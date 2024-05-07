Q1 2024 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

May 7, 2024

1Q '24 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

$223M

-3%

+7%

Q1 2024

QoQ

YoY

($M)

Millions

$300

$272

$266

$229

$200

$250

$208

$223

Revenue

$150

$100

$50

$0

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Product Mix

100%

Mix

80%

60%

Product

40%

20%

0%

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Conventional

Government

Other

Conv / Gov Delta: -2 /-1% QoQ

-1 / +7% YoY

Notes:

UPB & servicing revenue

UPB

$130

-2%

$142 $144 $145 $142

($M)

$141

$142

QoQ

$140

revenueServicing

UPB($B)

+0.5%

YoY

$100

$100

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23 Q3 '23 Q4 '23 Q1 '24

Expenses by Category

$400.0

$330.1

$314.5

$305.1

$302.6

$307.9

$MM

$300.0

$200.0

$100.0

$-

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

Volume Related Exp.

All Other Exp.

Origination vol. market share (1)

1.2% Volumeshare

Market share

-10%

-20%

1.4% share

QoQ

YoY

QoQ

YoY

Unit

-10%

-18%

($B)Volume

$10

1.6%

shareMarket

$6.1

$4.9

$5.9

$5.2

$4.4

1.2%

$5

0.8%

0.4%

$0

0.0%

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

PTNI

PTNI

-$85M -15% +20%

Q1 2024

QoQ

YoY

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

Q3 '23

Q4 '23

Q1 '24

($M) Millions

$0

-58

-39

-$100

PTNI

-74

-85

-107

-$200

(1) First lien only - excludes LDI HELOC Volume market per MBA release as of April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

loanDepot Inc. published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 21:20:34 UTC.