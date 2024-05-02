DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of your company present the Loads Group's nine months report together with ﬁnancial statements for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

SUMMARY OF COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rupees in million nine months ended 31st March 2024 2023 Increase/(decrease)overpreviousperiod Loads Consolidated Loads Consolidated Loads Consolidated Revenue - Net 3,032 3,032 3,730 3,730 ,(698) (698) Gross Proﬁt 489 412 419 315 70 67 Operating Proﬁt 566 549 577 36 (11) 513 Share of Proﬁt/(Loss) in associate - - - 0.6 - (0.6) Proﬁt before Taxation 159 85 102 (552) 57 637 Proﬁt after Taxation 46 (193) 24 (636) 22 (443) Earnings per share (EPS) - basic & diluted (Rupees) 0.18 0.59 0.10 (2.05) 0.08 2.64

BUSINESS REVIEW

Company Results

The Company's sales for nine months declined by 19%, due to slow down of the auto industry on account of sharp decline in the economy of the country.

The Company recorded decrease in Operating Proﬁt of Rs. 11 million due to recognition of expected credit loss of Rs. 900 million on loan to its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, partly oset by gain on disposal of Korangi factory land & building for a consideration of Rs. 1,053 million.

Markup expenses declined on account of partial debt retirement from the sale proceeds of above ﬁxed assets. Consequently, Proﬁt before Tax has improved by Rs. 57 million over previous period. Proﬁt after Tax has therefore increase by 22 million. Therefore, current nine months period has reported earnings per share of 18 paisa, as against previous period's 10 paisa per share.

Group Results

The group has recorded sales of Rs. 3,032 million for 9 months period ended March 31, 2024, registering a decline of Rs. 698 million over previous period. The decrease is mainly due to downturn in auto industry on account of unstable economy, higher inﬂation, rupee devaluation and rising prices of automobiles.

During the period, the company has booked impairment of Rs. 750 million on the assets of its subsidiary, Hi-Tech Alloy Wheels Limited, due to inordinate delay in commencement of its operations.

Consolidated accounts registered a Proﬁt before Tax of Rs. 85 million, as against previous period's Loss before Tax of Rs. 552 million on account of gain on disposal of assets. Loss after Taxation was Rs. 193 million, compared to Loss after Tax of Rs. 636 million in the previous period.

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY