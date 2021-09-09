Log in
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors

09/09/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with loanDepot’s February 16, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). loanDepot investors have until November 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their loanDepot investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) loanDepot’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) loanDepot’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, loanDepot’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased loanDepot shares, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
