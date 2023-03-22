Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  LoanDepot, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:04 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1.835 USD   +0.27%
03/16LOANDEPOT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cuba rips Miami for 'vile' treatment of its players at World Baseball Classic

03/22/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, in Miami

HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba on Wednesday slammed Miami authorities and baseball officials for allowing what it called "vile and organized" attacks against its players at the semi-final of the World Baseball Classic last week.

Sunday's game matched the U.S. team against Cuba at LoanDepot Park in Miami, a city that is home to the largest population of Cuban Americans in the United States, as well as many of the most vocal opponents to Cuba´s communist-run government.

Cuba´s foreign ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, hailed the performance and professionalism of the U.S. team, which beat the Cubans in a 14-2 blowout, but said hazing of its players had put Cuba at an unfair disadvantage.

"With the clear purpose of destabilizing our players, repeated acts of various kinds were carried out against them, against the delegation that accompanied them, and against fans in the stadium," the statement said.

During the game, fans behind home plate repeatedly raised banners, including one that read "Down with the Dictatorship," in reference to the administration of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Three times protesters ran out onto the field, disrupting play before being tackled by stadium security.

Cuba said players and their families were also attacked by people throwing objects at them and shouting vulgarities.

"The rules of order and conduct established by the stadium were not enforced," the statement read. It also alleged "the apparent complicity of certain representatives and personnel of that sports facility and local authorities, particularly those in charge of order and security."

The Miami-Dade Police Department, which assists with security inside the stadium, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. LoanDepot Park could not be reached for comment.

Cuban Americans, local politicians and dissident groups around Miami have called on the United States to take stronger action against Cuba after police on the island arrested hundreds of protesters following anti-government riots in July of 2021.

Cuba has defended those arrests, saying protesters violated Cuban law.

Cuba's foreign ministry said in its statement it had "alerted the government of the United States in sufficient time, through diplomatic channels, about the public and open threats" ahead of the game.

A U.S. State Department official told Reuters the United States respects "the right of all people to peacefully protest and supports their freedom of expression."

The official said "the vast majority of protests by spectators during Sunday´s game were peaceful" but that the U.S. government condemned any alleged acts of violence committed against players or spectators.

"In instances where protesters may have broken the law by running onto the field, stadium security and local law enforcement officials responded promptly," the official added.

(Reporting by Dave SherwoodEditing by Bill Berkrot)

By Dave Sherwood


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LOANDEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 920 M - -
Net income 2023 -171 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 194
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart LOANDEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
loanDepot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOANDEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,83 $
Average target price 1,80 $
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Martell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Hsieh Chairman
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
Dan Binowitz Managing Director-Operations & Servicing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.10.91%311
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-13.16%41 657
ORIX CORPORATION-0.47%18 654
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-9.01%13 067
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.17%7 497
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-9.82%5 711
