Award celebrates the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, announced that Chief Marketing Officer Alec Hanson was named a “2024 HousingWire Marketing Leader” honoring the best and brightest minds in marketing within housing. “Marketing Leaders hold a track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results within their industries," according to HousingWire.

“Alec’s recognition is well-deserved,” said LDI President Jeff Walsh. “His team’s emphasis on consumer education is helping our customers navigate what can be a complex journey to homeownership, making a difference in their lives while creating value for our loan originators. Our focus on education is helping drive our mission as a purpose-driven lender, serving the increasingly diverse communities of today’s first-time homebuyers.”

Hanson, a mortgage industry thought leader with more than two decades of sales and production experience, is disrupting traditional mortgage marketing by bringing an originator’s mindset to his role as CMO. Under his direction, loanDepot’s marketing team has launched strategic campaigns advancing the Company's Vision 2025 goals of better serving first-time homebuyers, including:

" Home School ," which sits in the gap between thinking about making a move and taking the next step to contact a lender, empowering today’s consumers with the necessary knowledge to achieve their homeownership goals. Aligned with the different ways today’s consumers access information, the comprehensive educational platform supports every stage of the homeownership journey delivering cohesive content across podcasts, videos, and written articles.

," which sits in the gap between thinking about making a move and taking the next step to contact a lender, empowering today’s consumers with the necessary knowledge to achieve their homeownership goals. Aligned with the different ways today’s consumers access information, the comprehensive educational platform supports every stage of the homeownership journey delivering cohesive content across podcasts, videos, and written articles. The “ mellominute ” video series runs across loanDepot real estate affiliate mellohome’s social channels, teaching consumers everything they need to know about real estate and home financing in 60 seconds or less.

” video series runs across loanDepot real estate affiliate mellohome’s social channels, teaching consumers everything they need to know about real estate and home financing in 60 seconds or less. Educational courses for consumers in collaboration with the company’s subject matter experts. These courses have started with a master class in VA loans and will expand to cover segments such as first-time homebuyers and home renovation.

“Our team has made great progress in the last year developing a marketing platform that demystifies the homeownership process for consumers,” said Hanson, who also serves as loanDepot’s chief education officer. “Knowledge is power, and together with our incredible loan originators, we’re working to arm today’s aspiring homebuyers and homeowners with the information they need to make the informed decisions that help unlock their dreams of sustainable homeownership.”

HousingWire is an influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, with a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605502067/en/