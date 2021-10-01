Log in
LOANDEPOT, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against loanDepot, Inc.

10/01/2021 | 09:26am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with loanDepot's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

All investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of loanDepot, Inc., you may, no later than November 8, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in loanDepot, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company had disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-central-district-of-california-against-loand-301389346.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
