Strategic partnership pairs industry-leading lender with forward-thinking real estate company, giving EXIT associates convenient access to expansive mortgage product mix and exceptional service

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enable customers to achieve the dream of home ownership, today announced that it has joined EXIT Realty Corp. International’s strategic partner network. Leveraging loanDepot’s national retail footprint, EXIT’s real estate professionals have full access to the expertise of loanDepot’s local market loan consultants to support customers’ homeownership goals.

“EXIT Realty is a progressive, forward-looking company that, like us, is dedicated to serving the needs of aspiring homebuyers across the country as they grapple with tight inventory, high rates, and rising costs,” said loanDepot Executive Vice President, John Bianchi. “We’re excited to work with EXIT’s team, sharing both our skillset and our extensive product portfolio—which includes a wide variety of affordable housing and downpayment assistance programs—to offer more options to customers as they navigate the challenges of today’s housing environment."

As the third largest mortgage lender in the country1, loanDepot has been recognized as The Wall Street Journal’s best lender for first-time buyers, as well as the nation’s No. 1 lender for renovation loans2, and the No. 3 lender serving minorities3.

“Today’s housing market presents a number of challenges for homebuyers,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “In considering lenders for our partner network, it’s critical for EXIT to work with companies committed to serving the widest breadth of customers with innovative products, streamlined and sophisticated lending processes, and best-in-class services – and loanDepot was the perfect fit. Pairing EXIT’s deep real estate expertise with loanDepot’s contemporary mortgage know-how will undoubtedly unlock the door to homeownership for more families across the country.”

From zero down payment and buydown options to renovation loans to conventional and jumbo loans to HELOCs, loanDepot offers loan products that fit the unique needs of today’s aspiring and repeat homebuyers.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

