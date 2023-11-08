Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





Joint Omnibus Amendment





On November 1, 2023, loanDepot.com, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of loanDepot, Inc. (the "Company"), as seller, entered into a Joint Omnibus Amendment No. 4 to the Series 2017-VF1 Repurchase Agreement, Amendment No. 2 to the Series 2021-PIAVF1 Repurchase Agreement, Amendment No. 3 to the Series 2021-SAVF1 Repurchase Agreement, Amendment No. 6 to the Series 2017-VF1 Pricing Side Letter, Amendment No.4 to the Series 2021-PIAVF1 Pricing Side Letter and the Series 2021-SAVF1 Pricing Side Letter (the "Omnibus Amendment") with Atlas Securitized Products, L.P. (the "Administrative Agent"), and Nexera Holding LLC (the "Buyer"). The Administrative Agent, the Buyer and the Company entered into: (a) that certain Amended and Restated Series 2017-VF1 Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of November 15, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2017-VF1 Repurchase Agreement") and the related Eighth Amended and Restated Series 2017-VF1 Pricing Side Letter, dated as of November 15, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2017-VF1 Pricing Side Letter"), (b) that certain Series 2021-SAVF1 Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of November 15, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2021-SAVF1 Repurchase Agreement") and the related Series 2021-SAVF1 Pricing Side Letter, dated as of November 15, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2021-SAVF1 Pricing Side Letter"), and (c) that certain Series 2021-PIAVF1 Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of February 10, 2022 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2021-PIAVF1 Repurchase Agreement," and together with the Series 2017-VF1 Repurchase Agreement and the Series 2021-SAVF1 Repurchase Agreement, the "Repurchase Agreements"), and the related Series 2021-PIAVF1 Pricing Side Letter, dated as of February 10, 2022 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Series 2021-PIAVF1 Pricing Side Letter," and together with the Series 2017-VF1 Pricing Side Letter and the Series 2021-SAVF1 Pricing Side Letter, the "Pricing Side Letters" and together with the Repurchase Agreements, "VFN Repurchase Documents"). The primary purposes of the Omnibus Amendment were to (a) extend the maturity date of the financing facility until January 30, 2024, (b) delete references in the VFN Repurchase Documents to the Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of March 10, 2017 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Atlas MRA"), by and among the Company, the Administrative Agent, the Buyer and the other buyers party thereto, (c) to update the Maximum Purchase Price and (d) to transfer certain financial terms from the Atlas MRA to the VFN Repurchase Documents.





The foregoing description of the Omnibus Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety, by reference to the full text of the Omnibus Amendment, which is attached to this report as Exhibit 10.1.