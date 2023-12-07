LNA Santé : Répartition de capital et des droits de vote attachés aux actions au 30/11/2023

07 Dec 2023 16:43 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

LNA SANTE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

LNA SANTE

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

LNA SANTE

ISIN

FR0004170017

Symbol

LNA

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

LNA Santé SA published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 15:51:25 UTC.