%

11.4%

+ 5 BPS

Variation in rent

Variation in the payroll expense

Indexation

(N-1)

Effet périmètre

Organique

22

0,7%

3,8% (3,1%)

2,8%

(0,8%)

Croissance

22

Evolution capacitaire

Montée en gamme

externe

5,6%

1,5% (2,4%)

0,3% (1,7%)

Focus on Established Facilities

Data excluding impact of IFRS 16 in

Established Facilities

Other facilities

€m

H1 2020

H1 2020

Facilities & beds

H1 2019

H1 2019

Restated for

Including

Restated for

Including

Loss of

Loss of

Loss of

Loss of

Business

Business

Business

Business

Number of facilities/Total

63/72

60/69

9/72

9/69

Number of beds

7,041

6,519

1,115

1,028

Operating revenue

219.8

200.4

31.1

29.0

EBITDA of the facilities

25.3

25.6

-0.9

0.2

≠ 13 points

EBITDA/Revenue

12.2%

11.5%

12.8%

0.5%

-3.0%

0.6%

Current operating income

21.3

22.0

-1.5

-0.1

≠ 12 points

Current operating margin/revenue

10.4%

9.7%

11.0%

-1.2%

-4.7%

-0.3%

Capex

2.7

2.0

1.6

1.6

Capex/EBITDA affordability ratio

10.6%

7.8%

NS

NS

Free Cash Flow* as % of revenue

6.6%

6.8%

-5.4%

-5.6%

* EBITDA - Capex - Financial charges - Corporate tax

A strong and lasting model for transformation of the offering

The

margin

for

established

facilities

absorbs

the

impact

of

COVID-19 and retains a

margin differential of 13

points

with

facilities

undergoing

restructuring:

i.e.

a

source

of earnings

on

completion

of

the

transformations

23

23

Income and net margin for Operations including the impact of Covid-19

In €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16

H1 2020

H1 2019

Variation (%)

EBITDA

26.4

26.2

+ 0.5%

Restated EBITDA (1)

29.3

26.2

+ 11.7%

Current operating income

21.1

21.6

- 2.2%

Current operating margin

8.4%

9.4%

-99 BPS

Current operating income (1)

24.0

21.6

+ 11.4%

Current operating margin (1)

9.4%

9.4%

+ 2 BPS

Operating income

9.9

22.9

- 56.9%

Financial result

(1.9)

(2.5)

- 22.8%

Earnings before tax

7.9

20.4

- 61.1%

Income tax expense

(4.2)

(7.9)

- 46.8%

Net income 100%

3.7

12.4

- 70.2%

Net result (Group's share)

3.5

12.1

- 71.4%

Net margin (Group's share)

1.38%

5.26%

- 3.9 points

(1) Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out and not compensated for by the state

  • Operating income down by 57% taking into account the exceptional additional costs due to COVID-19totalling €9.9m
  • Improvement in the financial result due to variations in hedging
    instruments and rigorous management
  • High income tax expense due to the increase in the CVAE, unrelated to the change in earnings
  • Net result (Group's share) down by 71% at €3.5m, i.e. a net margin (Group's share) of 1.38%

24

24

Cash flow (excluding impact of IFRS 16)

In €m

H1 2020

H1 2019

Variation in

value

Opening cash balance

140.1

121.6

18.5

NET CASH FLOWS FROM ACTIVITIES

32.3

37.1

(4.8)

EBITDA

(1)

27.9

28.7

(0.8)

Other cash items

(2)

(12.3)

(2.1)

(10.2)

Change in WCR

(3)

27.4

4.8

22.6

Payment of corporate tax

(4)

(10.7)

5.6

(16.3)

NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(34.2)

(19.4)

(14.8)

Development investments - Operations

(5)

(24.9)

(9.0)

(15.8)

Sustaining capital expenditures - Operations

(4.6)

(4.7)

0.1

Investments - Real estate

(3.4)

(4.7)

1.4

Net financial investments

(1.3)

(0.9)

(0.4)

NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(8.2)

(8.2)

0.0

Dividends paid

(0.8)

(0.7)

(0.1)

Variation in financial debts

(2.2)

(4.7)

2.5

Net interest cost paid

(2.1)

(1.9)

(0.2)

Net purchases of own shares

(3.1)

(0.9)

(2.2)

Closing cash balance

130.0

131.1

(1.1)

Including Operating

125.1

125.6

(0.5)

  • Cash Flows form activities of
    .3m based on strong EBITDA
    .9m)
  • Before taking into account exceptional COVID-19 costs (- 9m)
  • (3) Positive change in the WCR due to cash advances received from the authorities totalling €28.8m
  • (4) Increase in the corporate tax expense paid of €16.3m due to a repayment received in 2019
  • (5) Development investments totalling €24.9m for acquisitions in the health and medico-social sector

Cash flows benefiting from resilient EBITDA and WCR advances from the CPAM

25

Optimised capital structure

Debt structure and maturity

250

Consolidated net debt

215

207

200

195

2

1,8

1,6

Gross debt :

345.4

NEU CP 81.9 (0.3 years)

RCF 105 (4.6 years)

Redeemable 53.1 (5.2 years)

Euro PP 51.2 (2.1 years)

Rental loan 28.4 (15.9 years)

Real estate credit 12.5 (4.3 years)

Sundry 13.3 (1 year)

Net debt : 215.4

Cash 130.0

185

1,5x

150

1,2x

1,2x

1,2x

128

134

141

137

100

50

79

57

61

65

0

2017

2018

2019

S1 2020

Exploitation

Immobilier

Levier

1,4

1,2

1

0,8

0,6

0,4

0,2

0

Highly flexible capital structure

Cost of debt

100% of the operating debt covered by a fixed rate

3,5%

2,5%

2,6%

1,5%

1,9%

0,5%

0,8%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 S1

Expl. Immo. Global

Leverage

Ceilings

4.25

authorised

1.49

Gearing

0.28

1.25

26

Rigorous debt management

Contents

  1. LNA SANTÉ, a strong identity
  2. COVID-19:mobilisation at all times
  3. "Ségur de la Santé": policies that are already standard
  4. 2020 half-year results
  5. Outlook

Transformation of the offering by LNA - A total of 72 establishments

At 30 June 2020 excluding new developments

ALF/rest and care

home*

Beds in

Beds being

EF*

restructured

4,787

399

4,232/555

399/0

5,186

14%

en RS

86% 8,156

en RC beds

HaH

Beds in EF*

Beds being

423

restructured

50

473

  • + 108 beds in ALF
  • + 414 beds and places in aftercare and rehabilitation centres

Aftercare/Psych

Beds in EF*

Beds being

1,831

restructured

666

2,497

  • EF: Established Facilities
  • MRS: Rest and care home

28

Growth already in progress

  • Transformation of existing capacity into established facilities

excluding new development projects

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

6,519 beds

6,163 beds

7,041 beds

8,300 beds

8,500 beds

8,900 beds

7,800 beds

Capacity in established

facilities

29

1,850 beds to reach maturity between 2020 and 2024

LAUNCH OF THE 4TH ELEGANCE ALF IN THE CITY OF BORDEAUX

CURRENT ALF - LE BOURGAILH IN PESSAC (77 BEDS)

  • Takeover of additional beds in June 2020 for a new ALF to be built in Pessac with a total of 120 beds
  • Start of work in October 2020 for delivery in December 2022

30

OPENING OF A NEW AFTERCARE AND REHABILITATION CENTRE AND A HEALTH CENTRE IN ACHÈRES

New establishment in the Yvelines

Investment of €40m

Business on completion of almost €22m

Achères Rehabilitation Centre (164 beds and places)

  • 4 specialities:
    • neurology
    • orthopaedics
    • geriatrics
    • pneumology

Health Centre

Services:

general medicine

orthodontics - dental surgery

cardiology

neurology

31

gynaecology

midwife consultations

CLINIQUE DÉVELOPPEMENT: A PLANNED ACQUISITION

Clinique Développement

LNA Santé has been holding exclusive discussions since 18 June 2020 with the shareholders of Clinique Développement, for a possible acquisition of the whole of the Group.

The conclusion of an acquisition agreement is subject to examination by the Competition Authority, in accordance with the legislation.

32

Clinique Développement

900

employees

6

establishments

828

Beds and

places

€76m

33

Revenue

in 2019

An investment approach for LNA Santé

1

2

3

4

REINFORCED REGIONAL COVER

GROWTH IN HIGH- QUALITY ASSETS

ATTRACTIVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ENTREPRENEURIAL GOVERNANCE

  • Reinforcement of the Group's regional presence in Normandy
  • Potential for organic and external growth in the region
  • A complete range of local healthcare (aftercare and rehabilitation/HaH/Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics)
  • Recognised and specialised technical support centers
  • Opportunities for organic growth via sharing of best practices between LNA/CDEV establishments
  • Several business development projects in progress
  • High quality real estate assets, in particular in Granville and Deauville
  • A margin profile, proof of a high level of maturity
  • An appropriate pricing policy for aftercare and rehabilitation speciality offerings
  • An structure with moderate central costs limiting duplication and efforts for convergence
  • An entrepreneurial culture and a heavily involved management

34

Map of the location of Clinique Développement + LNA Santé sites in the north-west zone

35

Consolidate the Group's financing with its lenders

DEVELOP OUR BUSINESS PLAN AIMED AT GROWTH

Investment process with a long-term view

Wide range of ALF/aftercare/Psych/HaH services makes the LNA Santé model more resilient Track record for selecting and integrating acquisitions

GIVE THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE ADDITIONAL MEANS

Operating equity of €201m

Diversified sources of financing and credit profile strengthened over the last 10 years

Leverage of 1.5 at 30/06/2020 giving flexibility for a structuring and accretive acquisition

Debt under control after the acquisition of Clinique Développement, below the covenant of 4.25

HAVE FURTHER AIMS FOR THE PERIOD 2020-2030

Acquisitions: raise the limits in line with the Group's aims, abilities and achievements

Partnerships: consolidate LNA's position as an innovative operator, that makes proposals

Real estate: ability to carry out arbitrage for targeted assets, while maintaining the primary interest of

36

Operations

Confirmed outlook

A health sector player

recognised for the quality of its services, its medical expertise and its ability to innovate

By 2022 we aim to be...

An independent and committed family

business, grouping together about a

hundred facilities

and more than 8,000 professionals

An employer recognised

A group whose facilities

work in synergy and are

for its professionalism, its

involved in

corporate culture and its

their region

quality of working life

37

Thank you!

Appendices

Strong presence in target territories

40

Distinctive features of our company

41

Analysis of Operating EBITDA (excluding impact of

IFRS 16)

S1 2020, in €m

Holding

Long-term

Long-term

Medium-

including

including

Operations

care

term care

Aftercare/P

excluding impact of IFRS 16

company

care France

HaH

Belgium

France

sych

EBITDA

26.4

2.0

12.9

0.6

10.8

7.2

3.7

Margin

10.5%

Confort:

10.5%

4.7%

9.4%

7.9%

14.9%

€0.7m

Elégance:

Margin variation 2020 - 2019

- 92 BPS

€12.2m

- 195 BPS

+ 254 BPS

- 149 BPS

- 202 BPS

+ 52 BPS

No. of beds in operation at 30/06/2020

8,156

-

4,631

555

2,970

2,497

473

Beds in established facilities H1 2020 (% total)

7,041 (86%)

4,232 (91%)

555 (100%)

2,254 (76%)

1,831 (73%)

423 (89%)

Reminder Beds in established facilities

7,547

Confort:

4,433

555

2,559

2,086

473

-

H1 2019 (% total)

6,519 (86%)

9.7%

4,124 (93%)

555 (100%)

1,840 (72%)

1,417 (68%)

423 (89%)

Elégance:

Margin for established facilities at

12.1%

11.5%

11.7%

4.7%

12.3%

11.3%

15.1%

30/06/2020

Var. in margin for established facilities

- 128 BPS

- 120 BPS

+ 254 BPS

- 224 BPS

- 288 BPS

- 29 BPS

2020 - 2019

Restated margin for established facilities

12.2%

12.5%

4.8%

12.8%

12.0%

15.1%

(1)

Restated var. in margin for established

- 60 BPS

- 34 BPS

+ 270 BPS

- 171 BPS

- 216 BPS

- 29 BPS

facilities (1)

  1. Restatement of the loss of business represented by the loss of revenue linked to admissions not carried out for the part not compensated for by the state
  • The margin for Long-term care France fell mainly due to the crisis (closure of day care, reduction of admissions)

Increase of 2.5 points in the EBITDA margin in Belgium mainly thanks to Résidence des Tamaris, the level of performance of this sector remaining low

42

  • Decline in the margin for Medium-Term Care: the performance of HaH driven by volumes offset the decline in the margin for aftercare and rehabilitation centres affected by the crisis (closure of day care centres and reduced flow of admissions) as well as by low increases in the charge per day

Operations + Real Estate balance sheet

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Goodwill

Intangible assets

Property, plant and equipment

Rights of use

Real estate inventory

Other (1.4)

Cash

96,5

289,7

56,6

455,1

100,6

130,1

Goodwill

96,3

Sharehold

190,7

ers' equity

38,6

Net deferred taxes

Intangible

268,0

75,6

WCR (negative)

assets

Property, plant

56,4

and equipment

495,2

Lease

obligations

Rights of use

463,0

Provisions (12.4)

Real estate

inventory

111,1

317,3

Gross debt

Other (1.6)

Cash

140,3

196,8

39,7

67,3

502,6

318,0

Sharehold ers' equity

Net deferred taxes

WCR (negative)

Lease obligations

Provisions (12.4)

Gross debt

43

Structure of net debt at 30/06/2020 (excluding impact of IFRS 16)

Flexible capital structure

in €m, excluding impact of IFRS 16

Operations

Real estate

Total

Total gross debt

203.8

141.6

345.4

Net cash

125.1

4.9

130.0

Net financial debt at 30/06/2020

78.7

136.7

215.4

Operating leverage at 30/06/2020

1.49

Cost of debt

2.6%

0.8%

1.9%

Net financial debt at 31/12/2019

65.5

141.5

207.0

Operating leverage at 31/12/2019

1.20

Leverage covenant restated for the impact of IFRS 16 and controlled under 4.25

44

Slight increase in operating leverage at 1.49 (financing of acquisitions during the period)

Optimised debt structure

Reference rate

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Average 3 month Euribor rate (rolling 6 months)

-0.35%

-0.36%

5-yearMid-Swap

-0.36%

-0.12%

Group debt

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

1

- Cost of gross debt

1.9%

1.9%

2

- Disintermediated portion

SFAF 09/2020

30/06/2020

SFAF 04/2020

31/12/2019

65%

42%

42%

51%

- Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered

3

80%

76%

Operating debt

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

4

- Portion of the debt for Operations/consolidated debt

37%

32%

5

- Cost of gross debt

2.6%

2.6%

6

- Fixed rate and variable rate portion covered

100%

95%

7

- Maturity of the debt for Operations

4.1 years

4.3 years

8

- Operating financial charges/operating EBITDA

7%

8%

Banking covenants

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

9

- Operations gearing *

x 0.28

x 0.23

10 - Leverage (operating net debt/operating EBITDA)

x 1.49

x 1.20

Available cash and credit

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

11 - Net cash position for Operations

125.1

136.6

* Operating net financial debt for operations/operating equity and deferred taxes

45

IFRS 16 - Impact at 30/06/2020

  • Impact on the operating margins

Before IFRS 16

Impact of

After IFRS 16

IFRS 16

In millions of euros

Operation

Margin

Operations

Operation

Margin

s

s

EBITDA

26.4

10.5%

30.0

56.4

22.4%

Current operating income

21.1

8.4%

5.1

26.2

10.4%

Cost of financial debt

-1.9

-6.4

-8.4

Net income of the consolidated group

3.7

1.5%

-0.6

3.1

1.2%

  • Impact on the operating debt

Before IFRS 16

After IFRS 16

Operation

Lender

Lender

Adjusted

In millions of euros

Operations

lender

s

leverage

leverage

leverage

Net debt

78.7

1.49

571.2

5.06

1.49

Current operating margin increased by

.0 points to 10.4% with 8.4%

the 100% regime

margin reduced 23 BPS due to the

maturity of the agreements (reversed on expiry of the agreements)

increased by the amount of lease

wholly

for the covenant

46

Large facilities

Synonymous with quality and efficiency

Change in the average size of the facilities in operation at 30/06/2020

Established

facilities in

2023

variation

06/2020

variation

2013

Average

for the

industry

107

4%

103

19%

85

ALF

< 80

145

4%

139

31%

106

BRH

< 80

172122

10%3%

156

118

30%

24%

116

93

Aftercare and

All sectors

rehabilitation

< 70 (including 80 for private)

47

An important choice for economies of scale and critical size

Resilience of the mature facilities

5 493

4 796

4 293

79%

3 421

3 675

3 064

3 191

69%

2 790

68%

76%

71%

64%

69%

30,7

74%

27,1

27,5

29,1

22,0

16,4

13,4

16,3

12,2%

11,7%

13,4%

14,1%

13,2%

13,1%

12,6%

11,3%

7 041

6 519

6 163

85%86%

83%

45,9

37,2

12,5% 12,9% 11,7%

Established facilities

Nb lits

% en croisière du parc exploité

Cash flow (EBITDA-Capex)

% EBITDA / CA

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

48

Glossary

Glossary

WCR

  • Working Capital Requirement

Revenue

  • Revenue

CPAM

  • Local Sickness Insurance Fund (Caisse Primaire d'Assurance
    Maladie)

Organic growth

Corresponds to the change in turnover:

  • between N-1 and N for facilities existing in N-1,
  • between N-1 and N for facilities opened in N-1 or in N,
  • between N-1 and N for facilities restructured according to LNA Santé specifications or whose capacity increased in N-1 or in N,
  • in N, compared with the equivalent period in N-1 for facilities acquired in N-1.

CVAE

  • Tax on the added value of companies

Net financial debt

  • Gross financial debt, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents

Net financial debt from operations

  • Represents gross financial debt from Operations, excluding lease obligations introduced by IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents and shareholders' equity contributed to the real- estate activity

EBITDA

  • Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, after rent and provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate

EBITDAR

  • Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rents, after provisions and reversals of provisions for depreciation of real estate

ALF

  • Assisted Living Facilities - France

PPE

  • Personal Protective Equipment

Established facilities

  • A facility that has been extended (if necessary) and renovated, with 100% of its authorised capacity
  • Human organisation and method of management in line with Group standards
  • Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened
  • Facilities taken over or opened within about 1 year
  • Renovation and/or extension work in progress
  • Implementation of the Group's standards

FCF or Free Cash Flow

EBITDA less capex, financial charges and corporate tax

50

Glossary

Operating gearing

  • Ratio of the operating net financial debt to the adjusted operating equity. The adjusted operating equity corresponds to the consolidated equity from Operations, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, plus operating deferred tax liabilities, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, mainly linked to the valuation of intangible operating assets

Financial leverage, operating leverage

  • Ratio of net debt from operations to operating EBITDA, measures the company's ability to reimburse its debt. It shows how long (in years) it will take the company to reimburse its debt based on its EBITDA

Beds to be installed

  • Beds authorised but not yet in operation.

Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics

  • Medicine Surgery and Obstetrics

MOC

  • Current operating margin: ratio of current operating income to revenue

BRH

  • Rest home in Belgium, equivalent to ALF in Belgium

MRPA

  • Rest home for the elderly, equivalent to ALF in Belgium

MRS

  • Rest and care home, equivalent to ALF in Belgium

NEU-CP

  • Negotiable European Commercial Paper: short-termnegotiable securities, previously called commercial papers

Established facilities, EF

  • See Established facilities

Taken over during the year

  • Facilities that were not included on 1 January of the current year
  • New facilities opened during the year

Restructuring, RST

  • See "Facilities undergoing restructuring or being opened"

RCF

  • Revolving Credit Facility

COI

  • Current Operating Income

Operating income

  • Operating income

Aftercare and rehabilitation

  • Aftercare and rehabilitation services

Net cash position

  • Cash and cash equivalents less bank loans and overdrafts.

51

Disclaimer

LNA Santé SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 16:04:01 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group