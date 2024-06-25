Accolade highlights the best and brightest in the mortgage and finance sector

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, announced that President and CEO Frank Martell earned Inman’s 2024 “Best of Finance” award for the second consecutive year. The award "celebrates the achievements and successes of the real estate community’s best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space, honoring those pushing the envelope and reshaping the home-buying space,” according to the outlet.

"We continue to advance the pillars of our Vision 2025 plan by serving today’s increasingly diverse community of first-time homebuyers and creating new ways to develop a lifecycle relationship with our customers,” said Martell. “I’m honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the hard work and dedication of Team loanDepot as we strive to support sustainable homeownership and help our customers achieve their financial goals."

This marks the second honor Inman has awarded Martell this year, following his recognition on the outlet’s 2024 "Power Player" list.

Martell will discuss his vision for loanDepot during a keynote at Inman Connect Las Vegas on July 31, 2024.

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. The outlet is dedicated to recognizing the most influential figures, newsmakers, and market leaders in the real estate industry.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

