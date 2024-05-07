Q1 2024 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
May 7, 2024
1Q '24 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
$223M
-3%
+7%
Q1 2024
QoQ
YoY
($M)
Millions
$300
$272
$266
$229
$200
$250
$208
$223
Revenue
$150
$100
$50
$0
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Q4 '23
Q1 '24
Product Mix
100%
Mix
80%
60%
Product
40%
20%
0%
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Q4 '23
Q1 '24
Conventional
Government
Other
Conv / Gov Delta: -2 /-1% QoQ
-1 / +7% YoY
Notes:
UPB & servicing revenue
UPB
$130
-2%
$142 $144 $145 $142
($M)
$141
$142
QoQ
$140
revenueServicing
UPB($B)
+0.5%
YoY
$100
$100
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23 Q3 '23 Q4 '23 Q1 '24
Expenses by Category
$400.0
$330.1
$314.5
$305.1
$302.6
$307.9
$MM
$300.0
$200.0
$100.0
$-
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Q4 '23
Q1 '24
Volume Related Exp.
All Other Exp.
Origination vol. market share (1)
1.2% Volumeshare
Market share
-10%
-20%
1.4% share
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Unit
-10%
-18%
($B)Volume
$10
1.6%
shareMarket
$6.1
$4.9
$5.9
$5.2
$4.4
1.2%
$5
0.8%
0.4%
$0
0.0%
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Q4 '23
Q1 '24
PTNI
PTNI
-$85M -15% +20%
Q1 2024
QoQ
YoY
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Q4 '23
Q1 '24
($M) Millions
$0
-58
-39
-$100
PTNI
-74
-85
-107
-$200
(1) First lien only - excludes LDI HELOC Volume market per MBA release as of April 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
loanDepot Inc. published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 21:20:34 UTC.