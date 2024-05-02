PASSION FOR PERFECTION

3RD QUARTERLY

Report to the Shareholders

REPORT

FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2024

Contents

Vision and Mission Statement

02

Company Information

03

Directors' Report to the Shareholders (English)

04

Directors' Report to the Shareholders (Urdu)

07

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)

09

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss Account (Un-audited)

10

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

11

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-audited)

12

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)

13

Notes to the Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Financial Statement (Un-audited)

14

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)

24

Condensed Interim Consolidated Proﬁt or Loss Account (Un-audited)

25

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

26

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-audited)

27

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)

28

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statement (Un-audited)

29

Loads Limited

01

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

Vision

"Seek innovation in quality, productivity &

technology to ensure sustainable growth of the

group and all the stakeholders."

Mission

"Satisfy customers with timely supplies of products conﬁrming to quality standards at competitive prices."

Loads Limited

02

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

Company Information

Board of Directors

Syed Shahid Ali

- Chairman*

Mr. Munir K. Bana

- Chief Executive

Syed Sheharyar Ali

- Non-Executive Director

Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab

- Non-Executive Director

Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui

- Executive Director

Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir

- Independent Director

Mrs. Rozina Muzammil

- Independent Director

* Chairman is Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir

- Chairman

Syed Sheharyar Ali

- Member

Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab

- Member

Mrs. Rozina Muzammil

- Member

Human Resources & Remuneration Committee

Mrs. Rozina Muzammil

- Chairperson

Mr. Munir K. Bana

- Member

Syed Sheharyar Ali

- Member

Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab

- Member

Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui

- Member

Chief Operating Ocer

Syed Mehdi Hasnain

Chief Financial Ocer

Mr. Shamim A. Siddiqui

Company Secretary

Mr. Babar Saleem

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Muhammad Anas

External Auditors

M/S. Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

M/S. Altaf K. Allana & Co., Advocates

Symbol

Loads

Credit Rating

A1 - Short term

A - Long Term

Exchange

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Bankers

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Bank AL Habib Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Subsidiaries and Associates

  • Specialized Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited
  • Multiple Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited
  • Specialized Motorcycles (Private) Limited
  • Hi-TechAlloy Wheels Limited
  • Treet Corporation Limited

Registered Oce

Plot No. DSU-19, Sector II, Pakistan Steel Estate, Bin Qasim, Karachi.

Tel: +92-21 34740100 / 0302-8674683-9

E-mail:inquiry@loads-group.pk

Shares Registrar

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S, Main Shahra-e-Faisal,

Karachi

Tel: Customer Support Services: 0800-23275

Fax: +92-21-34326053

E-mail: info@cdcpak.com

Registration with Authorities

Company Registration Number

0006620

National Tax Number

0944311-8

Sales Tax Number

0205870801264

Website

www.loads-group.pk

Loads Limited

03

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of your company present the Loads Group's nine months report together with ﬁnancial statements for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

SUMMARY OF COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rupees in million

nine months ended 31st March

2024

2023

Increase/(decrease)overpreviousperiod

Loads

Consolidated

Loads

Consolidated

Loads

Consolidated

Revenue - Net

3,032

3,032

3,730

3,730

,(698)

(698)

Gross Proﬁt

489

412

419

315

70

67

Operating Proﬁt

566

549

577

36

(11)

513

Share of Proﬁt/(Loss) in associate

-

-

-

0.6

-

(0.6)

Proﬁt before Taxation

159

85

102

(552)

57

637

Proﬁt after Taxation

46

(193)

24

(636)

22

(443)

Earnings per share (EPS) - basic & diluted (Rupees)

0.18

0.59

0.10

(2.05)

0.08

2.64

BUSINESS REVIEW

Company Results

The Company's sales for nine months declined by 19%, due to slow down of the auto industry on account of sharp decline in the economy of the country.

The Company recorded decrease in Operating Proﬁt of Rs. 11 million due to recognition of expected credit loss of Rs. 900 million on loan to its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, partly oset by gain on disposal of Korangi factory land & building for a consideration of Rs. 1,053 million.

Markup expenses declined on account of partial debt retirement from the sale proceeds of above ﬁxed assets. Consequently, Proﬁt before Tax has improved by Rs. 57 million over previous period. Proﬁt after Tax has therefore increase by 22 million. Therefore, current nine months period has reported earnings per share of 18 paisa, as against previous period's 10 paisa per share.

Group Results

The group has recorded sales of Rs. 3,032 million for 9 months period ended March 31, 2024, registering a decline of Rs. 698 million over previous period. The decrease is mainly due to downturn in auto industry on account of unstable economy, higher inﬂation, rupee devaluation and rising prices of automobiles.

During the period, the company has booked impairment of Rs. 750 million on the assets of its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, due to inordinate delay in commencement of its operations.

Consolidated accounts registered a Proﬁt before Tax of Rs. 85 million, as against previous period's Loss before Tax of Rs. 552 million on account of gain on disposal of assets. Loss after Taxation was Rs. 193 million, compared to Loss after Tax of Rs. 636 million in the previous period.

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

  1. Passenger Cars / Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)/Jeeps (SUVs)
    Sales of Cars, LCVs & SUVs for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024 declined from 110,898 units to 69,078 units (-38%) over corresponding period.

Loads Limited

04

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

  1. Heavy Commercial Vehicles
    Heavy vehicle volumes declined from corresponding period's 3,382 units to 1,888 units, registering a decrease of 38%. Both the above decreases adversely impacted Company's sales as shown below.
  2. Tractors
    The tractor industry's sales increased by 66% over previous period, registering sales of 35,199 units in 2024 (2023: 21,233 units), on account of growth in Al-Ghazi Tractor volumes by 62% and Millat Tractors by 68%.

COMPANY'S SALES PERFORMANCE

The overall sales of the group for the nine months declined by 19% over the corresponding period. A product-wise analysis

Rs. in millions

Products

Sales in nine months ended 31st March

2024

2023

% Change

Exhaust Systems

1,862

2,241

-17%

Sheet Metal Components

1,121

1,145

-2%

Radiators

49

344

-86%

Total

3,032

3,730

-19%

Comments on performance of various product groups are given below:

  1. Exhaust Systems
    Sales of exhaust systems declined by 17% on account of decline in sales of all major customers.
  2. Sheet Metal Components
    Sales of Sheet Metal Components declined by 2% on account of decline in sales of all major customers.
  3. Radiators

Sales of radiators decreased by 86%, reﬂecting decline in sales of pickups and vans, as well as aftermarket sales.

PROSPECTS

The economy and the industry has been facing challenges of high inﬂation, low growth, paucity of foreign exchange, unprecedented depreciation of Pak Rupee, and hike in interest rate on borrowings.

As we set our sights on the future of auto industry, we approach it with a sense of cautious optimism. While the economic situation undergoes a realignment, the management of the Company remains conﬁdent that the operations of the business will remain sustainable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board wishes to thank all the employees and customers for their continued support.

By order of the Board

Munir K. Bana

Rozina Muzammil

Chief Executive

Director

Karachi: April 30, 2024

Loads Limited

05

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

۔��ڈر�ر���38 ��،�ہر��1,888 ������3,382 �ت��ا��ں�ڑ�ى� ۔����د��ذ���اڈ�ا���و����ں�ں�ود���ر�

،ا���ا� 66 ����ت�����و��ى��ا����و���ا� 68 �ز���روا� 62 �����ىز�ا ۔��ڈر�ر�و����35,199 �(��21,233 :2023) 2024

۔���د��ذ���ب���ڈو�۔���او��19 ����ت��ا��و����پو���ہ��

2023

2024

-17%

2,241

1,862

-2%

1,145

1,121

-86%

344

49

-19%

3,730

3,032

۔���او��17 ��و����ا�ا��و����و���ر�ے�م� ۔���او��%2��و��ءا�ا�����و����و���ر�ے�م� ۔��و����ر����،���������و���ورواپا���،���او��%86 ��و��ز�اى�ر

۔��������ا�ح��د��ں��رواٹوا�ل����ور���،���د�رز،�ح��،رزطا�ا���روا�

ہر�ودل�تر�ىد�ا��۔���ع�ر�سا���س�ا��اط��،���ز�����ا���ى��ا�آ���

۔��ررا��ں�اورر��ر�ور�������ا��،��رر����

۔�����ادا����نو����ر�روا�ز�م�ڈر�

���ڈر�

2024 ��ا30 :�ا�

Loads Limited

06

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

۔����ٹر�ر�ہ���پو�زڈ����ںورا������ت��ہ���او����2024 چر� 31 ز��اڈ���پآ

2023

2024

(698)

(698)

3,730

3,730

3,032

3,032

67

70

315

419

412

489

513

(11)

36

577

549

566

(0.6)

-

0.6

-

-

-

637

57

(552)

102

85

159

(443)

22

(636)

24

(193)

46

2.64

0.08

(2.05)

0.10

0.59

0.18

۔���او���19 ��و�����ہ����و�ىور��ى��ا�آ��و�ٹوا��ى�����

�ض��� و��ا���،��ذ�ا۔��و�ن�ٹ������ور� 11 ۔��ڈر�ر���ور�����آ��

��� ۔��ر���ر��1,053 �ر�ىو�����او�����ف��تر�روا�ارا�ى��ر�،�900

������،�۔���او��ت�ا�ا�پاكر���و����ر�ض�ىو����آ��و��ں��اہر����ر�

��� 18 �ت��ہ��ہد��،ا�۔�ا���ا�� 22 ����زا�۔� 57 ����ت���۔�ا���ا��ور ۔��������10 �ت�����،�����آ

���ت���۔��جرد���ور� 3,032 ��ت��ہ� 9 �او���� 2024 چر� 31 ۔��ڈر�ر�و���ور�پو� ۔�ى��ى��ا�آ��و�ں������ں�ڑ�روا��ر���ور،رزطا�ا�،����ر�ىد���۔�698

��ز�آ���آ�سا،� 750 �ں��ا�� و��ا���،��ذ�سا۔����ا���ور��،نارود�ت�سا

��

۔����و�����

�����ں��ا�552۔����ن���������،�85۔��ر����ور�����ؤ�ا���

636�ت�������ن������ور�193۔��ورن������۔�ب�����او�����

۔�

(SUVs)�/(LCVs)ں�ڑ����

/�ر���

69,078 ������

110,898 ����

ت��ا�و�� SUVs روا LCVs ،ںور���

ت��ہ���او��

�� 2024 چر� 31

۔�ہر(%38-)��

Loads Limited

07

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

Condensed Interim

Unconsolidated

Financial Statements

Loads Limited

08

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

Condensed Unconsolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)

As at March 31, 2024

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

31 March

30 June

2024

2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

(Rupees)

Property, plant and equipment

7

Intangible assets

Long term investments

8.1

Long term loans

Deferred tax assets

Current assets

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock-in-trade

9

Trade debts - net

10

Loans and advances

11

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

12

Due from related parties

Taxation - net

Short term investments

8.2

Cash and bank balances

13

Assets held for sale

14

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital and reserves

Authorised share capital

400,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

18

Share premium

Fair value reserve of equity securities - FVOCI

Accumulated loss

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Long term loans

Lease liabilities

Deﬁned beneﬁt obligation - net

Current liabilities

Current maturity of lease liabilities

Current portion of long term loans

Short term borrowings

15

Due to related party

16

Trade and other payables

17

Unclaimed dividend

Accrued mark-up and proﬁt

Total equity and liabilities

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

19

515,190,419

472,904

300,000,000

9,653,513

682,186,439

1,507,503,275

60,440,411

909,405,624

657,187,284

175,408,877

181,024,396

2,312,254,280

345,872,390

11,039,202

10,011,225

4,662,643,689

-

4,662,643,689

6,170,146,964

4,000,000,000

2,512,500,000

1,070,065,433

(87,687,044)

(441,537,009)

3,053,341,380

92,199,557

20,151,209

24,682,445

137,033,211

8,739,942

194,812,009

799,876,773

725,041,812

1,113,085,326

3,514,023

134,702,488

2,979,772,373

6,170,146,964

752,501,724

1,504,305

376,587,215

5,943,868

593,795,682

1,730,332,794

47,488,133

1,054,302,685

424,653,384

88,419,311

131,980,166

2,580,326,357

360,391,679

792,172

14,594,247

4,702,948,134

54,181,224

4,757,129,358

6,487,462,152

4,000,000,000

2,512,500,000

1,070,065,433

(124,505,375)

(487,694,513)

2,970,365,545

228,096,764

24,331,998

29,052,445

281,481,207

7,001,267

173,389,039

1,878,992,218

254,800,890

811,034,606

3,527,781

106,869,599

3,235,615,400

6,487,462,152

The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated ﬁnancial statements.

Chief Financial Ocer

Chief Executive

Director

Loads Limited

09

Nine Month Ended Report 2024

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Loads Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 04:24:07 UTC.