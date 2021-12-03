Log in
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
  Report
LOANDEPOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating loanDepot on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:03pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against loanDepot on September 3, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of loanDepot have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, loanDepot violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of loanDepot, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 711 M - -
Net income 2021 504 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 17,4%
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 11 664
Free-Float 4,77%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 10,25 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Nair Chief Information Officer
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
John C. Dorman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.0.00%652
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED33.50%57 659
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL26.07%24 977
ORIX CORPORATION44.37%23 467
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED76.77%8 019
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED23.44%8 006