loanDepot, Inc. is a customer-centric, technology-empowered residential mortgage platform. The Company is engaged in the origination of conventional and government mortgage loans, servicing conventional and government mortgage loans, and providing ancillary services. It is engaged in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans and provides title, escrow, and settlement services for mortgage loan transactions. Its technology platform, mello, serves as a lead generation tool for these loan officers, particularly focusing on purchase originations. The Company and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Its loan product suite includes conventional agency-conforming loans, conventional prime jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Sector Consumer Lending