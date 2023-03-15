LoanDepot : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





Item 7.01. Regulation FD.





In relation to the recent closures of certain regional banks, loanDepot.com, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of loanDepot, Inc. (the "Company"), transferred $225 million of corporate cash balances held at Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., operated by the FDIC ("Signature"), to a large money center bank on March 13, 2023. All of the Company's cash and cash equivalents are now distributed across large money center banks. The Company still maintains fully insured custodial deposit accounts at Signature.





The Company is also a party to a $300 million warehouse facility, in which Signature is a 50% participant, and has a $300 million mortgage servicing rights facility with Signature. Both of the facilities expire in December 2023. There are no acceleration rights under these facilities for a defaulting lender; therefore, we continue to have full access to these facilities under the terms and conditions set forth in the respective credit agreements.





We expect to have full access to the deposits held at Signature and do not expect any material adverse effect on our financial condition or operations, as a result of these events.





The Company does not hold cash deposits or securities or have credit exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.





ldi-20230314