LNA Santé : Répartition de capital et des droits de vote attachés aux actions au 30/11/2023

LNA Santé specializes in operating and managing full-care facilities for dependent elderly persons. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of medico-social and healthcare homes (93.4%): managed, at the end of 2022, 82 establishments (9,335 beds) broken down into living facilities with medical care for old people (45; 4,655 beds), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics (18; 2,853 places), nursing homes (4 in Belgium; 555 beds), home hospitalization structures (9; 680 places), surgical facilities (2; 168 beds), psychiatric hospital (2; 299 beds) and rehabilitation facilities (2 in Poland; 125 beds); - real estate development (6.6%).