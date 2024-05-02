PASSION FOR PERFECTION
3RD QUARTERLY
Report to the Shareholders
REPORT
FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2024
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
Vision
"Seek innovation in quality, productivity &
technology to ensure sustainable growth of the
group and all the stakeholders."
Mission
"Satisfy customers with timely supplies of products conﬁrming to quality standards at competitive prices."
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
Company Information
Board of Directors
Syed Shahid Ali
- Chairman*
Mr. Munir K. Bana
- Chief Executive
Syed Sheharyar Ali
- Non-Executive Director
Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab
- Non-Executive Director
Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui
- Executive Director
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir
- Independent Director
Mrs. Rozina Muzammil
- Independent Director
* Chairman is Non-Executive Director
Audit Committee
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir
- Chairman
Syed Sheharyar Ali
- Member
Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab
- Member
Mrs. Rozina Muzammil
- Member
Human Resources & Remuneration Committee
Mrs. Rozina Muzammil
- Chairperson
Mr. Munir K. Bana
- Member
Syed Sheharyar Ali
- Member
Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab
- Member
Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui
- Member
Chief Operating Ocer
Syed Mehdi Hasnain
Chief Financial Ocer
Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui
Company Secretary
Mr. Babar Saleem
Head of Internal Audit
Mr. Muhammad Anas
External Auditors
M/S. Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
M/S. Altaf K. Allana & Co., Advocates
Symbol
Loads
Credit Rating
A1 - Short term
A - Long Term
Exchange
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Bankers
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
Subsidiaries and Associates
- Specialized Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited
- Multiple Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited
- Specialized Motorcycles (Private) Limited
- Hi-TechAlloy Wheels Limited
- Treet Corporation Limited
Registered Oce
Plot No. DSU-19, Sector II, Pakistan Steel Estate, Bin Qasim, Karachi.
Tel: +92-21 34740100 / 0302-8674683-9
E-mail:inquiry@loads-group.pk
Shares Registrar
M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S, Main Shahra-e-Faisal,
Karachi
Tel: Customer Support Services: 0800-23275
Fax: +92-21-34326053
E-mail: info@cdcpak.com
Registration with Authorities
Company Registration Number
0006620
National Tax Number
0944311-8
Sales Tax Number
0205870801264
Website
www.loads-group.pk
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Directors of your company present the Loads Group's nine months report together with ﬁnancial statements for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.
SUMMARY OF COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Rupees in million
nine months ended 31st March
2024
2023
Increase/(decrease)overpreviousperiod
Loads
Consolidated
Loads
Consolidated
Loads
Consolidated
Revenue - Net
3,032
3,032
3,730
3,730
,(698)
(698)
Gross Proﬁt
489
412
419
315
70
67
Operating Proﬁt
566
549
577
36
(11)
513
Share of Proﬁt/(Loss) in associate
-
-
-
0.6
-
(0.6)
Proﬁt before Taxation
159
85
102
(552)
57
637
Proﬁt after Taxation
46
(193)
24
(636)
22
(443)
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic & diluted (Rupees)
0.18
0.59
0.10
(2.05)
0.08
2.64
BUSINESS REVIEW
Company Results
The Company's sales for nine months declined by 19%, due to slow down of the auto industry on account of sharp decline in the economy of the country.
The Company recorded decrease in Operating Proﬁt of Rs. 11 million due to recognition of expected credit loss of Rs. 900 million on loan to its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, partly oset by gain on disposal of Korangi factory land & building for a consideration of Rs. 1,053 million.
Markup expenses declined on account of partial debt retirement from the sale proceeds of above ﬁxed assets. Consequently, Proﬁt before Tax has improved by Rs. 57 million over previous period. Proﬁt after Tax has therefore increase by 22 million. Therefore, current nine months period has reported earnings per share of 18 paisa, as against previous period's 10 paisa per share.
Group Results
The group has recorded sales of Rs. 3,032 million for 9 months period ended March 31, 2024, registering a decline of Rs. 698 million over previous period. The decrease is mainly due to downturn in auto industry on account of unstable economy, higher inﬂation, rupee devaluation and rising prices of automobiles.
During the period, the company has booked impairment of Rs. 750 million on the assets of its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, due to inordinate delay in commencement of its operations.
Consolidated accounts registered a Proﬁt before Tax of Rs. 85 million, as against previous period's Loss before Tax of Rs. 552 million on account of gain on disposal of assets. Loss after Taxation was Rs. 193 million, compared to Loss after Tax of Rs. 636 million in the previous period.
AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
-
Passenger Cars / Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)/Jeeps (SUVs)
Sales of Cars, LCVs & SUVs for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024 declined from 110,898 units to 69,078 units (-38%) over corresponding period.
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Heavy vehicle volumes declined from corresponding period's 3,382 units to 1,888 units, registering a decrease of 38%. Both the above decreases adversely impacted Company's sales as shown below.
- Tractors
The tractor industry's sales increased by 66% over previous period, registering sales of 35,199 units in 2024 (2023: 21,233 units), on account of growth in Al-Ghazi Tractor volumes by 62% and Millat Tractors by 68%.
COMPANY'S SALES PERFORMANCE
The overall sales of the group for the nine months declined by 19% over the corresponding period. A product-wise analysis
Rs. in millions
Products
Sales in nine months ended 31st March
2024
2023
% Change
Exhaust Systems
1,862
2,241
-17%
Sheet Metal Components
1,121
1,145
-2%
Radiators
49
344
-86%
Total
3,032
3,730
-19%
Comments on performance of various product groups are given below:
-
Exhaust Systems
Sales of exhaust systems declined by 17% on account of decline in sales of all major customers.
- Sheet Metal Components
Sales of Sheet Metal Components declined by 2% on account of decline in sales of all major customers.
- Radiators
Sales of radiators decreased by 86%, reﬂecting decline in sales of pickups and vans, as well as aftermarket sales.
PROSPECTS
The economy and the industry has been facing challenges of high inﬂation, low growth, paucity of foreign exchange, unprecedented depreciation of Pak Rupee, and hike in interest rate on borrowings.
As we set our sights on the future of auto industry, we approach it with a sense of cautious optimism. While the economic situation undergoes a realignment, the management of the Company remains conﬁdent that the operations of the business will remain sustainable.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Board wishes to thank all the employees and customers for their continued support.
By order of the Board
Munir K. Bana
Rozina Muzammil
Chief Executive
Director
Karachi: April 30, 2024
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
۔��ڈر�ر���38 ��،�ہر��1,888 ������3,382 �ت��ا��ں�ڑ�ى� ۔����د��ذ���اڈ�ا���و����ں�ں�ود���ر�
،ا���ا� 66 ����ت�����و��ى��ا����و���ا� 68 �ز���روا� 62 �����ىز�ا ۔��ڈر�ر�و����35,199 �(��21,233 :2023) 2024
۔���د��ذ���ب���ڈو�۔���او��19 ����ت��ا��و����پو���ہ��
2023
2024
-17%
2,241
1,862
-2%
1,145
1,121
-86%
344
49
-19%
3,730
3,032
۔���او��17 ��و����ا�ا��و����و���ر�ے�م� ۔���او��%2��و��ءا�ا�����و����و���ر�ے�م� ۔��و����ر����،���������و���ورواپا���،���او��%86 ��و��ز�اى�ر
۔��������ا�ح��د��ں��رواٹوا�ل����ور���،���د�رز،�ح��،رزطا�ا���روا�
ہر�ودل�تر�ىد�ا��۔���ع�ر�سا���س�ا��اط��،���ز�����ا���ى��ا�آ���
۔��ررا��ں�اورر��ر�ور�������ا��،��رر����
۔�����ادا����نو����ر�روا�ز�م�ڈر�
���ڈر�
2024 ��ا30 :�ا�
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
۔����ٹر�ر�ہ���پو�زڈ����ںورا������ت��ہ���او����2024 چر� 31 ز��اڈ���پآ
2023
2024
(698)
(698)
3,730
3,730
3,032
3,032
67
70
315
419
412
489
513
(11)
36
577
549
566
(0.6)
-
0.6
-
-
-
637
57
(552)
102
85
159
(443)
22
(636)
24
(193)
46
2.64
0.08
(2.05)
0.10
0.59
0.18
۔���او���19 ��و�����ہ����و�ىور��ى��ا�آ��و�ٹوا��ى�����
�ض��� �و��ا���،��ذ�ا۔��و�ن�ٹ������ور� 11 ۔��ڈر�ر���ور�����آ��
��� ۔��ر���ر��1,053 �ر�ىو�����او�����ف��تر�روا�ارا�ى��ر�،�900
������،�۔���او��ت�ا�ا�پاكر���و����ر�ض�ىو����آ��و��ں��اہر����ر�
��� 18 �ت��ہ��ہد��،ا�۔�ا���ا�� 22 ����زا�۔� 57 ����ت���۔�ا���ا��ور ۔��������10 �ت�����،�����آ
���ت���۔��جرد���ور� 3,032 ��ت��ہ� 9 �او���� 2024 چر� 31 ۔��ڈر�ر�و���ور�پو� ۔�ى��ى��ا�آ��و�ں������ں�ڑ�روا��ر���ور،رزطا�ا�،����ر�ىد���۔�698 �
��ز�آ���آ�سا،� 750 �ں��ا�� �و��ا���،��ذ�سا۔����ا���ور��،نارود�ت�سا
���
۔����و�����
�����ں��ا�552۔����ن���������،�85۔��ر����ور�����ؤ�ا���
636�ت�������ن������ور�193۔��ورن������۔�ب�����او�����
۔�
(SUVs)�/(LCVs)ں�ڑ����
/�ر���
69,078 ������
110,898 ����
ت��ا�و�� SUVs روا LCVs ،ںور���
ت��ہ���او��
�� 2024 چر� 31
۔�ہر(%38-)��
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
Condensed Interim
Unconsolidated
Financial Statements
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
Condensed Unconsolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)
As at March 31, 2024
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
31 March
30 June
2024
2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
(Rupees)
Property, plant and equipment
7
Intangible assets
Long term investments
8.1
Long term loans
Deferred tax assets
Current assets
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock-in-trade
9
Trade debts - net
10
Loans and advances
11
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
12
Due from related parties
Taxation - net
Short term investments
8.2
Cash and bank balances
13
Assets held for sale
14
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Authorised share capital
400,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
18
Share premium
Fair value reserve of equity securities - FVOCI
Accumulated loss
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long term loans
Lease liabilities
Deﬁned beneﬁt obligation - net
Current liabilities
Current maturity of lease liabilities
Current portion of long term loans
Short term borrowings
15
Due to related party
16
Trade and other payables
17
Unclaimed dividend
Accrued mark-up and proﬁt
Total equity and liabilities
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
19
515,190,419
472,904
300,000,000
9,653,513
682,186,439
1,507,503,275
60,440,411
909,405,624
657,187,284
175,408,877
181,024,396
2,312,254,280
345,872,390
11,039,202
10,011,225
4,662,643,689
-
4,662,643,689
6,170,146,964
4,000,000,000
2,512,500,000
1,070,065,433
(87,687,044)
(441,537,009)
3,053,341,380
92,199,557
20,151,209
24,682,445
137,033,211
8,739,942
194,812,009
799,876,773
725,041,812
1,113,085,326
3,514,023
134,702,488
2,979,772,373
6,170,146,964
752,501,724
1,504,305
376,587,215
5,943,868
593,795,682
1,730,332,794
47,488,133
1,054,302,685
424,653,384
88,419,311
131,980,166
2,580,326,357
360,391,679
792,172
14,594,247
4,702,948,134
54,181,224
4,757,129,358
6,487,462,152
4,000,000,000
2,512,500,000
1,070,065,433
(124,505,375)
(487,694,513)
2,970,365,545
228,096,764
24,331,998
29,052,445
281,481,207
7,001,267
173,389,039
1,878,992,218
254,800,890
811,034,606
3,527,781
106,869,599
3,235,615,400
6,487,462,152
The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated ﬁnancial statements.
Chief Financial Ocer
Chief Executive
Director
Loads Limited
Nine Month Ended Report 2024
